Farming 17 best pictures from hen rehoming ‘egg-stravaganza’ near Inverurie Similar events will be taking place at other north and north-east locations over the coming weeks. British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event near Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay, Heather Fowlie & Kenny Elrick September 7 2025, 12:28 pm September 7 2025, 12:28 pm Share 17 best pictures from hen rehoming ‘egg-stravaganza’ near Inverurie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6844461/hen-rehoming-inverurie-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment There were birds galore at a hen rehoming event near Inverurie. Hundreds of them were looking for nice new homes after being rescued from certain slaughter. British Hen Welfare Trust volunteers are hosting similar events at other north and north-east locations over the coming weeks. The trust has rehomed more than a million birds around the UK since 2005. Today’s rehoming “egg-stravaganza” took place at Dot Ralli’s home in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie. Dot welcomed a steady stream of visitors, all keen to meet their new feathered friends. Kenny Elrick, photographer at The Press and Journal was there to capture some of the “egg-citement” of a truly “hen-tastic” day. British Hen Welfare Trust hen rehoming event at Braeside of Rothmaise, Meikle Wartle. Many hens awaiting their forever homes. British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming event near Inverurie. Ready for a new home! Gary Watt picking up his hens. Lyndsey Donald and Jade, 6 with their new family members. Nicola Bowne and Georgia, 3 holding their new hen. Rodger Cooper collecting his hens. Volunteer Lorna Thomson helping with the smooth running of the event. Colin Cross showing our photographer Kenny his new hens. Jude Harper happy with his new hens. Stephanie McIntosh and Harlow, 6 looking forward to taking their hens home. Vicci Delph and Jack, 6 after picking up their hens. Grant Buchanan rehoming some of the hens. Volunteers showing some of the lucky hens that will be heading off to new homes. Frida Lamond holds her hens. Susanna and Ben Miller, 18month old Robin and their rescue hen.
