Tain farming family hosts another successful livestock sale on farm

Breeding stock from the Scott family near Tain were in demand at the recent on farm Great from Grass genetics sale.

Breeders from throughout the UK travelled to the annual event which is held at Fearn Farm every year.

Increased averages were achieved, with 123 rams cashing in at £1,311 (up from £971 last year) and 213 gimmers levelling at £295 (+£63 on the year).

Beef Shorthorn bulls were also in demand and topped at £7,000 for Fearn Vrotachan.

This March-born Mayfield Remrandt son was bought by Shona Calder from Perthshire.

123 tups average £1,311

Bulls by the 25,000gns Palmerston of Upsall Viking and Valhalla both made 6,000gns.

One sold to Malcolm Hay, Edinglassie, Huntly, and the other to Gavin Maitland, Higham Farm, Cupar.

The 27 Texel tups averaged £1,785 and saw several of the top lots bought by pedigree flocks.

Top price was £4,500 to the Logan family, Romavale, Denholm.

Beltex tups sold to £1,050 to repeat customer Rattray Estates, Peterhead, while Texel cross Beltex tups reached £1,200 to Josh Hobson, Macclesfield Forrest, Cheshire.

213 gimmers level at £295

Suffolks were also in demand and topped at £1,650 to Calum Richard, Mintlaw, while Aberfields sold to £2,000 twice, firstly to Ian Steel, West Calder and Craig Hamilton, Darvel.

Suffolk cross tups peaked at £1,550 to Neil Mackay, Bettyhill, with Romneys to £1,300 to Balcaskie Estate, Fife, and RomTex to £1,000, when bought by William Harcus, Orkney.

Leading the gimmer offering was a pen of 18 Suffolk cross gimmers which made £355 to repeat customer James Munro, Pitkerrie, Tain.