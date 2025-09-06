Readers’ 15 best pictures of harvest time across the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Readers’ 15 best pictures of harvest time across the north-east

Harvest 2025 was full of blue skies and sunshine.

Blair, Eilidh and Elaine Campbell watching the combine at Floors Farm, Auchterless.
Blair, Eilidh and Elaine Campbell watching the combine at Floors Farm, Auchterless.
By Katrina Macarthur

Harvest 2025 has been one of the earliest for some time so most farmers have their combines parked up for another year.

Yields have been mixed across the region but the weather has held up right through the combining season.

The challenge now lies in the end product being sold, with market specification extremely difficult to meet this year.

Dry weather throughout the growing season has resulted in smaller grains and higher nitrogen levels found in spring barley.

Our readers sent in some of their best photographs from this year’s harvest.

Emma Gauld’s picture of spring barley being combined above Stonehaven Harbour.
The Gauld brothers making memories on the farm.
Harvest gets underway for Glass & Smith, Mill of Fowlis, Alford.
Massey Ferguson 7256 combine c/w 18ft power flow header, sent in by Drummond Agriculture Ltd.
Blair Campbell and Sandy Douglas watching the combine at Little Clinterty, Blackburn.
Harry Smith’s picture of spring barley being harvested at Nethermill Farm, Cruden Bay.
Getting the straps on. Picture by Louise Glass.
Gathering bales looking down on Kirkwood Homes in Sauchen.
Harvest 2025 at Blair Farm, Chapel of Garioch, Inverurie. Picture by Amanda Reid.
Straw quantity has fared better than anticipated.
A train and a combine travel alongside e at Kirkton of Kinellar.
Long, dry days made combining crops easier this year.
Making this year’s bedding for the livestock. Picture by Louise Glass.
Harvest starts at Aberargie, which is one of the few distilleries in Scotland to use 100% estate-grown barley, cultivated entirely on the Morrison family’s land.

Conversation