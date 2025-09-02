Opportunity to acquire smallholding with occupying tenant in Nairnshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Opportunity to acquire smallholding with occupying tenant in Nairnshire

The rural property has been occupied by a secure tenant for some time.

Newlands of Clans is situated between Cawdor and Nairn.
Newlands of Clans is situated between Cawdor and Nairn.
By Katrina Macarthur

A smallholding in the Scottish Highlands is on the market through Galbraith for offers in the region of £250,000.

Newlands of Clans, situated between Nairn and the village of Cawdor, extends to 59.4 acres.

The rural property includes a three-bedroom farmhouse, various farm buildings and good quality farmland.

The rural property extends to just under 60 acres of farmland and woodland.

It is being sold subject to a secure agricultural tenancy under the Agricultural Holdings (Scotland) Act 1991. 

‘Sales of this kind are relatively rare’

The current tenants have occupied the property for many years and would like to remain on the farm for the foreseeable future.

A passing rent of £1,600 per annum is payable to the landlord each year although this figure has not been reviewed for several years.

The farm is divided into 11 enclosures.

Subject to serving the correct notices and ensuring compliance with all aspects of the Act, there may be scope to increase this to the current market level.

Long-term investment opportunity

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith based in Inverness said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to take on the landlord’s interest in a lovely smallholding in a scenic and peaceful area.

“Sales of this kind are relatively rare and the sale represents a wonderful opportunity to make a long-term investment in this sector of the market.”

The occupying secure tenant grows fodder crops for livestock.

The farmland is divided into 11 enclosures and is used for grazing livestock with turnips (fodder) grown on rotation.

The land has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as mainly grades 3(2) and 4(1), capable of growing barley and root vegetables.

There are seven acres of woodland/scrub.

Newlands of Clans farmhouse.

The traditional farmhouse includes a hall, kitchen, bathroom, sitting room and three bedrooms with a garden on two sides of the house.

A traditional steading is based around a stone ‘L’ shaped byre under a corrugated tin roof.

Three-bedroom farmhouse

There are various timber additions and a modern portal frame infill used as a small cattle court.

The smallholding is within easy reach of Inverness.

The property is 3.5 miles from Cawdor; 5.5 miles from Nairn; and 11.5 miles from the city of Inverness.

Conversation