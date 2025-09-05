Harestone flock from Aberdeenshire tops Texel sale at 80,000gns

A strong commercial demand made for a successful Solway and Tyne Texel Breeders’ Club sale at Lockerbie this week.

It was a February-born lamb from Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock which led the trade at 80,000gns.

A further five ram lambs and one gimmer also hit the five-figure mark.

The Harestone pen of three lambs attracted plenty of attention throughout the day.

It was the pen number one, Harestone Incredible Hulk, which went onto make the top price of 80,000gns – the highest price yet for the 30-ewe flock, based at Insch.

He is a full brother to the 24,000gns lamb that Stuart sold at Lanark last month, sired by the 70,000gns Hexel High Voltage, and out of a home-bred daughter of Procters Chumba Wumba.

107 ram lambs average £4,121.50

He sold in a two-way split, to Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock at Errol and Charlie Boden’s Cheshire-based Sportsmans flock.

The three Harestone lambs averaged out at an incredible £31,500, with the pen number two, Harestone Ice Ice Baby, making 7,000gns to EG Morgan, Blaencar, Brecon.

He is sired by last year’s 35,000gns purchase, Drumbreddan Hard Ass.

Second top at 60,000gns was Auldhouseburn In Business Now, from Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Muirkirk, Ayrshire.

He is an Okehall Hammerhead son, out of a 21,000gns Strathbogie-bred ewe.

He sold to a team of six, including Harestone, along with the MacGregors at Allanfauld, Kilsyth; Bruce Renwick, Castlecairn, Kelso; JE and L Davies’ Teilo flock and George Oare’s Coach House flock, both Wales; and Nick Legge’s Thornbury flock in Herefordshire.

Archie and John MacGregor from Kilsyth sold Allanfauld impeccable for 32,000gns to the Ingram family, Logie Durno, Inverurie.

79 shearlings cash in at £1,489.94

The same home also led the female trade, with their first prize gimmer, by Sportsmans Grand Slam, making 12,000gns to John Sherratt, Pankymoor, Shrewsbury.

Another 32,000gns seller was Garngour Icarus, from Alan Clark, Lesmahagow, to the Wight family, Midlock, Crawford.

Best for Robert Cockburn’s Knap consignment, from Hill of Errol, was a 20,000gns bid for Knap I of the Tiger, which was another to sell to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans.

He’s by the home-bred Knap Hammerhead, while the dam is a Mellor Vale-bred ewe which was bought for 10,000gns.

Aberdeenshire breeder hits 15,000gns

Next up, Kenny Pratt, Peterculter, sold Hilltop Icon for 15,000gns.

He’s another son of the 70,000gns Hexel High Voltage, which is jointly owned between the Hilltop, Harestone, Strathbogie and The Rock flocks.

Out of a home-bred ewe by Cressage Enforcer, he sold to Jim Innes, Strathbogie, Huntly.

Another heading to Strathbogie, along with Thomas Muirhead, Orchilmore, Crieff, was Duncryne Iron Mike, a ram lamb from Kerr Jarvie, Dunblane, which made 6500gns.

Shearling rams peaked at 9000gns, for Boghouse Hold My Beer, a first prize-winning Deveronvale Fastrac son from Kenny Johnstone, Crawfordjohn. He was knocked down to Esmor Evans, Maerdy, Wales.