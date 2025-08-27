Perthshire flock tops trade and Aberdeenshire flocks buy top lots in Worcester

Perthshire Texel breeder Robert Cockburn set a new record sale price of 20,000gns for a ram lamb at the breed’s English premier event in Worcester.

Both the lead price shearling and female sold north to flocks in Aberdeenshire.

Leading the ram lamb trade at 20,000gns was Mr Cockburn’s Knap Impact from Errol.

98 ram lambs average £1,450.82

He is a son of the 22,000gns Duncryne Hakuna Matata, bred out of his noted Daisy Duke ewe.

He sold in a two-way split.

The buyers were Peter and James Vaughan, Kingspark flock, Leominster, and Jim and Nicky Hartwright, Whitehart flock, Herefordshire.

Shearlings average £3,068.66 for 71 sold

Trade topped at 20,000gns for Loosebeare Hardcore from the Quick family in Devon.

Hardcore is by Brijon Deal Breaker, out of a dam by Hexel Diamond Joe, and stood second in the pre-sale show.

He was bought by Matthew Seed for the Auchry flock at Cuminestown, Turriff, with a half share retained by the vendors.

Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, led the way in the females when their champion sold for 9,000gns.

With 48 females averaging £1,401.99, sale leader was a Sportsman Grand Slam daughter, out of a Cowal-bred dam by Hexel Django.

She heads to Huntly with Jim Innes for his Strathbogie flock.