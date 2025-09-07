17 best pictures from hen rehoming ‘egg-stravaganza’ near Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
17 best pictures from hen rehoming ‘egg-stravaganza’ near Inverurie

Similar events will be taking place at other north and north-east locations over the coming weeks.

British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event near Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event near Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay, Heather Fowlie & Kenny Elrick

There were birds galore at a hen rehoming event near Inverurie.

Hundreds of them were looking for nice new homes after being rescued from certain slaughter.

British Hen Welfare Trust volunteers are hosting similar events at other north and north-east locations over the coming weeks.

The trust has rehomed more than a million birds around the UK since 2005.

Today’s rehoming “egg-stravaganza” took place at Dot Ralli’s home in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

Dot welcomed a steady stream of visitors, all keen to meet their new feathered friends.

Kenny Elrick, photographer at The Press and Journal was there to capture some of the  “egg-citement” of a truly “hen-tastic” day.

British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event at Braeside of Rothmaise, Meikle Wartle.
Many hens awaiting their forever homes.
British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event near Inverurie.
Ready for a new home!
Gary Watt picking up his hens.
Lyndsey Donald and Jade, 6 with their new family members.
Nicola Bowne and Georgia, 3 holding their new hen.
Rodger Cooper collecting his hens.
Volunteer Lorna Thomson helping with the smooth running of the event.
Colin Cross showing our photographer Kenny his new hens.
Jude Harper happy with his new hens.
Stephanie McIntosh and Harlow, 6 looking forward to taking their hens home.
Vicci Delph and Jack, 6 after picking up their hens.
Grant Buchanan rehoming some of the hens.
Volunteers showing some of the lucky hens that will be heading off to new homes.
Frida Lamond holds her hens.
Susanna and Ben Miller, 18month old Robin and their rescue hen.

