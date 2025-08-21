Gallery: All the action from Dingwall Mart’s huge store lamb sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Gallery: All the action from Dingwall Mart’s huge store lamb sale

A record 15,000 store lambs from the Highlands and Islands have been entered for today's sale.

By Katrina Macarthur
The mart staff have their work cut out penning thousands of lambs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buyers and sellers are out in force today at Dingwall and Highland Marts for the firm’s annual special sale of North Country Cheviot and continental store lambs.

The sale commenced at 10am tand is likely to continue into this evening.

A record 15,000 lambs from all over the north and the islands have been entered for the sale ring, with buyers present from throughout Scotland and south of the border.

Sandy McCook, photographer at The Press and Journal, headed along to the mart this morning to capture some of the action.

A full report on the sale will feature in Saturday’s P&J farming supplement.

Dingwall Mart.
Sellers prepare for the sale ring.
Keeping track.
Consignor Robert MacDonald of Castle Grant Home Farm.
Buyers have travelled from throughout the country for the sale.
Auctioneer Luke Holmes at the rostrum.
Spectators watch on.
Lambs arrive for the sale.
All smiles at Dingwall Mart.
Lambs head to the pens after being sold through the ring.
North Country Cheviot lambs.
Store lambs arrive at the mart this morning.
Dingwall Mart.
The sale is expected to continue into the evening.</p> <p>
Lambs will be sourced by other farmers and finished on stronger land.

Conversation