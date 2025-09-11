Farmers to take on 493-mile protest to Liverpool over tax changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers to take on 493-mile protest to Liverpool over tax changes

The nationwide 'Trailer to Truth' campaign will culminate in a mass rally at the Labour Party Conference.

A blue trailer with a large sign reading 'Trailer of Truth' and three men standing in front.
The new Stewarts Trailer, pictured before it will be transported north, with, from left, Scott Campbell, Callum Simpson and Russell Rennie.
By Katrina Macarthur

Farmers from the north will embark on the first leg of a two-week protest over inheritance tax changes this weekend.

The “Trailer of Truth”, organised by Farmers to Action, will see three trailers take to roads throughout Scotland, England and Wales this month.

It comes as the agriculture industry continues to fight its corner over Labour’s proposed changes to inheritance tax.

493-mile trip for Stewarts Trailer

The campaign will finish up in a mass rally outside the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on September 28.

Caithness farmer and contractor Andrew Mackay from West Greenland will be the first driver to haul the Scottish trailer from John O’Groats on Sunday morning.

The trailer has just recently been made at Stewarts Trailer near Inverurie.

It has been bought by Shropshire arable farmer Ed Peckett, who is part of the Farmers to Action leadership team.

Young people write messages on the side of a large trailer being pulled by a tractor.
The next generation in England write messages on one of three trailers bound for Liverpool.

Andrew plans to drive the trailer for the first 50 miles to Dunbeath.

He said: “We have to keep the pressure on this government. Succession planning has never been more paramount than now.

‘We have to keep pressure on this government’

“But if the inheritance tax does come into play, I know for some it will already be too late to avoid the disastrous consequences.”

The trailer will be handed over to numerous farmers throughout the journey and organisers are encouraging others to get involved.

“Each trailer will carry banners for other farmers or members of the public to write messages on to take to Liverpool,” said Andrew.

“Farmers can also join the convoy as we pass through villages and towns.

“We have to get everyone involved, particularly the next generation, as this will impact them the most.”

‘Labour made the promises and broke them’

Donations can also be made along the way to support the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ (SAYFC) Big Build Campaign to develop a new headquarters at Ingliston.

A message written on the side of a trailer reads: 'Farmers. Undervalued alive, overvalued dead! L. Hopcraft.'
A poignant message left on the English trailer.

Once the trailer reaches Huntly Mart on September 17, farmers are invited to take part in a tractor run following the trailer to Marshalls Farm Shop, Kintore.

Scott Campbell from Kirkton, Kinellar, will drive this leg of the journey.

Farmers encouraged to get involved

He is advising tractors to meet at 9.30am for a 10am start at Huntly Mart, before meeting politicians and the media at the farm shop at 12 noon.

Justin Rogers, chairman of Farmers to Action, said: “This isn’t about party politics. It’s about principle.

“If another government had done this, we’d be responding the same way. It just happens to be Labour who made the promises and broke them.”

