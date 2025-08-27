Perthshire flock tops trade and Aberdeenshire flocks buy top lots in Worcester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Perthshire flock tops trade and Aberdeenshire flocks buy top lots in Worcester

A record sale average for ram lambs was achieved.

By Katrina Macarthur
Robert Cockburn from Errol topped the ram lamb trade at 20,000gns with Knap Impact.
Perthshire Texel breeder Robert Cockburn set a new record sale price of 20,000gns for a ram lamb at the breed’s English premier event in Worcester.

Both the lead price shearling and female sold north to flocks in Aberdeenshire.

Leading the ram lamb trade at 20,000gns was Mr Cockburn’s Knap Impact from Errol.

98 ram lambs average £1,450.82

He is a son of the 22,000gns Duncryne Hakuna Matata, bred out of his noted Daisy Duke ewe.

He sold in a two-way split.

The buyers were Peter and James Vaughan, Kingspark flock, Leominster, and Jim and Nicky Hartwright, Whitehart flock, Herefordshire.

20,000gns Loosebeare Hardcore sold to Matthew Seed for his Auchry flock, Cuminestown, Turriff.

Shearlings average £3,068.66 for 71 sold

Trade topped at 20,000gns for Loosebeare Hardcore from the Quick family in Devon.

Hardcore is by Brijon Deal Breaker, out of a dam by Hexel Diamond Joe, and stood second in the pre-sale show.

He was bought by Matthew Seed for the Auchry flock at Cuminestown, Turriff, with a half share retained by the vendors.

This Allanfauld gimmer made 9,000gns to Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Huntly.

Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, led the way in the females when their champion sold for 9,000gns.

With 48 females averaging £1,401.99, sale leader was a Sportsman Grand Slam daughter, out of a Cowal-bred dam by Hexel Django.

She heads to Huntly with Jim Innes for his Strathbogie flock.

