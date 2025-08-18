All you need to know about Lochaber Agricultural Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Lochaber Agricultural Show

We've got all the key information for this Saturday's big event just outside Fort William.

By Keith Findlay
Lochaber Show
Rear view of Highland coos at last year's Lochaber Show. Image: Rae McKenzie

Several thousand people will descend on Inverlochy Castle Farm, Torlundy, near Fort William, on Saturday for the 16th Lochaber Agricultural Show.

More than 300 entries, including many from the isles have been received for the various competitions.

Organisers are keen to promote local produce, including venison, honey, gin amd beers.

Cattle, sheep and a whole lot more

Of course, local farmers will be competing for best in show with their cattle and sheep.

But there’s lots more to do and see, including handicraft competitions, a horse and pony show, children’s pet parade, terrier racing, Highland dancing, tug o’war contest and sheep shearing and sheepdog demonstratuions.

There’ll be lots of local produce to sample and buy, and children’s rides too.

And the air will be filled with tunes from Lochaber Community Wind Band.

Lochaber Show
Sheep in the pen at last year’s Lochaber Show. Image: Rae McKenzie

Dog agility, chainsaw carving, farrier and strongmen demonstrations will also help keep the crowds entertained.

Another highlight will be the Highland Pony and carriage display, which is being held in association with the Argyll and Lochaber Riding for Disabled Association.

Lochaber Show
Farmers enjoy a blether at the 2024 Lochaber Show. Image: Rae McKenzie

Tail end of Scotland’s magnificent agricultural show season

About 2,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s Lochaber Show.

Its one of the last of the Scottish agricultural show season.

People have flocked to events in their thousands in a grand celebration of farming.

Prizewinner at the 2024 Lochaber Show. Image: Rae McKenzie

Judging of the ponies and horses at this weekend’s Lochaber Agricultural Society event will start at 9.30am in the main show and pony rings.

Sheep judging will also get under way at 9.30am, in a dedicated ring at the bottom end of the showfield.

Lochaber Show
Vintage tractors at last year’s Lochaber Show. Image: Rae McKenzie

The cattle competition starts at 10am, again in a ring at the far end of the field.

From around 1.30pm the handicrafts tent will be open for public viewing, following the morning’s judging across 124 classes.

Afternoon entertainment in the main ring starts at around 12.30pm.

Lochaber Show
Lochaber Show takes place in magnificent surroundings. Image: Lochaber Agricultural Show

Who are the 2025 Lochaber Show judges?

  • Highland Ponies: Greig Stables, Keith
  • Ridden ponies: Morag Durno, Ballindalloch
  • Highland cattle: Colin MacPhail, Mull
  • Other cattle: Michael Durno, Ballindalloch
  • Blackface sheep: Charlie McIntyre, Dufftown
  • Cross sheep: Colin MacPhail, Mull
  • Cheviot sheep: Alan Forbes, Ballindalloch

Lochaber Show Q&As

Where is the show taking place?

It’s at Inverlochy Castle Farm, Tuorlundy, just off the A82 near Fort William.

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

£8 per adult, concessions £6. Under 16s are free, if accomampanies by a paying adult. Gate sales only.

Is there parking?

Yes, £2 per vehicle.

What time does the show start and end?

Gates open at 9am. Judging will take place from 9.30am, with the show’s opening ceremony taking place in the main ring at 12.30pm. The closing ceremony is at 4.50pm.

