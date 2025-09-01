Young farming couple from Deeside expand business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Young farming couple from Deeside expand business

Duncan and Claire Morrison will now farm 770 acres.

Duncan and Claire Morrison are based at Meikle Maldron, near Torphins, in Aberdeenshire.
By Katrina Macarthur

A young farming couple near Banchory have recently been successful in obtaining a secure tenancy on a neighbouring farm.

Deeside Monitor Farmers Duncan and Claire Morrison, from Meikle Maldron, Torphins, have acquired an additional 164 acres of land.

The couple will now be farming 770 acres of mainly grassland across four farms.

Additional 164 acres of land acquired

This comprises 110 acres owned, 430 acres tenanted and the remainder on seasonal lets.

Duncan and Claire have plans to increase cow numbers to 320.

Around 230 cows and heifers are out with the bull this summer.

The couple run Aberdeen-Angus and Stabiliser cows. Image: Quality Meat Scotland

Positivity in the beef market and an industry call to keep more cows led to open discussions of increasing herd size and productivity at a recent meeting.

Aim to increase herd size to 320 cows

SAC Consulting senior beef specialist Gavin Hill said while cow numbers in Scotland had dropped by 51,000 head from 2015 to 2024, some farms have increased herd size.

“Recent cattle prices have been encouraging but confidence is still needed,” said Mr Hill.

“Economic pressure still dictates decisions.”

Statistics show that 56% of Scotland’s suckler cows are kept on only 16% of holdings, with some suckler herds working with 600-900 breeding cows.

Conversation