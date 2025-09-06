Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2025 award winners

Members of the agricultural community have been recognised for their achievements in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) annual awards.

The society presents a number of awards each year to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

Accolades will be presented with their awards at the society’s lunch near Aberdeen in November.

Renowned agricultural reporter wins society’s top award

Winning this year’s Press and Journal/RNAS shield, which is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture, is Patsy Hunter from Dalchirla, near Crieff.

Patsy is well-known throughout the UK as an agricultural reporter and is a respected Blackface breeder with her husband Ian.

She joined The Scottish Farmer in October 1992 and worked for 32 years as a reporter, covering shows and sales all over the country, as well as featuring thousands of farmers.

Latterly, she worked as the business and technical editor, and now works on a freelance basis for the magazine.

Local stalwart Ian recognised for his efforts

The winner of this year’s Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ local award is Buchan farmer Ian Pirie from Mains of Bruxie, Maud.

Ian is a past representative of NFU Scotland’s livestock committee and former chairman of the New Deer branch.

He was instrumental in developing the old Maud mart into the community hub it is today.

Ian farms over 1,000 acres in partnership with his family, growing 500 acres of cereals and finishing beef and sheep.

This year’s unsung hero in the agricultural industry and the recipient of the David Argo award is Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ yard manager Robbie Cruickshank.

Robbie is an ‘unsung hero’

Robbie, who comes from New Byth, is one of the most well-kent faces at Thainstone Mart, and along with his team, makes each sale day happen.

The SRUC award for someone 35 years and under in the industry is Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ auctioneer Scott Chapman.

Although not from a farming background, Scott has shown a keen interest in livestock from a young age.

He qualified as an auctioneer through Harper Adams University in 2022.

He is store and breeding cattle auctioneer at Thainstone, and heads up the team at the Caithness Livestock Centre.

Three awards are also given each year to students and apprentices in the industry.

The winner of the Johnston Carmichael award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at homes goes to Amy Simmers, Auchenhuive, Hattoncrook.

Next generation of winners

And the award for the student employed off farm goes to Kelly Morrison, Fairburn, Banff, who works with McKilligan Financial.

Meanwhile, the agricultural apprentice engineer award – sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts – has been won by HRN’s employee Jack MacDonald, based in Caithness.

The 2025 RNAS awards lunch will take place at the Leonardo’s Hotel, Aberdeen Airport on Friday November 7.

Tickets will be available to buy on October 1 by calling the secretary on 07593 227847.