20 pictures from a busy day at Thainstone Mart

The Spectacular show and sale was held alongside yesterday's store cattle sale.

By Katrina Macarthur
All smiles at Thainstone. Pictures by Kenny Elrick.
There was plenty buzz in Thainstone Mart yesterday for the annual Spectacular show and sale.

Trade reached a top of £8,500 for an entry from the Robertson family, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, followed by £8,000 for the best from Balfour Baillie.

The championship was awarded to a heifer from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, which later sold for £5,500.

Averages increased significantly on the year, with the entire sale of Spectacular calves cashing in at £3,257.14 or £7.82p per kg.

Store cattle also sold well, with the entire sale averaging 430p per kg.

A full report on the sale can be found in today’s P&J farming supplement.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick captured some of the day’s judging and the sale of store cattle.

Stockmen in the show ring.
Concentration at the ringside.
Store cattle met a brisk demand at Thainstone.
Store cattle spectators and buyers.
Mark Robertson in the ring.
Finlay Hunter parades an animal.
Buyers kept entertained.
Judging of the Spectacular animals in the Exchange.
The buyers corner at Thainstone.
Spectacular show and sale.
Buyers enjoy a catch up at the mart each week.
Balfour Baillie from Orkney parading one of his animals.
Harold Murray looks on to the judging.
Ivan Keith and Melvin Stuart.
Handlers line up their beasts.
Auctioneer Scott Chapman.
Spectacular judging.
Keeping up with the judging.
Jack Hendry in the show ring.

