Homeless hens about to get clucky in Stonehaven, Inverurie and Inverness

Rehoming events are planned across Aberdeenshire, Inverness-shire, Perthshire, South Lanarkshire and beyond.

By Keith Findlay
Rescued hens Betty, Peggy and Barbara
Hundreds of hens that were destined for the slaughterhouse will be collected and taken to new homes across the north and north-east this weekend.

They are among 2,700 ex-commerical birds throught Scotland being rehomed.

Kind-hearted Scots willing to come to their rescue can register online at bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption

Alternatively, they can call the BHWT Rehoming Team on 01884 860084.

Rescued hen, before and after.
The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) says many of these hardworking egg-layers have never felt sun on their backs or grass beneath their feet.

Ten hen rehoming events are planned across Aberdeenshire, Inverness-shire, Perthshire, South Lanarkshire and beyond.

Anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer security, food and water, and a little bit of TLC.

More than a million hens rehomed

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations, BHWT, said: “Our hens are so deserving of a second chance – which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005.

“If you’re in Scotland and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens, which will continue popping out the occasional egg, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Where ‘eggs-actly’ are this weekend’s events and are there more planned?

There are rehoming events in Stonehaven and Inverness on Saturday.

And there’s a hen rescue operation near Inverurie, with 300 birds avaliable, on Sunday.

Most of the birds at these events are already spoken for. But all three locations will have follow-up rehoming days on Sunday October 5.

Other Scottish rehoming days are planned for Dunning Glen, in Perth and Kinross, on September 20, and Denny, Stirlingshire, on October 4.

‘Hard-working girls’

“It’s simply about saving lives,” BHWT north-east co-ordinator Louise Aitken told us.

She added: “It’s changing what was a rather bleak outlook for these ex-commercial hens to that of a carefree, happy retirement.”

Scottish hen rehoming event
Jill Sykes, organiser in Stonehaven, said: “These hard-working girls have provided humans with ‘egg-cellent’ nutrition all their lives. They deserve a happy, free-range retirement.

“And you get lots of lovely eggs too as your reward.

“Having done this for over 10 years, it is just so rewarding to see them go off to happy homes.”

Rescued hens Dolly, Billie and Matilda
Dot Ralli is hosting Sunday’s event at her home in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

She told us she discovered BHWT about four years ago. After rescuing a few hens she realised her property could become a rehoming site.

Dot added: “Collecting the hens who haven’t known peace and quiet before, taking them home and watching them blossom into individual characters is just so rewarding.

“I would recommend keeping a couple of hens to anyone, but beware – it’s very addictive.”

‘Affectionate, characterful pets’

BHWT has 48 collection points throughout the UK and is helped by around 1,400 volunteers.

The hens it rescues are no longer considered commercially viable.

But they are healthy and friendly, and will sometimes still produce eggs.

According to BHWT, established in 2005 by Jane Howorth, they make “affectionate, characterful pets”.

Several poulty farms around Scotland are currently changing flocks. This means large numbers of hens are becoming available at the same time.

Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

Miss Davenport is one of more than a million hens rehomed by the trust.
Adoption rules

  • As part of the adoption process, you’ll need a debit or credit card to make a donation
  • If you’re a new BHWT adopter, you’ll also need a photo of your hen house and run
  • The minimum number of hens you can normally reserve is three because the birds are sociable and like to be part of a flock
  • BHWT will allow you to adopt two if you already have hens or a specific type of coop

