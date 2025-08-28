Aberdeen firm to help build high-tech vertical farm in Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm to help build high-tech vertical farm in Dubai

Intelligent Growth Solutions, of Edinburgh, has appointed Granite City-based Modutec as a construction partner.

By Keith Findlay
Model of one of the growth towers for the gigafarm being built in Dubai.
Model of one of the growth towers for the "gigafarm" being built in Dubai. Image: Intelligent Growth Solutions

Aberdeen and Edinburgh firms have teamed up for a project to build a huge vertical farm in Dubai.

The 200-tower “gigafarm” is expected to replace 1% of food imports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Agri-tech company Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), of Edinburgh, has appointed Granite City-based Modutec as a construction partner. The value of the contract was undisclosed.

IGS technology development takes place in Fife and on Tayside.

Who are Modutec?

Modutec has its headquarters in Bridge of Don.

The north-east firm specialises in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical and instrumentation engineering, and architectural and utilities projects.

Its customers are predominently within the energy, marine and defence sectors.

The business is owned by Inverness-based investment group Envoy and Partners.

‘Strong reputation’ in Middle East

Christopher Andrew, group operations director, Modutec,  said: “We pride ourselves on our adaptability and expertise, particularly in the Middle East, where we have built a strong reputation.

“We are thankful to IGS for placing their trust in Modutec and look forward to a successful collaboration that showcases what Scottish businesses can achieve together on the global stage.”

Representatives of both firms are pictured on site in Dubai.
Intelligent Growth Solutions has appointed Modutec as a project deployment partner. Representatives of both firms are pictured on site in Dubai. Image: Intelligent Growth Solutions

IGS chief executive Andrew Lloyd said: “Our decision to award this contract to Modutec came at the end of a rigorous tender process.

“Our shared Scottish roots was a happy accident, but has only served to strengthen the bond between our two businesses as we enter into this partnership.

“Crucially, I am confident the skill, discipline, and expertise of the Modutec team will enable IGS to safely deploy its growth towers at both pace and scale, delivering on the gigafarm project’s promise to help the UAE tackle the twin challenges of food insecurity and changing global climate.”

Modutec to build first 20 growth towers for giant Dubai ‘gigafarm’

Modutec has a well-established reputation in the Middle East, having spent more than 20 years working in the region.

Its initial contract with IGS covers construction of the first 20 vertical farming growth towers of the development in Dubai’s Food Tech Valley.

Ground has already been broken on the 900,000sq ft site, with first components for the growth towers expected to shipped to Dubail from the UK in the final quarter of 2025.

When complete, the site is expected to be able to grow more than  6.6 million lbs of fresh produce annually.

