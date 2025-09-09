Moray farmer and MSP urges Starmer to reverse “heartless” family farm tax “before it’s too late”

Moray sheep farmer and MSP Tim Eagle has called on the UK Government to reverse its “heartless” family farm tax amid the “hardest year in living memory” for the industry.

The Scottish Conservative shadow rural secretary from Buckie has spoken ahead of Back British Farming Day on Wednesday which coincides with Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Eagle has spoken about his own struggles on the farm this year, particularly the prolonged dry weather which has seen rainfall around 40% below the long-term average.

He said: “This has been the hardest year in living memory for farmers across Scotland and it will only get tougher if Labour continues with its heartless plans for a family farm tax.

‘Hardest year in living memory’

“Throughout these difficult times, farmers have shown unbreakable unity in the face of this cruel family farm tax, and that will continue on Wednesday with the Back British Farming Day.

“Keir Starmer has the chance to properly support this event by scrapping these disastrous proposals once and for all.

“At a time when our farmers are having to contend with one of the driest years in decades, the very future of family farms hang in the balance.

“Keir Starmer must recognise the devastating consequences of this policy and reverse his proposals to safeguard both farming and the nation’s food security before it’s too late.”

Mr Eagle’s plea comes as a poll by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the majority of UK farmers were worried about how their farms would survive after new inheritance tax rules come into force in April 2026.

Safeguard the nation’s food security before ‘it’s too late’

Nearly 80% of those who participated in the poll said they were worried their business would not survive the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, 69% said they would have to sell land or take out loans, and more than 60% are considering leaving the industry altogether.

Back British Farming Day is an annual event organised by the National Farmers Union (NFU) and will provide an opportunity for politicians and the public to show their support for farmers and growers.

More than 60% of farmers consider leaving industry

The event is now running in its tenth year and includes a reception at the House of Commons and public engagement on social media.

NFU will be asking supportive MPs to wear wheatsheaf pin badges during Prime Minister Questions.