New Highland home expected to help keep young farming family in area

Latest planning submissions to north and north-east councils include proposals for new homes, poultry sheds, equestrian facilities and an underground cable near Beauly.

Starting in Aberdeenshire, Mr I Macdonald – whose address is given as c/o John Wink Design, Midtown of Foudland, Huntly – wants to erect an agricultural building on land next to Bridgefoot Farm Newmachar.

Odour-busting plan for Farmlay’s proposed new hen shed near Fraserburgh

And Farmlay Eggs has submitted plans for new poultry and dispatch sheds on land north of Tophead Farm, Rathen, near Fraserburgh.

Farmlay, based at West Cockmuire, Strichen, has also revamped plans for two silos on the site.

Farmlay agent Lovie Construction said bird droppings would be removed from the poultry shed weekly – reducing any odour.

The building firm added: “The side cladding of the manure store is of a material which allows air flow to pass through, which reduces the chance of any odour build-up.”

A separate application by Farmlay for the same site outlines plans for another new agricultural building.

New hen shed also planned for Tarves, while in Maryculter it’s horses at heart of proposed development

Meanwhile, there are also plans for new hen housing at Uppermill Farm, Tarves, near Ellon.

D & J McKerrow & Sons wants to build a free-range poultry shed and four feed silos.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, Melanie Donald is looking to create a manege – an enclosed area where horses and riders are trained – at Fordsdale Cockley Farm Maryculter.

And Gordon Brown wants to build a new home on land at Priestwells Farm, Leslie, near Insch. The proposed single-storey house would replace an existing building that was previously used to house poultry.

The existing building has an area of about 490sq ft, with hardstanding/parking of around 667sq ft, while the proposed new house has a floor area totalling 1,539sq ft.

Gordon’s family have owned Priestwells Farm since the 1940s. They also run a butcher’s shop and cafe in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Retired farmer wants new garage for his collection of vintage tractors

Mr and Mrs L Anderson are seeking Aberdeneenshire Council’s backing for a new home and garage near Home Farm, Camphill, near Lumphanan.

Ronald Hay Architectural Design (RHAD) says: “The proposed site is located within a small poor quality field near the A980 Lumphanan to Alford road.

“The land is owned by the applicant. The proposed house will be for their own use.”

RHAD’s document adds: “The site was used for agricultural purposes by my client some years ago and has been rented to another local farmer since Mr Anderson retired. My client is now well over retiring age and has not ran his farming business for many years.”

The retired farmer collects and shows vintage tractors and needs a new garage to house them all, the statement says.

It continues: “This development presents an opportunity for the creation of an additional much-needed house plot in an area where housing is in short supply for local people, particularly of a single storey design.”

Moray planning submissions

Planning submissions to Moray Council include one proposing to create a three-bedroom, single-storey home by converting and extending steadings at Wester Brockloch Farm, Rafford, near Forres.

The project would also deliver a detached workshop and garage.

Douglas Fraser has started work on replacing existing farm buildings with a new home at Kirkton Alves, Moray. The development received planning consent in November 2019.

Modern extension proposed for C-listed farmhouse near Feshiebridge

In the Highlands, Jimmie Hay wants to build a “contemporary” extension to Dalnavert Farmhouse, near Feshiebridge.

It’s a Grade C-listed building, dating back to the early 18th Century.

A supporting document with the application says the plot earmarked for the development is 7.06 acres in size. It includes existing sheds and outbuildings.

Power firm needs underground cable for new Western Isles link to UK grid

Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission (Shet) has submitted plans for an underground cable across land near Fanellan Farmhouse, Kiltarlity, near Beauly.

It’s part of a proposed underground onshore and offshore link between Lewis and a High Voltage Direct Current converter station at Fanellan, near Wester Balblair.

Shet – part of utility SSE – says the scheme is needed to connect wind energy projects in and around the Western Isles to the UK transmission system.

The new cable is also expected to help maximise renewable potential, add capacity for new connections and reduce islands’ reliance on diesel-powered electricity generation.

James Warwick wants to build a new home and garage on land near Lingland Croft, Occumster, Lybster, Caithness.

And Andrew Stafford has submitted plans for a new garage at 4 Millnain Croft Strathpeffer.

Farm or croft-related proposals for Western Isles and Argyll & Bute

Over in the Outer Hebrides, fish farming giant Mowi Scotland is seeking planning consent for an upgade to the road access to an existing communications mast on crofting land at Balivanich on Benbecula.

Submissions to Argyll & Bute Council include Rosie Garrigan seeking retrospective planning consent for equestrian “facility structures” and an exercise arena at Croft 1 Caoles on Tiree.

Documents lodged with the local authority show the croft is currently home to two donkeys and six horses. Informal summer grazing is permitted for neighbouring crofters’ livestock.

Farm Advisory Service says Tiree croft has ‘considerable potential’

“This limited use contributes modestly to community cooperation and land maintenance,” the Farm Advisory Service (FAS) document says.

It adds: “The croft was previously owned by an elderly couple, and as a result, little development or maintenance has taken place over that past 20 to 30 years.

“This has led to significant deterioration in ground condition and infrastructure.”

But the croft presents “considerable potential for ecological restoration, land productivity and diversified income generation”, FAS says.

Also on Tiree, Stephen Tanner plans to build a one-and-a-half-story kit house and double garage on land near Croft No2, Salum Ruaig. His application is for full planning permission to satisfy conditions set out in the council’s existing “in principle” consent.

Meanwhile, the executors of Mr D Craig are seeking renewal of planning permission that was previously granted for a new crofthouse at Lettershuna, near Appin, Argyll.

Architect says new home can help keep young family in Glen Urquhart

Back in the Highlands, Chris Nicolson aims to build a four-bedroom detached house and garage on land next to Kilmartin Farmhouse, Balnain, Glen Urquhart.

A supporting document lodged with Highland Council by architect Adrian Fatol says the new home will help to keep a young family in the area.

It explains: “Their current house no longer provides the space required following the addition of two young children. Furthermore, the family requires a guest room and dedicated home office to accommodate working from home requirements.

“A well-equipped utility room is also essential, along with a large garage to support

farm-related activities, which will also function as a workshop.

“The proposed development will help retain a young family within Glen Urquhart and local schools, providing them with a suitable home that meets their growing needs, while ensuring they can continue to contribute to and thrive in an area and community that they love.”