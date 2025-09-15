What do Moray, mushrooms and the menopause have in common?

A small but fast-growing mushroom enterprise on a farm near Forres is targeting the healthcare market and, in particular, demand for its products from women going through menopause.

Fungi entrepreneurs Smith Feeney and Erik Lang launched Love Mushrooms in 2020.

Smith still heads up the Marcassie Farm-based business, with Erik now a silent partner.

Orders have poured in from all over

The pair started off selling supplements derived from organically-grown mushrooms through local partners. The response exceeded their initial expectations and, helped by online advertising and external funding support, orders have poured in from all over.

Last year we revealed how their supplements were to appear on the shelves in more than 250 Tesco stores.

Love Mushrooms’ products now on sale through Holland & Barrett

More recently, Love Mushrooms has secured a deal for some of its products to be sold at a discount through the online store of healthcare-focused retailer Holland & Barrett (H&B).

The certified organic and vegan-friendly brand has eight products on the H&B website.

It also sells its “shroom”-based capsules and liquid concoctions on its own site and via Amazon.

Love Mushrooms combines carefully selected mushrooms from its own and partner farms, always using organic ingredients. The products are backed by research suggesting they can help with concentration, stress, anxiety, energy and immunity.

The range features fungi species such as reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane, which are all celebrated for “health benefits”.

But it’s the potential to help menopausal women the 10-strong team at Love Mushrooms is particularly excited about just now.

The Moray company’s Empower range was recently awarded MTick certification.

This identifies Love Mushrooms as one of more than 120 brands and retailers – known as the GenM collective – committed to transforming the “menopause shopping experience” through the creation of a new retail category.

‘Added confidence’

Smith, Love Mushroom’s 39-year-old co-founder, said: “By earning MTick accreditation, we can give customers added confidence in our products, while opening the door to wider retail opportunities — bringing the benefits of functional mushrooms to a growing number of people.”

Rachael Hall is the firm’s newly apponted director of health and wellness.

She told me GenM was all about tackling age-old taboos surrounding menopause.

And making menopause products “more visible” on shop shelves and online.

“Women spend about one-third of their whole lives in menopause, Rachael said, adding: “There are around 15.5 million women in the UK currently experiencing it.

“We really want to be part of the conversation around helping these women to search, source, and shop for menopause-friendly products.”

MTick certification shows a brand is not just paying lip-service to the issue.

Firm is fully committed to menopause cause

Rachael said it shows a business is fully committed to the cause and not just engaging in “menopausewashing”.

She added: “It’s all too easy to just put a couple of milligrams of magnesium into a product and say ‘this is going to help with menopause’.

“What we are doing is not a token gesture and we’re keen to spread the message.”

Women should not be “fobbed off” with products which don’t really help, she said, adding: “On seeing that MTick logo on products, they know they’re in safe hands.”

Love Mushrooms has gained the MTick certification for its Empower Peri Menopause and Empower Menopause products.

‘Responsible’ marketing

These are “clearly labelled and marketed in a responsible, non-misleading way”, the firm’s bosses told me.

They added: “Both formulas feature a curated blend of mushroom extracts, botanicals and essential vitamins, providing non-medicinal, plant-based support for several key signs and symptoms of the menopause transition.”

According to Love Mushrooms, these products can alleviate:

Tiredness and fatigue

Mood changes and anxiety

Poor concentration or memory

Sleep disruption

Bone and immune system changes

Skin and hair changes

Rachael told me the company’s crsuade on menopause has its roots in a growing number of women turning to its produts to help with typical symptoms such as “brain fog”.

Love Mushrooms has been focused on health and wellbeing from the start.

But Smith and his team quickly noticed many of the firm’s customers were women aged over 35, Rachael said.

The company continues to develop new products and has targeted turnover of £5 million within the next two years.

Branching out into beverages

Rachael told me it was branching out into mushroom-inspired beverages.

These include its Empower Menopause Decaf Coffee Boost 100% Decaf Coffee.

According the Love Mushrooms, this “isn’t just a drink – it’s a daily ritual of support, clarity and calm”.

It’s a blend of Arabica coffee, “functional” mushrooms, adaptogens (natural substances, primarily from plants and mushrooms, that are believed to help the body cope with stress and maintain overall well-being) and nutrients.

And its infused with red clover, flaxseed, sage and rhodiola, whatever that is.

It’s not everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ but can new drink help stop those hot flushes?

Now, as someone who drinks an awful lot of coffee – always with caffeine – and who is definitely not menopausal, this product’s not really my “cup of tea”.

But it’s already well-established that reducing or avoiding caffeine during menopause can help ease typical symptoms such as hot flushes, disrupted sleep and heightened levels of anxiety.

According to Love Mushrooms, demand for menopause-friendly solutions continues to grow.

The firm highlighted research showing that 94% of women want to shop menopause-friendly labelled products, and yet two-thirds (66%) say that these are difficult to find.

It added: “Our mushroom products are scientifically proven to alleviate a wide range of symptoms helping women to take control and feel empowered.

Listening and learning

“This (GenM) collaboration is about so much more than just products – it’s about listening to women, learning from their experiences and being part of a wider movement that champions care, connection and confidence at every stage of the menopause journey.”

GenM founder welcomes Love Mushrooms to the fold

GenM founder and chief executive Heather Jackon said: “We are so proud that Love Mushrooms joins more than 120 brands in the GenM collective, committed to empowering women through choice and trust – to understand, support and serve those in menopause better.

“This stage of life can impact every aspect of a woman’s life.

“Rather than overwhelming her, through the MTick she can be signposted to trusted products that can make the experience of menopause better today than yesterday.

“It is these small changes that can make a huge different to a woman’s lived experience of menopause.”