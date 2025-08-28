Aberdeen firm to help build high-tech vertical farm in Dubai

Aberdeen and Edinburgh firms have teamed up for a project to build a huge vertical farm in Dubai.

The 200-tower “gigafarm” is expected to replace 1% of food imports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Agri-tech company Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), of Edinburgh, has appointed Granite City-based Modutec as a construction partner. The value of the contract was undisclosed.

IGS technology development takes place in Fife and on Tayside.

Who are Modutec?

Modutec has its headquarters in Bridge of Don.

The north-east firm specialises in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical and instrumentation engineering, and architectural and utilities projects.

Its customers are predominently within the energy, marine and defence sectors.

The business is owned by Inverness-based investment group Envoy and Partners.

‘Strong reputation’ in Middle East

Christopher Andrew, group operations director, Modutec, said: “We pride ourselves on our adaptability and expertise, particularly in the Middle East, where we have built a strong reputation.

“We are thankful to IGS for placing their trust in Modutec and look forward to a successful collaboration that showcases what Scottish businesses can achieve together on the global stage.”

IGS chief executive Andrew Lloyd said: “Our decision to award this contract to Modutec came at the end of a rigorous tender process.

“Our shared Scottish roots was a happy accident, but has only served to strengthen the bond between our two businesses as we enter into this partnership.

“Crucially, I am confident the skill, discipline, and expertise of the Modutec team will enable IGS to safely deploy its growth towers at both pace and scale, delivering on the gigafarm project’s promise to help the UAE tackle the twin challenges of food insecurity and changing global climate.”

Modutec to build first 20 growth towers for giant Dubai ‘gigafarm’

Modutec has a well-established reputation in the Middle East, having spent more than 20 years working in the region.

Its initial contract with IGS covers construction of the first 20 vertical farming growth towers of the development in Dubai’s Food Tech Valley.

Ground has already been broken on the 900,000sq ft site, with first components for the growth towers expected to shipped to Dubail from the UK in the final quarter of 2025.

When complete, the site is expected to be able to grow more than 6.6 million lbs of fresh produce annually.