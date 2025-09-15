What do Moray, mushrooms and the menopause have in common?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

What do Moray, mushrooms and the menopause have in common?

They're all linked, as I discovered after my first forage into the world of fungi and their alleged medicinal properties.

Love Mushrooms co-founder and director Smith Feeney
Love Mushrooms co-founder and director Smith Feeney. Image: Love Mushrooms
By Keith Findlay

A small but fast-growing mushroom enterprise on a farm near Forres is targeting the healthcare market and, in particular, demand for its products from women going through menopause.

Fungi entrepreneurs Smith Feeney and Erik Lang launched Love Mushrooms in 2020.

Smith still heads up the Marcassie Farm-based business, with Erik now a silent partner.

Orders have poured in from all over

The pair started off selling supplements derived from organically-grown mushrooms through local partners. The response exceeded their initial expectations and, helped by online advertising and external funding support, orders have poured in from all over.

Last year we revealed how their supplements were to appear on the shelves in more than 250 Tesco stores.

Love Mushrooms’ products now on sale through Holland & Barrett

More recently, Love Mushrooms has secured a deal for some of its products to be sold at a discount through the online store of healthcare-focused retailer Holland & Barrett (H&B).

The certified organic and vegan-friendly brand has eight products on the H&B website.

It also sells its “shroom”-based capsules and liquid concoctions on its own site and via Amazon.

Love Mushrooms combines carefully selected mushrooms from its own and partner farms, always using organic ingredients. The products are backed by research suggesting they can help with concentration, stress, anxiety, energy and immunity.

The range features fungi species such as reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane, which are all celebrated for “health benefits”.

Love Mushrooms
A trio of products from Love Mushrooms. Image: Love Mushrooms

But it’s the potential to help menopausal women the 10-strong team at Love Mushrooms is particularly excited about just now.

The Moray company’s Empower range was recently awarded MTick certification.

This identifies Love Mushrooms as one of more than 120 brands and retailers – known as the GenM collective – committed to transforming the “menopause shopping experience” through the creation of a new retail category.

‘Added confidence’

Smith, Love Mushroom’s 39-year-old co-founder, said: “By earning MTick accreditation, we can give customers added confidence in our products, while opening the door to wider retail opportunities — bringing the benefits of functional mushrooms to a growing number of people.”

Smith Feeney
Smith Feeney, who co-founded the business in 2020. Imge: Love Mushrooms

Rachael Hall is the firm’s newly apponted director of health and wellness.

She told me GenM was all about tackling age-old taboos surrounding menopause.

And making menopause products “more visible” on shop shelves and online.

Women spend about one-thord of their lives in menopause. Image: Shutterstock

“Women spend about one-third of their whole lives in menopause, Rachael said, adding: “There are around 15.5 million women in the UK currently experiencing it.

“We really want to be part of the conversation around helping these women to search, source, and shop for menopause-friendly products.”

MTick certification shows a brand is not just paying lip-service to the issue.

Firm is fully committed to menopause cause

Rachael said it shows a business is fully committed to the cause and not just engaging in “menopausewashing”.

She added: “It’s all too easy to just put a couple of milligrams of magnesium into a product and say ‘this is going to help with menopause’.

“What we are doing is not a token gesture and we’re keen to spread the message.”

Love Mushrooms
Rachael Hall, director of health and wellness, Love Mushrooms. Image: Love Mushrooms

Women should not be “fobbed off” with products which don’t really help, she said, adding: “On seeing that MTick logo on products, they know they’re in safe hands.”

Love Mushrooms has gained the MTick certification for its Empower Peri Menopause and Empower Menopause products.

‘Responsible’ marketing

These are “clearly labelled and marketed in a responsible, non-misleading way”, the firm’s bosses told me.

They added: “Both formulas feature a curated blend of mushroom extracts, botanicals and essential vitamins, providing non-medicinal, plant-based support for several key signs and symptoms of the menopause transition.”

According to Love Mushrooms, these products can alleviate:

  • Tiredness and fatigue
  • Mood changes and anxiety
  • Poor concentration or memory
  • Sleep disruption
  • Bone and immune system changes
  • Skin and hair changes

Rachael told me the company’s crsuade on menopause has its roots in a growing number of women turning to its produts to help with typical symptoms such as “brain fog”.

Love Mushrooms
A handful of fungi destined for products made by Love Mushrooms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Love Mushrooms has been focused on health and wellbeing from the start.

But Smith and his team quickly noticed many of the firm’s customers were women aged over 35, Rachael said.

The company continues to develop new products and has targeted turnover of £5 million within the next two years.

Branching out into beverages

Rachael told me it was branching out into mushroom-inspired beverages.

These include its Empower Menopause Decaf Coffee Boost 100% Decaf Coffee.

According the Love Mushrooms, this “isn’t just a drink – it’s a daily ritual of support, clarity and calm”.

It’s a blend of Arabica coffee, “functional” mushrooms, adaptogens (natural substances, primarily from plants and mushrooms, that are believed to help the body cope with stress and maintain overall well-being) and nutrients.

And its infused with red clover, flaxseed, sage and rhodiola, whatever that is.

It’s not everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ but can new drink help stop those hot flushes?

Now, as someone who drinks an awful lot of coffee – always with caffeine – and who is definitely not menopausal, this product’s not really my “cup of tea”.

But it’s already well-established that reducing or avoiding caffeine during menopause can help ease typical symptoms such as hot flushes, disrupted sleep and heightened levels of anxiety.

Woman enjoying freedom.
Love Mushrooms says it can help women break free from their menopause symptoms. Image: Shutterstock

According to Love Mushrooms, demand for menopause-friendly solutions continues to grow.

The firm highlighted research showing that 94% of women want to shop menopause-friendly labelled products, and yet two-thirds (66%) say that these are difficult to find.

It added: “Our mushroom products are scientifically proven to alleviate a wide range of symptoms helping women to take control and feel empowered.

Listening and learning

“This (GenM) collaboration is about so much more than just products – it’s about listening to women, learning from their experiences and being part of a wider movement that champions care, connection and confidence at every stage of the menopause journey.”

Love Mushrooms
Products in Love Mushrooms’ Empower range. Image: .Love Mushrooms

GenM founder welcomes Love Mushrooms to the fold

GenM founder and chief executive Heather Jackon said: “We are so proud that Love Mushrooms joins more than 120 brands in the GenM collective, committed to empowering women through choice and trust – to understand, support and serve those in menopause better.

“This stage of life can impact every aspect of a woman’s life.

“Rather than overwhelming her, through the MTick she can be signposted to trusted products that can make the experience of menopause better today than yesterday.

“It is these small changes that can make a huge different to a woman’s lived experience of menopause.”

Conversation