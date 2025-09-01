Mintlaw firm TT Oils has farmers in its sights

Family-owned and run business TT Oils, of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, is targeting farmers as part of growth plans focused on its EcoFlow product.

The company is also keen to find new customers in the marine sector.

TT Oils specialises in lubricants for a wide range of customers in different industries.

It is a licensed manfacturer of AdBlue. It sells the fluid – which is used in diesel vehicles including tractors to help reduce harmful emissions – under its own brand name, EcoFlow.

Demand is so strong, this product line now accounts for a substantial part of TT Oils’ business, Lynne Taylor, an office worker and plant operator at the company told us.

Lynne’s husband, managing director Allan Taylor, runs the business in partnership with the couple’s son-in-law, James Thores.

Allan, 61, worked as a tanker driver before launching TT Oils in 2017.

It was a part-time venture to begin with, but Allan gave up the old “day job” when demand for TT Oils’ AdBlue took off.

The eight-year-old firm now employs around 10 people. Its workforce includes Allan and Lynne’s daughter, Lorie.

Family values ‘at the heart of everything we do’

Lynne said: “While TT Oils began as a family-run business, and those values remain at the heart of everything we do, we’ve grown over the years and are proud to now employ a wider team.

“This growth has allowed us to expand our services, increase efficiency and continue delivering the personal, reliable service our customers know and trust.”

Explaining the firm’s growth trajectory, Lynne went on: “In 2018, after receiving numerous inquiries about AdBlue we made the decision to begin stocking and supplying it.

“And it quickly became a significant part of our business.

“As demand continued to grow we explored the opportunity to become an official AdBlue distributor.”

TT Oils then moved on from distributing the fluid to looking to “take things a step further”, Lynne said.

She added: “This led us abroad to visit manufacturing facilities and gather the knowledge we needed to take the next big leap. We moved into larger premises and installed our very own AdBlue manufacturing plant at Mintlaw.

“”We’re now looking to expand our customer base, especially in the agriculture and marine sectors.”

The firm says it now runs the most northerly AdBlue production facility in Scotland.