Business Farming

Kelso Ram Sales: Entry numbers up but who will be ringing the famous bell?

The one-day event takes place on Friday September 12 in the Scottish Borders town.

It's Kelso Ram Sales 2014.
Almost 1,400 Texels are destined for the sale. Photo by Adrian Legge
By Katrina Macarthur

Sheep breeders will have the pick of just under 4,000 rams at the world famous Border Union Kelso Ram Sales next month.

It’s a highlight in the farming calendar and the start of a new breeding year for producers all over UK who are looking to source the best of stock tups for their flocks.

Numbers are up 5% on the year, with a total of 3,952 rams from 16 different breeds entered for the event on Friday September 12.

1,388 Texels 

Staged across 15 different sale rings, entries include 1,388 Texels, 1,000 Suffolks and 419 Bluefaced Leicesters from all corners of the UK and Northern Ireland.

The event now includes Hampshire, Oxford and Hampshire Down tups, and will welcome Easycare tups for the first time this year.

1,000 Suffolks 

Kicking off proceedings at 10am will be the traditional ringing of the Kelso Ram Sales bell.

Landing the top job this year is Suffolk breeder Laurence Laing of the Oxmuir flock, near Greenlaw, in the Scottish Borders.

419 Bluefaced Leicesters 

The flock was established in 1935 by Laurence’s grandfather James and records exist of the family trading at the event as far back as 1937.

Laurence runs the flock alongside wife Sheila, son Douglas and his wife Vicky.

David Neill, chairman of the Border Union Ram Sales Committee said organisers are anticipating a “confident” sale with a high average.

Full coverage of Kelso Ram Sales will feature in the P&J farming supplement on Saturday September 13.

