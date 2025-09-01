Mintlaw firm TT Oils has farmers in its sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Mintlaw firm TT Oils has farmers in its sights

It says it now runs the most northerly AdBlue manufacturing facility in Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
TT Oils
TT Oils trio of, l-r, Scott Thores, production manager, James Thores, quality manager, and Allan Taylor, managing director. Image: TT Oils

Family-owned and run business TT Oils, of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, is targeting farmers as part of growth plans focused on its EcoFlow product.

The company is also keen to find new customers in the marine sector.

TT Oils specialises in lubricants for a wide range of customers in different industries.

It is a licensed manfacturer of AdBlue. It sells the fluid – which is used in diesel vehicles including tractors to help reduce harmful emissions – under its own brand name, EcoFlow.

Demand is so strong, this product line now accounts for a substantial part of TT Oils’ business, Lynne Taylor, an office worker and plant operator at the company told us.

One of TT Oils' agricultural customers pumping AdBlue into their tractor.
One of the firm’s agricultural customers pumping AdBlue into their tractor. Image: TT Oils.

Lynne’s husband, managing director Allan Taylor, runs the business in partnership with the couple’s son-in-law, James Thores.

Allan, 61, worked as a tanker driver before launching TT Oils in 2017.

It was a part-time venture to begin with, but Allan gave up the old “day job” when demand for TT Oils’ AdBlue took off.

The eight-year-old firm now employs around 10 people. Its workforce includes Allan and Lynne’s daughter, Lorie.

Family values ‘at the heart of everything we do’

Lynne said: “While TT Oils began as a family-run business, and those values remain at the heart of everything we do, we’ve grown over the years and are proud to now employ a wider team.

“This growth has allowed us to expand our services, increase efficiency and continue delivering the personal, reliable service our customers know and trust.”

Explaining the firm’s growth trajectory, Lynne went on: “In 2018, after receiving numerous inquiries about AdBlue we made the decision to begin stocking and supplying it.

“And it quickly became a significant part of our business.

“As demand continued to grow we explored the opportunity to become an official AdBlue distributor.”

Plant operator Lynne Taylor working at the manufacturing facility.
Plant operator Lynne Taylor working at the manufacturing facility. Image: TT Oils

TT Oils then moved on from distributing the fluid to looking to “take things a step further”, Lynne said.

She added: “This led us abroad to visit manufacturing facilities and gather the knowledge we needed to take the next big leap. We moved into larger premises and installed our very own AdBlue manufacturing plant at Mintlaw.

“”We’re now looking to expand our customer base, especially in the agriculture and marine sectors.”

The firm says it now runs the most northerly AdBlue production facility in Scotland.

