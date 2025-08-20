Why Scotland’s iconic midgies are big deal for our farmers

It’s been a long hard slog for those trying to move livestock around the UK due to strict bluetongue virus (BTV) rules.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel – the Scottish Government has announced its restrictions will ease from September 21.

And it’s all to do with the iconic Scottish midge.

Not only does the wee beastie bother tourists and locals alike each summer, but it also carries BTV from one animal to another.

That’s why government experts have been keeping a close eye on the midgie population north of the border.

And with milder weather approaching, meaning fewer midges, it’ll soon be time to ditch some of the red tape strangling livestock movements.

What exactly is BTV and are there any cases in Scotland?

BTV s a disease primarily spread by biting midges, affecting ruminants like sheep, cattle, and goats. It does not affect humans or food safety.

The virus can cause severe illness in animals and in some cases, death.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has spent much of this year trying to control a BTV outbreak in England.

There have been no confirmed cases in Scotland.

What are the current restrictions on livestock movements?

From July 1 2025, all of England became a BTV “restricted zone, meaning you need a special licence to move cattle and sheep into Scotland from south of the border.

This has disrupted business at auction marts and also the 2025 agricultural show season.

Even the Royal Highland Show – the daddy of all Scottish agricultural events – was forced to impose a ban on cattle and sheep coming from other parts of the UK this year.

Despite the cross-border restrictions, auctioneer Harrison and Hetherington has reported good trade and prices at sheep sales at the marts in Lockerbie and Carlisle.

Understandably, there is huge relief across the industry that restrictions will ease soon.

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) is the representative body for livestock markets, valuers and auctioneers north of the border.

Easing of restrictions will help trade

IAAS executive director Neil Wilson said: “We have pushed the Scottish Government hard to agree a pragmatic date for this for the industry and our mart customers who rely on cross border trade, particularly in the south of the country but all over Scotland.

“Having a firm date to work towards will encourage more trade, and ease the burden on markets and our customers.”

Neil added: “Cattle and sheep health are vital to our industry and mart trade.

“We are encouraging mart customers who haven’t already to vaccinate, especially over the next few weeks when stock is being handled.

Vaccinated animals attracting premium at livestock marts

“Not only are we seeing evidence that vaccinated livestock can command better prices – £200-300 per head more at Carlisle for dairy cattle recently – and buyers offering to pay a premium for vaccinated sheep, but as an industry none of us wants to see BTV restrictions imposed again next June.

“The cost of vaccination is likely to be greatly outweighed by the reward of uninterrupted trade next summer.”

There will still be a few rules governing the movement of livestock after September 21.

And it is recommended that all animals coming into Scotland are fully vaccinated.

Pregnant breeding animals will still pose a risk of disease spread. This is because if they arrive infected, they can give birth to infectious offspring months later, when higher temperatures may lead to local circulation and potential outbreaks of BTV in Scotland.

As such, the relaxation of controls in Scotland differs for non-breeding and breeding/pregnant animals, and also for sheep and cattle.

All the details can be found on the Ruminant Health and Welfare (RHW) website at ruminanthw.org.uk

What are the symptoms of BTV?

Here’s RHW’s guide tothe symptoms farmers need to watch out for:

Sheep

Ulcers or sores in the mouth and nose

Discharge from the eyes or nose, and drooling from mouth

Swelling of the lips, tongue, head and neck, and the coronary band – where the skin of the leg meets the horn of the foot

Red skin, as a result of blood collecting beneath the surface

Fever

Lameness

Breathing problems

Abortion

Death

Cattle