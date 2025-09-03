ANM Group makes two new appointments including former Scotbeef buyer

North-east co-operative ANM Group has made two key appointments in its livestock division based at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

Nigel Cumming has been appointed as head of procurement for Highland Glen – a deadweight marketing division of the group.

He brings decades of experience in livestock procurement across the north-east having held previous senior roles at Scotch Premier Meat and Scotbeef.

Mr Cumming will work closely with members and customers to ensure their livestock are marketed to the best advantage.

Strategic appointment in deadweight marketing division

Meanwhile, Tatjana Rudaitiene will take on the role of continuous improvement manager.

Ms Rudaitiene will work alongside ANM’s experienced and skilled lairage team.

Her role will focus on training and development, enhancing systems and processes, and introducing technologies.

John Angus, head of livestock for ANM said: “These appointments underline our commitment to investing in our people and ensures we continue to provide industry-leading services to our members and customers.

New member of staff to focus on livestock operations

“Nigel brings exceptional procurement expertise and deep relationships across the industry.

“Tatjana will drive innovation and improvement throughout our livestock operations.

“Together they will make a significant contribution to the strength and future of our livestock division.

“These appointments reflect ANM Group’s ongoing strategy of investing in people, processes, and technology to deliver long-term value for its members.”