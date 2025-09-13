Potential global interest for ‘idyllic’ £480,000 farm in heart of Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potential global interest for ‘idyllic’ £480,000 farm in heart of Aberdeenshire

Galbraith is seeking a buyer for the riverside property in Ythanbank, near Ellon.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of Waterside Farm, Ythanbank
An Aberdeenshire farm up for sale at at offers over £480,000 may attract offers from around the world, the selling agent says.

Galbraith is seeking a buyer for the riverside property in Ythanbank, near Ellon.

The current owners of Waterside Farm “wish to remain anonymous”, the rural property specialist told us.

The sale includes about 47 acres of “productive” farmland, Galbraith said.

The farmhouse at Waterside
Farmland at Waterside
Inside the farmhouse.
It added: “The holding combines a beautifully maintained farmhouse, a diverse range of farm buildings, and quality Grade 3(2) land, ideally suited for a variety of agricultural or lifestyle purposes.”

The detached and extended farmhouse overlooks the River Ythan.

‘Versatile family accommodation’

Arranged over two levels, the “versatile family accommodation” boasts bedrooms on both floors, “generous” reception rooms and a “contemporary open-plan sitting and dining area”, Galbraith said.

The farm “balances the charm of rural living with excellent access to local services, schools and transport links,” the firm added.

Waterside Farm from the air.
Open-plan dining area at Waterside Farm.
One of the farmhouse bedrooms
Waterside’s farmland is descibed as being well-suited to a range of agricultural uses, including livestock production, rotational grazing and arable cropping.

It benefits from good drainage, accessibility and productivity, supporting traditional farming operations and potential diversification, Galbraith said.

Sale includes ‘diverse mix’ of farm buildings

The agent went on: “The diverse mix of traditional stone and modern farm buildings, offering flexibility for agricultural enterprises or alternative uses, subject to consents, enhances the operational capacity of the farm, while presenting opportunities for future development or diversification.”

Farmhouse kitchen at Waterside.
Open-plan living space at Waterside
Farmhouse shower room
Tom Stewart, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “The sale of Waterside Farm presents an exciting proposition for both farming and lifestyle buyers seeking idyllic rural living, with a variety of agricultural and diversification opportunities, as well as lifestyle possibilities.

“Given the combination of waterside living, rural tranquillity and excellent connectivity in a sought-after area of Aberdeenshire, Waterside Farm has the potential to attract buyers from across the world as well as domestic buyers and those keen to expand their current agricultural enterprise.”

