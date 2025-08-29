All you need to know about Dalmally Show

Dalmally Agricultural Show is the last of the season on the north of Scotland circuit.

The 2025 event takes place on Saturday September 6.

Organisers hope “some of the best livestock from the local area and further afield” a well as a wide range of trade stands and main ring events will attract a bumper crowd.

Show president Ann Mclaren told us there are a “good” number of entries for the livestock competitions, across all categories.

She added: “The show continues to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to greeting old and new friends alike.

“As always, there is a hard working group of committee members and volunteers preparing for this year’s event.”

There has been an annual agricultural show in Dalmally since at least 1920.

The event always takes place in early September. There have been frequent battles with the elements – it once rained for 11 consecutive shows – but it has rarely been cancelled.

In its earliest days, the riverside show was organised by Glenorchy and Innishael Horse and Horticultural Society. While sheep and cattle featured prominently, sheepdog trials were the highlight.

Although the exhibitions and activities may have changed a little over the years, the essence of the event – celebrating the achievements and attractions of local farming – remains the same.

At the show’s heart are the agricultural events on which it was founded.

These include the judging of Highland and commercial beef cattle, Blackface sheep and poultry. There are also competitions for dogs, baking, preserves, horticulture, painting and more.

A junior shinty tournament, It’s a Knockout competition, vintage tractors and an evening celidh band are among other highlights planned for Dalmally Show on September 6.

Who are the livestock judges?

Highland cattle: Robin Chilton, Bedwgwynion, Powys

Commercial and Galloway cattle: Duncan Semple, Dippen Farm, Kintyre

Blackface sheep: Steven Renwick, Glenrath, Peebles

Native, continental and Cheviot sheep Derek Dempster, Barguillean Farm, Taynuilt

Dalmally Show Q&As

Where is the event exactly?

On the old shinty field in Dalmally, near Loch Awe.

What time does it start?

Gates open to the public at 10am.

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £8, senior citizens £5, children aged five to 16 years £4, under fives free.

Cash (preferably) or card payments at the gate.

Is there parking?

Yes, with no extra charge. Disabled parking spaces are limited.

Are dogs allowed into the event?

Yes, as long as they’re on a lead and under control.