Aberdeenshire rural crime victim says farmers ‘losing faith’ in police

An Aberdeenshire farmer says the agriculture industry is “losing faith” in reporting criminal incidents.

Sandy Tulloch, from Lumphanan, was a victim of rural crime last year, and believes farmers need better support from Police Scotland to crack down on theft.

His message comes amid a rise in rural crime, with the cost of livestock theft in the UK reaching around £3.4 million in 2024 alone.

Mr Tulloch, who farms with his son Wullie, said government cuts to the police service have resulted in farmers being an “easy target” for rural crime.

‘Some officers are educated but others aren’t’

“Communities used to have a local officer nearby all the time who we could all have direct contact with and the criminals were aware of them, too,” said Mr Tulloch.

“Now, when we want to phone in a crime, we are expected to dial 101 and wait for days on end to hear back from an officer.

“Some officers are educated but others aren’t and don’t know enough about our industry or the machines that have been stolen.

“We are all told to put up security cameras and lock valuables away but this does not stop these criminals. Drones are now being flown over fields to check out livestock and

access points into a farm.”

Mr Tulloch had a trailer stolen from his farm last September and, after being put on hold for some time on the phone, he was told that it would be three weeks before officers could come out to the farm.

Three-week wait for police response on farm

“We know there are less police officers available but we need a quicker response to catch these criminals.

“Farmers already have the stress of trying to work without a stolen machine or their animals, not to mention the financial loss.

“There is also the stress of replacing the machine or being compensated through the insurance companies.”

Chief Inspector George Nixon, who visited Mr Tulloch’s farm along with north-east Crime Reduction Officer Mike Urquhart, stressed that all crimes and suspicious sightings need to be reported.

“We can pick up useful information or sightings from one case that may help us solve another case,” said Chief Inspector Nixon.

“I can’t stress enough that these cases need to be reported. If you see a crime in action, it is an emergency and you must dial 999 to get an immediate response.

Dial 999 if you see a crime in action

“Do not put yourself at risk but try to be a good witness if you can.”

Mr Urquhart said: “If you are frustrated with dialling 101, fill in the contact form

on the Police Scotland website. It only takes one minute to do and will be raised the same way as a phone call would.”

Lorna Paterson, north-east regional manager for NFU Scotland, highlighted

the frustration in the farming community, but urged farmers to report crimes.

“Farmers need to give police the information and we need these crimes recorded so we have statistics to put forward,” said Ms Paterson.

Rural crimes must be recorded, says NFUS regional manager

“It is also important that farmers ask for a case reference number so they can follow up the reported crime and use it for insurance purposes.”

National Rural Crime Action Week takes place from Monday 15 to Thursday 18 September.