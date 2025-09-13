Maud farmer Ian Pirie recognised as a ‘local hero’ in RNAS awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Maud farmer Ian Pirie recognised as a ‘local hero’ in RNAS awards

Mr Pirie is the recipient of the Aberdeen and Northern Marts local award.

Ian Pirie has been integral in the development of the community facility in Maud. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ian Pirie has been integral in the development of the community facility in Maud. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Katrina Macarthur

Buchan farmer and community stalwart Ian Pirie has been recognised as a “local hero” for his efforts towards livestock farming and the village of Maud.

Mr Pirie, who farms at Overton of Bruxie, was recently announced as a winner in this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s annual awards.

He is the recipient of the Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ local award for his outstanding contribution to progress in the industry.

Described by some of his peers as a “real hero”, Mr Pirie is noted for always expressing a positive attitude to livestock production and encouraging the next generation into the industry.

Headshot of farmer Ian Pirie.
Mr Pirie will receive his award at the RNAS awards lunch in November.

This has been demonstrated through his long-term involvement in NFU Scotland’s livestock committee at both regional and national level, as well as past chairman of the New Deer branch.

Mr Pirie is also recognised for his own personal efforts as a director of the Maud Village Trust which developed the Community Resource Centre in the village.

Praise for encouraging the next generation

The trust was formed by the community in order to acquire and develop the redundant Maud mart – a centre which was known to hold the largest one-day fat stock sale in the UK.

After its closure, the trust purchased the site in 2002 from Aberdeen and Northern Marts, with a 95% grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

To generate funds, all the cattle pens and buildings were dismantled and sold off.

Land was also sold to Cornerstone to build an accommodation unit for people with special needs.

The resource centre has now become the heart of the community and is home to several businesses, as well as a medical centre, play park and the Old Mart Cafe.

One of the citations in supporting Mr Pirie’s nomination for the award states: “Mr Pirie is well-known in the area for his generosity and wise counsel, and donates time and money into local charities.

Farmer Ian Pirie seated on a bench outside.
He is one of seven award-winners who will receive their accolades at the society's annual awards lunch in November.

“When the mart closed, he was instrumental in getting it set up as a community centre. On many occasions, he has had to down tools on his busy life as a farmer to go to the complex and sort out a problem.”

‘Well-known in the area for his generosity and wise council’

Mr Pirie first became involved with NFU Scotland’s livestock team some 40 years ago and he was one of the very first farmers to trial electronic tagging in cattle with Buchan Meat back in 1994.

He is also recognised as a committee member of New Deer Show and as a community councillor representative for Maud on the Deer Community Council.

Growing up in the heart of Buchan, an area renowned for producing prime cattle and sheep, livestock has always been the central focus of Mr Pirie’s life.

He originally lived on a farm near New Deer and left school at 17 to work at home.

The family moved to Overton of Bruxie in 1970 and they are now farming more than 1,000 acres in the area.

The mart taking place at the Thainstone Centre
Mr Pirie sources store cattle and lambs from local marts including Thainstone Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ian buys the majority of the store cattle himself for the finishing enterprise, sourcing Charolais and Limousin crosses from Thainstone, Huntly and Stirling.

Prime cattle leave the farm every week, with most sold on a contract to Woodhead Bros at Turriff.

Store lambs are also bought from Thainstone and Stirling and mainly sold through Woodhead Bros during the winter months.

The award has come as a huge surprise to Mr Pirie and he would like to thank those who nominated him.

“I’m really honoured and delighted to have won this award,” he said.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I’m just delighted to see a thriving hub for our community in Maud and I’m always passionate to promote the fantastic livestock industry we have in Scotland.”

Conversation