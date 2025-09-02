Opportunity to acquire smallholding with occupying tenant in Nairnshire

A smallholding in the Scottish Highlands is on the market through Galbraith for offers in the region of £250,000.

Newlands of Clans, situated between Nairn and the village of Cawdor, extends to 59.4 acres.

The rural property includes a three-bedroom farmhouse, various farm buildings and good quality farmland.

It is being sold subject to a secure agricultural tenancy under the Agricultural Holdings (Scotland) Act 1991.

‘Sales of this kind are relatively rare’

The current tenants have occupied the property for many years and would like to remain on the farm for the foreseeable future.

A passing rent of £1,600 per annum is payable to the landlord each year although this figure has not been reviewed for several years.

Subject to serving the correct notices and ensuring compliance with all aspects of the Act, there may be scope to increase this to the current market level.

Long-term investment opportunity

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith based in Inverness said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to take on the landlord’s interest in a lovely smallholding in a scenic and peaceful area.

“Sales of this kind are relatively rare and the sale represents a wonderful opportunity to make a long-term investment in this sector of the market.”

The farmland is divided into 11 enclosures and is used for grazing livestock with turnips (fodder) grown on rotation.

The land has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as mainly grades 3(2) and 4(1), capable of growing barley and root vegetables.

There are seven acres of woodland/scrub.

The traditional farmhouse includes a hall, kitchen, bathroom, sitting room and three bedrooms with a garden on two sides of the house.

A traditional steading is based around a stone ‘L’ shaped byre under a corrugated tin roof.

Three-bedroom farmhouse

There are various timber additions and a modern portal frame infill used as a small cattle court.

The property is 3.5 miles from Cawdor; 5.5 miles from Nairn; and 11.5 miles from the city of Inverness.