Readers’ 15 best pictures of harvest time across the north-east

Harvest 2025 has been one of the earliest for some time so most farmers have their combines parked up for another year.

Yields have been mixed across the region but the weather has held up right through the combining season.

The challenge now lies in the end product being sold, with market specification extremely difficult to meet this year.

Dry weather throughout the growing season has resulted in smaller grains and higher nitrogen levels found in spring barley.

Our readers sent in some of their best photographs from this year’s harvest.