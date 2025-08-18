All you need to know about Lochaber Agricultural Show

Several thousand people will descend on Inverlochy Castle Farm, Torlundy, near Fort William, on Saturday for the 16th Lochaber Agricultural Show.

More than 300 entries, including many from the isles have been received for the various competitions.

Organisers are keen to promote local produce, including venison, honey, gin amd beers.

Cattle, sheep and a whole lot more

Of course, local farmers will be competing for best in show with their cattle and sheep.

But there’s lots more to do and see, including handicraft competitions, a horse and pony show, children’s pet parade, terrier racing, Highland dancing, tug o’war contest and sheep shearing and sheepdog demonstratuions.

There’ll be lots of local produce to sample and buy, and children’s rides too.

And the air will be filled with tunes from Lochaber Community Wind Band.

Dog agility, chainsaw carving, farrier and strongmen demonstrations will also help keep the crowds entertained.

Another highlight will be the Highland Pony and carriage display, which is being held in association with the Argyll and Lochaber Riding for Disabled Association.

Tail end of Scotland’s magnificent agricultural show season

About 2,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s Lochaber Show.

Its one of the last of the Scottish agricultural show season.

People have flocked to events in their thousands in a grand celebration of farming.

Judging of the ponies and horses at this weekend’s Lochaber Agricultural Society event will start at 9.30am in the main show and pony rings.

Sheep judging will also get under way at 9.30am, in a dedicated ring at the bottom end of the showfield.

The cattle competition starts at 10am, again in a ring at the far end of the field.

From around 1.30pm the handicrafts tent will be open for public viewing, following the morning’s judging across 124 classes.

Afternoon entertainment in the main ring starts at around 12.30pm.

Who are the 2025 Lochaber Show judges?

Highland Ponies: Greig Stables, Keith

Ridden ponies: Morag Durno, Ballindalloch

Highland cattle: Colin MacPhail, Mull

Other cattle: Michael Durno, Ballindalloch

Blackface sheep: Charlie McIntyre, Dufftown

Cross sheep: Colin MacPhail, Mull

Cheviot sheep: Alan Forbes, Ballindalloch

Lochaber Show Q&As

Where is the show taking place?

It’s at Inverlochy Castle Farm, Tuorlundy, just off the A82 near Fort William.

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

£8 per adult, concessions £6. Under 16s are free, if accomampanies by a paying adult. Gate sales only.

Is there parking?

Yes, £2 per vehicle.

What time does the show start and end?

Gates open at 9am. Judging will take place from 9.30am, with the show’s opening ceremony taking place in the main ring at 12.30pm. The closing ceremony is at 4.50pm.