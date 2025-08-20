Why Scotland’s iconic midgies are big deal for our farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Why Scotland’s iconic midgies are big deal for our farmers

We explain how the prospect of cooler weather andf fewer midges this autumn is such good news for everyone involved in agriculture north of the border.

By Keith Findlay
Bluetongue vaccination.
Bluetongue vaccination. Image: Jonathan Page

It’s been a long hard slog for those trying to move livestock around the UK due to strict bluetongue virus (BTV) rules.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel – the Scottish Government has announced its restrictions will ease from September 21.

And it’s all to do with the iconic Scottish midge.

Midge in close-up
Extreme closeup of a midge feeding on human blood. Image: Shutterstock.

Not only does the wee beastie bother tourists and locals alike each summer, but it also carries BTV from one animal to another.

That’s why government experts have been keeping a close eye on the midgie population north of the border.

And with milder weather approaching, meaning fewer midges, it’ll soon be time to ditch some of the red tape strangling livestock movements.

What exactly is BTV and are there any cases in Scotland?

BTV s a disease primarily spread by biting midges, affecting ruminants like sheep, cattle, and goats. It does not affect humans or food safety.

The virus can cause severe illness in animals and in some cases, death.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has spent much of this year trying to control a BTV outbreak in England.

There have been no confirmed cases in Scotland.

What are the current restrictions on livestock movements?

From July 1 2025, all of England became a BTV “restricted zone, meaning you need a special licence to move cattle and sheep into Scotland from south of the border.

This has disrupted business at auction marts and also the 2025 agricultural show season.

Even the Royal Highland Show – the daddy of all Scottish agricultural events – was forced to impose a ban on cattle and sheep coming from other parts of the UK this year.

Despite the cross-border restrictions, auctioneer Harrison and Hetherington has reported good trade and prices at sheep sales at the marts in Lockerbie and Carlisle.

Having a firm date to work towards will encourage more trade, and ease the burden on markets and our customers.” Neil Wilson, IAAS

Understandably, there is huge relief across the industry that restrictions will ease soon.

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) is the representative body for livestock markets, valuers and auctioneers north of the border.

Easing of restrictions will help trade

IAAS executive director Neil Wilson said: “We have pushed the Scottish Government hard to agree a pragmatic date for this for the industry and our mart customers who rely on cross border trade, particularly in the south of the country but all over Scotland.

“Having a firm date to work towards will encourage more trade, and ease the burden on markets and our customers.”

Neil Wilson, executive director at the Institute for Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland.
Neil Wilson, executive director at the Institute for Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Neil added: “Cattle and sheep health are vital to our industry and mart trade.

“We are encouraging mart customers who haven’t already to vaccinate, especially over the next few weeks when stock is being handled.

Vaccinated animals attracting premium at livestock marts

“Not only are we seeing evidence that vaccinated livestock can command better prices – £200-300 per head more at Carlisle for dairy cattle recently – and buyers offering to pay a premium for vaccinated sheep, but as an industry none of us wants to see BTV restrictions imposed again next June.

“The cost of vaccination is likely to be greatly outweighed by the reward of uninterrupted trade next summer.”

Balmoral Estate Highland coo.
Balmoral Estate Highland coo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There will still be a few rules governing the movement of livestock after September 21.

And it is recommended that all animals coming into Scotland are fully vaccinated.

Pregnant breeding animals will still pose a risk of disease spread. This is because if they arrive infected, they can give birth to infectious offspring months later, when higher temperatures may lead to local circulation and potential outbreaks of BTV in Scotland.

Hebridean black sheep
Ruminants like this Hebridean black sheep are vulnerable to the spread of bluetongue virus.

As such, the relaxation of controls in Scotland differs for non-breeding and breeding/pregnant animals, and also for sheep and cattle.

All the details can be found on the Ruminant Health and Welfare (RHW) website at ruminanthw.org.uk

3D illustration of Bluetongue virus
3D illustration of bluetongue virus. Image: Shutterstock

What are the symptoms of BTV?

Here’s RHW’s guide tothe symptoms farmers need to watch out for:

Sheep

  • Ulcers or sores in the mouth and nose
  • Discharge from the eyes or nose, and drooling from mouth
  • Swelling of the lips, tongue, head and neck, and the coronary band – where the skin of the leg meets the horn of the foot
  • Red skin, as a result of blood collecting beneath the surface
  • Fever
  • Lameness
  • Breathing problems
  • Abortion
  • Death

Cattle

  • Lethargy
  • Crusty erosions around the nostrils and muzzle
  • Redness of the mouth, eyes or nose
  • Reddening of the skin above the hoof
  • Nasal discharge
  • Reddening and erosions on the teats
  • Fever
  • Drop in milk production
  • Not eating
  • Abortion

