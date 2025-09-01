Aberdeenshire farmer warns grain markets ‘aren’t there’ after mixed harvest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire farmer warns grain markets ‘aren’t there’ after mixed harvest

Increased input costs and falling output prices are hitting profit margins across the industry.

By Katrina Macarthur
Harvesting near Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire.
Harvesting near Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire farmer has summed up the harvest challenges facing crop growers around Scotland.

Farmers are always at the mercy of the weather and the past few years have been no exception. Extreme climate patterns are having a detrimental effect on production.

Last year’s wet conditions caused one of the worst harvests in UK history.

This year, many Scottish producers have been left with crops failing to meet market specification.

Dry weather negatively impacts grain size and nitrogen levels

Dry weather has reduced grain size and quality, resulting in much of the country’s crop unable to be sold into the malting market.

But with copious amounts of grain carried over from last year’s harvest, growers can only presume that specifications are set by maltsters to control the volume coming in.

One of Scotland’s largest grain buyers wrote to growers in July saying it would be picking up only 70% of the contracted tonnage, due to a lack of storage space.

North-east grower tells us he’s trying to supply a market that ‘isn’t there’

Aberdeenshire grower James Farquharson, who farms in the Turriff and Rothienorman area, has reported his family’s earliest harvest yet.

Winter barley, oilseed rape and wheat all performed well, he said.

Spring barley results have been better than expected on many Scottish farms. But growers have suffered poor margins.

James explained: “Machine, fertiliser and labour costs are increasing every year but the price we are receiving is going down.

“None of the grain markets are where they should be. We are supplying a market that isn’t there.”

Winter barley being harvested near Coupar Angus. Photo by Ron Stephen.

A Perthshire producer who wished to remain anonymous said: “Our yields in spring barley have been fairly good this year but we’ve suffered high screenings.

“Normally, if you are close to spec, your grain is accepted with a deduction. This year, there seems to be no leeway, driven by the fact that the maltsters don’t want it.”

Agronomist says the figures in malting barley ‘don’t add up’

Agricultural agronomist John Mason, who covers the Black Isle, Easter Ross and Caithness, said north growers have had good yields of winter barley, wheat and oilseed rape.

But spring barley screenings (undersized grains) have reached highs of 40% and generally ranged from 12% to 30%, he said.

He continued: “A mix in weather patterns throughout the growing season encouraged secondary growth because the crop was thin.

“When the weather turned dry again, the crop turned quickly.

“There was physically no time for the crop to fill out, resulting in smaller grains.”

High screenings found in grain samples across Scotland

Bales near Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.
Bales near Newmachar, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Some of John’s customers are growing more oilseed rape or wheat after reducing their spring barley acreage. Others are considering putting cover crops in and leaving a break, or looking to source oat contracts.

John told us his biggest fear lies in the price of fertiliser and chemicals.

He explained: “Growers can’t be paying £400 to £500 per tonne for fertiliser and only receiving £150 to £160 for malting barley, or £130 for feed barley.

“It doesn’t matter how efficient a business can be. These figures don’t add up.”

New figures show majority of UK farmers feeling anxious about extreme weather events

New research by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit shows 98% of UK farmers have faced extreme weather events in the past five years.

More than nine in 10 farmers (92%) admitted it made them feel anxious, with in excess of one-third (34%) describing themselves as “very anxious”.

But nearly two-thirds (60%) said they felt depressed, with 6% “very depressed”.

Fewer than a quarter (24%) of these farmers have sought help, while more than two in five (43%) were worried they wouldn’t make enough money to continue farming during periods of extreme weather.

