17 best pictures from hen rehoming ‘egg-stravaganza’ near Inverurie

There were birds galore at a hen rehoming event near Inverurie.

Hundreds of them were looking for nice new homes after being rescued from certain slaughter.

British Hen Welfare Trust volunteers are hosting similar events at other north and north-east locations over the coming weeks.

The trust has rehomed more than a million birds around the UK since 2005.

Today’s rehoming “egg-stravaganza” took place at Dot Ralli’s home in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

Dot welcomed a steady stream of visitors, all keen to meet their new feathered friends.

Kenny Elrick, photographer at The Press and Journal was there to capture some of the “egg-citement” of a truly “hen-tastic” day.