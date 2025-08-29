All you need to know about Dalmally Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

All you need to know about Dalmally Show

We've got all the information on next Saturday's event as the agricultural show season reaches its climax.

By Keith Findlay
Highland cattle champion at the 2009 Dalmally Show
Dalmally Agricultural Show is the last of the season on the north of Scotland circuit.

The 2025 event takes place on Saturday September 6.

Organisers hope “some of the best livestock from the local area and further afield” a well as a wide range of trade stands and main ring events will attract a bumper crowd.

Show president Ann Mclaren told us there are a “good” number of entries for the livestock competitions, across all categories.

Dalmally gets ready to welcome ‘old and new friends’ for its annual show

She added: “The show continues to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to greeting old and new friends alike.

“As always, there is a hard working group of committee members and volunteers preparing for this year’s event.”

Blackface ram at Dalmally Show.
There has been an annual agricultural show in Dalmally since at least 1920.

The event always takes place in early September. There have been frequent battles with the elements – it once rained for 11 consecutive shows – but it has rarely been cancelled.

In its earliest days, the riverside show was organised by Glenorchy and Innishael Horse and Horticultural Society. While sheep and cattle featured prominently, sheepdog trials were the highlight.

Dalmally Show shines spotlight on local farmers and their achievements

Although the exhibitions and activities may have changed a little over the years, the essence of the event – celebrating the achievements and attractions of local farming – remains the same.

At the show’s heart are the agricultural events on which it was founded.

These include the judging of Highland and commercial beef cattle, Blackface sheep and poultry. There are also competitions for dogs, baking, preserves, horticulture, painting and more.

A junior shinty tournament, It’s a Knockout competition, vintage tractors and an evening celidh band are among other highlights planned for Dalmally Show on September 6.

Who are the livestock judges?

  • Highland cattle: Robin Chilton, Bedwgwynion, Powys
  • Commercial and Galloway cattle: Duncan Semple, Dippen Farm, Kintyre
  • Blackface sheep: Steven Renwick, Glenrath, Peebles
  • Native, continental and Cheviot sheep Derek Dempster, Barguillean Farm, Taynuilt
The Highland cattle heifer line-up at a wet Dalmally Show in 2009
Dalmally Show Q&As

Where is the event exactly?

On the old shinty field in Dalmally, near Loch Awe.

What time does it start?

Gates open to the public at 10am.

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £8, senior citizens £5, children aged five to 16 years £4, under fives free.

Cash (preferably) or card payments at the gate.

Is there parking?

Yes, with no extra charge. Disabled parking spaces are limited.

Are dogs allowed into the event?

Yes, as long as they’re on a lead and under control.

