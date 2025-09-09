Moray farmer and MSP urges Starmer to reverse “heartless” family farm tax “before it’s too late”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray farmer and MSP urges Starmer to reverse “heartless” family farm tax “before it’s too late”

Tim Eagle says the future of family farms hang in the balance.

By Katrina Macarthur
Tim Eagle holds a lamb inside a barn containing sheep.
Tim Eagle is Scottish Conservative shadow rural secretary.

Moray sheep farmer and MSP Tim Eagle has called on the UK Government to reverse its “heartless” family farm tax amid the “hardest year in living memory” for the industry.

The Scottish Conservative shadow rural secretary from Buckie has spoken ahead of Back British Farming Day on Wednesday which coincides with Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Eagle has spoken about his own struggles on the farm this year, particularly the prolonged dry weather which has seen rainfall around 40% below the long-term average.

He said: “This has been the hardest year in living memory for farmers across Scotland and it will only get tougher if Labour continues with its heartless plans for a family farm tax.

‘Hardest year in living memory’

“Throughout these difficult times, farmers have shown unbreakable unity in the face of this cruel family farm tax, and that will continue on Wednesday with the Back British Farming Day.

“Keir Starmer has the chance to properly support this event by scrapping these disastrous proposals once and for all.

“At a time when our farmers are having to contend with one of the driest years in decades, the very future of family farms hang in the balance.

Sheep grazing in a field.
Back British Farming Day will take place on Wednesday September 10, celebrating its tenth year.

“Keir Starmer must recognise the devastating consequences of this policy and reverse his proposals to safeguard both farming and the nation’s food security before it’s too late.”

Mr Eagle’s plea comes as a poll by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the majority of UK farmers were worried about how their farms would survive after new inheritance tax rules come into force in April 2026.

Safeguard the nation’s food security before ‘it’s too late’

Nearly 80% of those who participated in the poll said they were worried their business would not survive the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, 69% said they would have to sell land or take out loans, and more than 60% are considering leaving the industry altogether.

Back British Farming Day is an annual event organised by the National Farmers Union (NFU) and will provide an opportunity for politicians and the public to show their support for farmers and growers.

More than 60% of farmers consider leaving industry

The event is now running in its tenth year and includes a reception at the House of Commons and public engagement on social media.

NFU will be asking supportive MPs to wear wheatsheaf pin badges during Prime Minister Questions.

