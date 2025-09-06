Farming Readers’ 15 best pictures of harvest time across the north-east Harvest 2025 was full of blue skies and sunshine. Blair, Eilidh and Elaine Campbell watching the combine at Floors Farm, Auchterless. By Katrina Macarthur September 6 2025, 12:00 pm September 6 2025, 12:00 pm Share Readers’ 15 best pictures of harvest time across the north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6844613/readers-15-best-pictures-of-harvest-time-across-the-north-east/ Copy Link 0 comment Harvest 2025 has been one of the earliest for some time so most farmers have their combines parked up for another year. Yields have been mixed across the region but the weather has held up right through the combining season. The challenge now lies in the end product being sold, with market specification extremely difficult to meet this year. Dry weather throughout the growing season has resulted in smaller grains and higher nitrogen levels found in spring barley. Our readers sent in some of their best photographs from this year’s harvest. Emma Gauld’s picture of spring barley being combined above Stonehaven Harbour. The Gauld brothers making memories on the farm. Harvest gets underway for Glass & Smith, Mill of Fowlis, Alford. Massey Ferguson 7256 combine c/w 18ft power flow header, sent in by Drummond Agriculture Ltd. Blair Campbell and Sandy Douglas watching the combine at Little Clinterty, Blackburn. Harry Smith’s picture of spring barley being harvested at Nethermill Farm, Cruden Bay. Getting the straps on. Picture by Louise Glass. Gathering bales looking down on Kirkwood Homes in Sauchen. Harvest 2025 at Blair Farm, Chapel of Garioch, Inverurie. Picture by Amanda Reid. Straw quantity has fared better than anticipated. A train and a combine travel alongside e at Kirkton of Kinellar. Long, dry days made combining crops easier this year. Making this year’s bedding for the livestock. Picture by Louise Glass. Harvest starts at Aberargie, which is one of the few distilleries in Scotland to use 100% estate-grown barley, cultivated entirely on the Morrison family’s land.
Conversation