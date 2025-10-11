Great-grandson’s Doric tribute to north-east shepherd in London

A north-east man has paid tribute to his late great-grandfather in poetry after discovering the extraordinary details of his time shepherding sheep through London about 100 years ago.

Don Esson hails from Kenmay, Aberdeenshire, but now lives in Uig on Skye.

He’s written a poem in Doric, The Tale of a Flock Master: A North-East Shepherd in London.

It was inspired by what he found out about his great-grandad, Peter Beattie, who was born at King Edward, near Turriff, in 1874 and died in Kemnay in 1956.

Peter wasn’t only north-east shepherd in London

Don, 62, learned about Peter’s life through old photographs and business accounts.

Shepherding sheep through London may seem like a crazy idea to most of us now.

But there was a time, during the last century, when the city’s parks and golf courses were alive with grazing flocks. They were tended by skilled shepherds, including many from the north and north-east.

Among them was Peter, a sheep farmer and trader from Fisherie, near Turriff, where his father was a highly respected veterinary surgeon.

North sheep travelled to their new London pastures by train and boat

Taking up the tale, Don, a retired teacher, said: “In the 1920s and 30s Peter lived in Wimbledon.

“He spent 33 years as a flock master and sheep trader in London.

“Peter and his business partner bought sheep from Dingwall and elsewhere in the Highlands.

“They transported their livestock to London by train and boat from Aberdeen to graze on the parks and golf courses.”

The pair paid a shilling and sixpence for every sheep transported to London. The animals would leave Aberdeen on Saturday, arriving at Kew Quayside, London, on Monday morning.

Peter had a drover’s licence allowing him to take his sheep through the streets of London and for his sheepdogs to travel on the trams.

“This licence provides a fascinating glimpse into the life of a shepherd at a time when sheep were an integral part of London city life,” Don said.

The sheep purchased included Cheviot, Blackface and crosses.

They spent their London days grazing in locations including Hyde Park, Hampstead Heath and Richmond Park.

Land was leased on an annual basis and there was intense competition among shepherds to secure the best grazing areas.

But Peter and others like him had a sharp eye for both land and livestock.

“I was amazed at how well the sheep adapted to the rich pastures of London,” Peter recalled in a news article in The Press and Journal in 1952.

He added: “The fattened animals brought from grazings in the north performed far better than their English-bred counterparts.”

Peter also featured in an article in the Evening Express around that time.

London sheep trade was lucrative, thanks to highly-prized meat and wool

Continuing the remarkable story Don said: “The sheep trade was valuable not only for their meat but also for their wool.

“Peter’s accounts show that in 1929 his shearing costs amounted to just over £12, while he sold his wool for £225 and 19 shillings. This was a tidy sum at the time and highlighting how wool was a far more profitable commodity for farmers and crofters than it is today.”

The sheep were bought for around 30 shillings per head.

After grazing, they were sold at Smithfield Market or the Caledonian Market in Islington to London butchers such as Pavitt, Wilcox and Meek for prices ranging from 65 to 75 shillings per head.

Easter Ross shepherd took sheep from Aberdeen to London by foot

Don said: “This was a very profitable business for Peter and other shepherds, including Jim Paterson from Cadboll, Easter Ross, and George Donald, also from Aberdeenshire.

“George famously drove his flock of sheep on foot over 500 miles from Aberdeen to London and gained celebrity status.

“He was even discussed in Parliament, where Sir Harry Brittain (Conservative MP for Acton, Middlesex) famously asked: ‘Were there not any English sheep available?’.”

Photographs from the time include one of a young Peter sporting a stylish large moustache, and another of him alongside a shepherd and two sheepdogs in Hyde Park.

Don said: “As the Second World War loomed and the pace of change quickened, the almost bygone imagery of sheep grazing on London’s golf courses and parks began to fade.

“The memories of Peter echo still with nostalgia for a time when the sound of bleating sheep worked in harmony with the din of city life.”

Retirement in Kemnay

Don’s great-grandad and his wife, Ellen, retired to Kemnay in 1939.

It was there they built a home — Bridgend — on the banks of the River Don at Boat Croft, where Peter’s uncle had a smallholding.

From there they were able to see Peter’s beloved Bennachie.

Don said his grandparents, John and Helen Hird, together with their daughter, Jean Hird, his mum, moved to Kemnay from Inverurie after Peter died.

There is still a Boat Croft in Kemnay today, although it is now a housing estate.

Bridgend was demolished in the early 2000s to make way for a small block of flats.

The Tale o’ a Flock Master

In minde o’ Peter Beattie

In the nineteen twinties, fit a sicht to see,

Sheep strollin’ throo London, nae langer free.

Bleatin’ an hooves oan cassied streets,

A couthie din, the city’s hert beats.

Bocht for thirty shillin’s fae the Hielands,

They left their bonnie hamelands.

Shipped fae Aiberdeen on a Setterday,

A shilling an’ sixpence tae a land far awa’.

Disembarkin’ at Kew Pier on Monday mornin’,

Steppin’ on concrete, a new dae dawnin’.

Blaitin’ calls, a lonely soun,

Lost amang an ootlin grun.

Hirsle shiftin’, tide turnin’,

Life gaen’ roon, aye learnin’.

Dosin’ an shearin’ year aifter year,

The price o’ wool muckle n’ mair.

Collies gaitherin’ by fussle’s instructin’,

Tae parks hirsle strollin’.

Guidin’ sheep aroon reek n’ grime,

A sicht fae anither place an time.

A licence strapp-ed aroon his airm,

Gairdin’ his sheep fae hairm.

Leal sheepdog aside,

Traivelin’ tae Wimbledon hearthside.

Hirsle shiftin’, tide turnin’,

Life gaen’ roon, aye learnin’.

Dosin’ an shearin’ year aifter year,

The price o’ wool muckle n’ mair.

Parks and golf courses hine an awa,

Hyde Park, Richmond n’ ithers an’ a.

Green parks amang concrete n’ stane,

Tae graze n’ fatten — a sicht lang gane.

Ilka blait tells o’ traivels sair,

Fae Smithfield Market tae butchers’ mair.

Sell’t for siventy-one shillin’ a heid,

Tae feed mooies a fine, braw feed.

A canny stot,

Through a lang ago lent.

A shepherd’s livin’,

Everlaistin’ yet flittin’.

Hirsle shiftin’, tide turnin’,

Life gaen’ roon, aye learnin’.

Dosin’ an shearin’ year aifter year,

The price o’ wool muckle n’ mair.

In guid years, blessin’s earned,

In puir years, leeshins learned.

Drovin’ sheep could nae langer laist,

A time that wis awa ower faist.

Thirty-three years guidin’ his hirstle,

He keekat back on his lyffe an himsel’.

Reflectin’ on fit wis a’ aroon,

The shepherd wis Aiberdeenshire bound.

The tug o hame touched his hert,

Tae gaze at muckle Bennachie an Mither Tap.

Tae Kemnay n’ Boat Croft, he wis riven,

Tae retirement an hoose biggin.

Hirsle awa, tide still turnin’,

Life still gaun’ roon, aye learnin’.

Dosin’ and shearin’ na mair tae bear,

But the shepherd’s tale aye lingers there.

A shepherd’s years, a hameward trail,

My great-granda’s tale, a quiet hail.

Memories keepin’ time an pace,

In the kindly lines o’ a weathered face.

Fitting tribute to Peter and other north and north-east shepherds

Don said: “The Tale of a Flock Master was written in memory of Peter, and honours his unique experiences and memories of London’s special green spaces.

“It serves as a tribute to him and also to the many shepherds from the north-east and Highlands who enriched the tapestry of London in the 1920s and 1930s.

“As 21st Century London embraces sustainability and experiences a resurgence in allotments and gardening, the spirit of shepherds like Peter Beattie remains alive, reminding us all that in the not-so-distant past, sheep farming flourished in tune with city life.”

Recalling ‘hustle and bustle’ of London’s Smithfield Market

He added: “In the mid 1970s I travelled with my father, George Esson, to London in his articulated refrigerated lorry.

“We slept overnight in bunk beds in the cab outside Smithfield Market.

“I remember the hustle and bustle of the market and helping my father unload frozen lamb and beef.

“Even as a young loon, I remember thinking about my grandmother telling me stories about her father selling his sheep at Smithfield Market before the Second World War.

“Who knows? Perhaps we will once again hear bleats echoing through the famous parks of London.”