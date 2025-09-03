ANM Group makes two new appointments including former Scotbeef buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

ANM Group makes two new appointments including former Scotbeef buyer

The co-operative has made two strategic appointments to strengthen its livestock operations.

From left, Nigel Cumming, John Angus and Tatjana Rudaitiene.
By Katrina Macarthur

North-east co-operative ANM Group has made two key appointments in its livestock division based at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

Nigel Cumming has been appointed as head of procurement for Highland Glen – a deadweight marketing division of the group.

He brings decades of experience in livestock procurement across the north-east having held previous senior roles at Scotch Premier Meat and Scotbeef.

Mr Cumming will work closely with members and customers to ensure their livestock are marketed to the best advantage.

Strategic appointment in deadweight marketing division

Meanwhile, Tatjana Rudaitiene will take on the role of continuous improvement manager.

Ms Rudaitiene will work alongside ANM’s experienced and skilled lairage team.

The group aims to drive efficiencies to ensure the best possible service to customers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Her role will focus on training and development, enhancing systems and processes, and introducing technologies.

John Angus, head of livestock for ANM said: “These appointments underline our commitment to investing in our people and ensures we continue to provide industry-leading services to our members and customers.

New member of staff to focus on livestock operations

“Nigel brings exceptional procurement expertise and deep relationships across the industry.

“Tatjana will drive innovation and improvement throughout our livestock operations.

“Together they will make a significant contribution to the strength and future of our livestock division.

“These appointments reflect ANM Group’s ongoing strategy of investing in people, processes, and technology to deliver long-term value for its members.”

