Potential global interest for ‘idyllic’ £480,000 farm in heart of Aberdeenshire

An Aberdeenshire farm up for sale at at offers over £480,000 may attract offers from around the world, the selling agent says.

Galbraith is seeking a buyer for the riverside property in Ythanbank, near Ellon.

The current owners of Waterside Farm “wish to remain anonymous”, the rural property specialist told us.

The sale includes about 47 acres of “productive” farmland, Galbraith said.

It added: “The holding combines a beautifully maintained farmhouse, a diverse range of farm buildings, and quality Grade 3(2) land, ideally suited for a variety of agricultural or lifestyle purposes.”

The detached and extended farmhouse overlooks the River Ythan.

‘Versatile family accommodation’

Arranged over two levels, the “versatile family accommodation” boasts bedrooms on both floors, “generous” reception rooms and a “contemporary open-plan sitting and dining area”, Galbraith said.

The farm “balances the charm of rural living with excellent access to local services, schools and transport links,” the firm added.

Waterside’s farmland is descibed as being well-suited to a range of agricultural uses, including livestock production, rotational grazing and arable cropping.

It benefits from good drainage, accessibility and productivity, supporting traditional farming operations and potential diversification, Galbraith said.

Sale includes ‘diverse mix’ of farm buildings

The agent went on: “The diverse mix of traditional stone and modern farm buildings, offering flexibility for agricultural enterprises or alternative uses, subject to consents, enhances the operational capacity of the farm, while presenting opportunities for future development or diversification.”

Tom Stewart, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “The sale of Waterside Farm presents an exciting proposition for both farming and lifestyle buyers seeking idyllic rural living, with a variety of agricultural and diversification opportunities, as well as lifestyle possibilities.

“Given the combination of waterside living, rural tranquillity and excellent connectivity in a sought-after area of Aberdeenshire, Waterside Farm has the potential to attract buyers from across the world as well as domestic buyers and those keen to expand their current agricultural enterprise.”