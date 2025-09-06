Orkney Young Farmer will be happy with ‘wife, kids and house’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney Young Farmer will be happy with ‘wife, kids and house’

Aidan Nicolson also tells us he just loves the 'crack' at agricultural shows.

Young Farmer Aidan Nicolson.
By Keith Findlay

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Orkney-based Young Farmer Aidan Nicolson, of Harray YFC.

What’s your background?

I was born and grew up in Birsay, in the west mainland of Orkney.

I’m not actually from a farm myself, but I’ve been brought up around farming. My grandfolks have a farm in Harray, so I’ve always been involved in farming through that.

What do you do for an occupation?

I left school after sixth year and initially wanted to become a teacher.

I did an HNC through Orkney College and then started a degree through the Open University.

But I soon realised writing essays was not for me, so applied for a job with BT (Openreach) as a telephone engineer, and have been there ever since.

I’m now involved in building and maintening the fibre network in Orkney and the outer islands.

Aidan Nicolson enjoying an Orkney sunset.
Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or were you previously?

Unlike many Young Farmers, I never reached the pinnacle of being the tea convenor of my club.

But I was vice-chairman of Harray for three years and chairman for two, and I am currently club leader.

Alongside that, I represent the north region on the SAYFC competitions and events committee.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I was late to the party, aged 16 or 17 when I joined Harray YFC.

My little brother, Connor, was heading to a pool and darts night at the Merkister (hotel). So I thought “why not” and headed along with him, since I played a lot of pool at the time.

Twelve years later, here I am still actively involved in the club.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

There’s been a few, as many people are aware because I tell everyone.

Last year, in my final competing year for Harray at the Orkney Rally, I got 300 out of 300 in the stock judging.

I’m possibly the first person in Orkney to do it, who knows, but I’ll claim it.

Aidan with fellow young farmers Zara Johnston and Jack Leitch.
Other than that, I was chairman when my club won club of the year in 2024 – sadly, I was sat at home in my house when it was announced at the 2024 Royal Highland Show.

Not making it down to Edinburgh to see that is the biggest regret in my time.

But it’s also my biggest achievement in the time I’ve been involved in Young Farmers.

We also won the national junior speechmaking title and retained it the following year.

Stock judging time for Aidan Nicolson.
What’s your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

I love showtime – the buzz around the community is unmatched.

These events are always great crack, and it’s also a time to showcase your livestock.

We have a small flock of Texels, Cheviots and Badgerfaced Texels at the farm, and were crowned champion this year with a Texel ewe.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

Right now, I’m typing this on a cracked mobile phone screen. So, I’m wondering if a phone always landing face up when dropped is at all possible?

On a more serious note, I’d love it if the world allowed everyone to discover and live their lives without fear of being judged.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has impacted my life massively. I’ve made friends I would never have made otherwise – even you Breminem and Levack, if you’re reading this.

I’ve learnt a whole host of skills through Young Farmers, from making a halter to public speaking.

Without a doubt, speechmaking is the most beneficial thing I have done during my time in Young Farmers. It’s grown my confidence massively, and allowed me to grow and develop in a personal way as well as in a professional capacity.

What are your life ambitions?

I’m a pretty unambitious guy, to be honest. I’ll be happy if I’ve got a wife, kids and house, but we’ll see.

Aidan Nicolson reveals a taste for adventure.
Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

Being a member of SAYFC has opened many doors for me. I’ve travelled to places I’ve never been before, even Ayrshire.

I’ve met tons of like-minded individuals, and even managed to do a wee bit of socialising.

‘You’ll reap the rewards’ of being a Young Farmer

I’d advise anyone thinking about it to not be scared, fire a club a message and attend events. Young Farmers is definitely an organisation that you get out what you’re willing to put in, so make the effort to support where you can and you’ll reap the rewards.

Conversation