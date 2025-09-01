Young farming couple from Deeside expand business

A young farming couple near Banchory have recently been successful in obtaining a secure tenancy on a neighbouring farm.

Deeside Monitor Farmers Duncan and Claire Morrison, from Meikle Maldron, Torphins, have acquired an additional 164 acres of land.

The couple will now be farming 770 acres of mainly grassland across four farms.

Additional 164 acres of land acquired

This comprises 110 acres owned, 430 acres tenanted and the remainder on seasonal lets.

Duncan and Claire have plans to increase cow numbers to 320.

Around 230 cows and heifers are out with the bull this summer.

Positivity in the beef market and an industry call to keep more cows led to open discussions of increasing herd size and productivity at a recent meeting.

Aim to increase herd size to 320 cows

SAC Consulting senior beef specialist Gavin Hill said while cow numbers in Scotland had dropped by 51,000 head from 2015 to 2024, some farms have increased herd size.

“Recent cattle prices have been encouraging but confidence is still needed,” said Mr Hill.

“Economic pressure still dictates decisions.”

Statistics show that 56% of Scotland’s suckler cows are kept on only 16% of holdings, with some suckler herds working with 600-900 breeding cows.