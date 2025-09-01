Tain farming family hosts another successful livestock sale on farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tain farming family hosts another successful livestock sale on farm

The Scott family's sale attracted increased averages on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Fearn Vrotachan sold for £7,000 to Perthshire.
Breeding stock from the Scott family near Tain were in demand at the recent on farm Great from Grass genetics sale.

Breeders from throughout the UK travelled to the annual event which is held at Fearn Farm every year.

Increased averages were achieved, with 123 rams cashing in at £1,311 (up from £971 last year) and 213 gimmers levelling at £295 (+£63 on the year).

Beef Shorthorn bulls were also in demand and topped at £7,000 for Fearn Vrotachan.

This March-born Mayfield Remrandt son was bought by Shona Calder from Perthshire.

123 tups average £1,311

Bulls by the 25,000gns Palmerston of Upsall Viking and Valhalla both made 6,000gns.

One sold to Malcolm Hay, Edinglassie, Huntly, and the other to Gavin Maitland, Higham Farm, Cupar.

The 27 Texel tups averaged £1,785 and saw several of the top lots bought by pedigree flocks.

Top price was £4,500 to the Logan family, Romavale, Denholm.

Beltex tups sold to £1,050 to repeat customer Rattray Estates, Peterhead, while Texel cross Beltex tups reached £1,200 to Josh Hobson, Macclesfield Forrest, Cheshire.

213 gimmers level at £295

Suffolks were also in demand and topped at £1,650 to Calum Richard, Mintlaw, while Aberfields sold to £2,000 twice, firstly to Ian Steel, West Calder and Craig Hamilton, Darvel.

Suffolk cross tups peaked at £1,550 to Neil Mackay, Bettyhill, with Romneys to £1,300 to Balcaskie Estate, Fife, and RomTex to £1,000, when bought by William Harcus, Orkney.

Leading the gimmer offering was a pen of 18 Suffolk cross gimmers which made £355 to repeat customer James Munro, Pitkerrie, Tain.

Conversation