Farming Gallery: All the action from Dingwall Mart's huge store lamb sale A record 15,000 store lambs from the Highlands and Islands have been entered for today's sale. By Katrina Macarthur August 21 2025, 4:05 pm August 21 2025, 4:05 pm The mart staff have their work cut out penning thousands of lambs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Buyers and sellers are out in force today at Dingwall and Highland Marts for the firm's annual special sale of North Country Cheviot and continental store lambs. The sale commenced at 10am tand is likely to continue into this evening. A record 15,000 lambs from all over the north and the islands have been entered for the sale ring, with buyers present from throughout Scotland and south of the border. Sandy McCook, photographer at The Press and Journal, headed along to the mart this morning to capture some of the action. A full report on the sale will feature in Saturday's P&J farming supplement. Dingwall Mart. Sellers prepare for the sale ring. Keeping track. Consignor Robert MacDonald of Castle Grant Home Farm. Buyers have travelled from throughout the country for the sale. Auctioneer Luke Holmes at the rostrum. Spectators watch on. Lambs arrive for the sale. All smiles at Dingwall Mart. Lambs head to the pens after being sold through the ring. North Country Cheviot lambs. Store lambs arrive at the mart this morning. Dingwall Mart. The sale is expected to continue into the evening. Lambs will be sourced by other farmers and finished on stronger land.
