Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2025 award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2025 award winners

The society presents several awards to individuals for their outstanding contributions to agriculture.

From right, Ian Pirie, pictured with Robbie Cruickshank and Scott Chapman. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
From right, Ian Pirie, pictured with Robbie Cruickshank and Scott Chapman. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Katrina Macarthur

Members of the agricultural community have been recognised for their achievements in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) annual awards.

The society presents a number of awards each year to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

Accolades will be presented with their awards at the society’s lunch near Aberdeen in November.

Renowned agricultural reporter wins society’s top award

Winning this year’s Press and Journal/RNAS shield, which is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture, is Patsy Hunter from Dalchirla, near Crieff.

Patsy is well-known throughout the UK as an agricultural reporter and is a respected Blackface breeder with her husband Ian.

Patsy pictured with husband Ian and their beloved dogs at Dalchirla.

She joined The Scottish Farmer in October 1992 and worked for 32 years as a reporter, covering shows and sales all over the country, as well as featuring thousands of farmers.

Latterly, she worked as the business and technical editor, and now works on a freelance basis for the magazine.

Local stalwart Ian recognised for his efforts

The winner of this year’s Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ local award is Buchan farmer Ian Pirie from Mains of Bruxie, Maud.

Ian is a past representative of NFU Scotland’s livestock committee and former chairman of the New Deer branch.

He was instrumental in developing the old Maud mart into the community hub it is today.

Ian Pirie helped transform the old Maud mart into a community facility.

Ian farms over 1,000 acres in partnership with his family, growing 500 acres of cereals and finishing beef and sheep.

This year’s unsung hero in the agricultural industry and the recipient of the David Argo award is Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ yard manager Robbie Cruickshank.

Robbie is an ‘unsung hero’

Robbie, who comes from New Byth, is one of the most well-kent faces at Thainstone Mart, and along with his team, makes each sale day happen.

Robbie plays a major role in ANM Group’s livestock division.

The SRUC award for someone 35 years and under in the industry is Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ auctioneer Scott Chapman.

Although not from a farming background, Scott has shown a keen interest in livestock from a young age.

He qualified as an auctioneer through Harper Adams University in 2022.

One of the auctioneers getting sales under way at the 2023 Spring Show.
Scott Chapman qualified as an auctioneer in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He is store and breeding cattle auctioneer at Thainstone, and heads up the team at the Caithness Livestock Centre.

Three awards are also given each year to students and apprentices in the industry.

The winner of the Johnston Carmichael award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at homes goes to Amy Simmers, Auchenhuive, Hattoncrook.

Next generation of winners

And the award for the student employed off farm goes to Kelly Morrison, Fairburn, Banff, who works with McKilligan Financial.

Meanwhile, the agricultural apprentice engineer award – sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts – has been won by HRN’s employee Jack MacDonald, based in Caithness.

The 2025 RNAS awards lunch will take place at the Leonardo’s Hotel, Aberdeen Airport on Friday November 7.

Tickets will be available to buy on October 1 by calling the secretary on 07593 227847.

Conversation