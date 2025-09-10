Aberdeenshire rural crime victim says farmers ‘losing faith’ in police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire rural crime victim says farmers ‘losing faith’ in police

The cost of livestock theft in the UK reached around £3.4 million in 2024 alone.

By Katrina Macarthur
Chief Inspector George Nixon pictured with Lumphanan farmer Sandy Tulloch at Waulkmill Farm. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chief Inspector George Nixon pictured with Lumphanan farmer Sandy Tulloch at Waulkmill Farm. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire farmer says the agriculture industry is “losing faith” in reporting criminal incidents.

Sandy Tulloch, from Lumphanan, was a victim of rural crime last year, and believes farmers need better support from Police Scotland to crack down on theft.

His message comes amid a rise in rural crime, with the cost of livestock theft in the UK reaching around £3.4 million in 2024 alone.

Mr Tulloch, who farms with his son Wullie, said government cuts to the police service have resulted in farmers being an “easy target” for rural crime.

‘Some officers are educated but others aren’t’

“Communities used to have a local officer nearby all the time who we could all have direct contact with and the criminals were aware of them, too,” said Mr Tulloch.

From left, Wullie Tulloch, Chief Inspector George Nixon and Sandy Tulloch.

“Now, when we want to phone in a crime, we are expected to dial 101 and wait for days on end to hear back from an officer.

“Some officers are educated but others aren’t and don’t know enough about our industry or the machines that have been stolen.

“We are all told to put up security cameras and lock valuables away but this does not stop these criminals. Drones are now being flown over fields to check out livestock and
access points into a farm.”

Mr Tulloch had a trailer stolen from his farm last September and, after being put on hold for some time on the phone, he was told that it would be three weeks before officers could come out to the farm.

Three-week wait for police response on farm

“We know there are less police officers available but we need a quicker response to catch these criminals.

“Farmers already have the stress of trying to work without a stolen machine or their animals, not to mention the financial loss.

“There is also the stress of replacing the machine or being compensated through the insurance companies.”

From left CI Nixon, Sandy Tulloch, David Greer and Lorna Paterson of NFU Scotland, and Wullie Tulloch.

Chief Inspector George Nixon, who visited Mr Tulloch’s farm along with north-east Crime Reduction Officer Mike Urquhart, stressed that all crimes and suspicious sightings need to be reported.

“We can pick up useful information or sightings from one case that may help us solve another case,” said Chief Inspector Nixon.

“I can’t stress enough that these cases need to be reported. If you see a crime in action, it is an emergency and you must dial 999 to get an immediate response.

Dial 999 if you see a crime in action

“Do not put yourself at risk but try to be a good witness if you can.”

Mr Urquhart said: “If you are frustrated with dialling 101, fill in the contact form
on the Police Scotland website. It only takes one minute to do and will be raised the same way as a phone call would.”

NFU Scotland held an on-farm meeting with Police Scotland during National Rural Crime Action Week.

Lorna Paterson, north-east regional manager for NFU Scotland, highlighted
the frustration in the farming community, but urged farmers to report crimes.

“Farmers need to give police the information and we need these crimes recorded so we have statistics to put forward,” said Ms Paterson.

Rural crimes must be recorded, says NFUS regional manager

“It is also important that farmers ask for a case reference number so they can follow up the reported crime and use it for insurance purposes.”

National Rural Crime Action Week takes place from Monday 15 to Thursday 18 September.

