20 pictures from a busy day at Thainstone Mart

There was plenty buzz in Thainstone Mart yesterday for the annual Spectacular show and sale.

Trade reached a top of £8,500 for an entry from the Robertson family, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, followed by £8,000 for the best from Balfour Baillie.

The championship was awarded to a heifer from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, which later sold for £5,500.

Averages increased significantly on the year, with the entire sale of Spectacular calves cashing in at £3,257.14 or £7.82p per kg.

Store cattle also sold well, with the entire sale averaging 430p per kg.

A full report on the sale can be found in today’s P&J farming supplement.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick captured some of the day’s judging and the sale of store cattle.