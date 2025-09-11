Farmers to take on 493-mile protest to Liverpool over tax changes

Farmers from the north will embark on the first leg of a two-week protest over inheritance tax changes this weekend.

The “Trailer of Truth”, organised by Farmers to Action, will see three trailers take to roads throughout Scotland, England and Wales this month.

It comes as the agriculture industry continues to fight its corner over Labour’s proposed changes to inheritance tax.

493-mile trip for Stewarts Trailer

The campaign will finish up in a mass rally outside the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on September 28.

Caithness farmer and contractor Andrew Mackay from West Greenland will be the first driver to haul the Scottish trailer from John O’Groats on Sunday morning.

The trailer has just recently been made at Stewarts Trailer near Inverurie.

It has been bought by Shropshire arable farmer Ed Peckett, who is part of the Farmers to Action leadership team.

Andrew plans to drive the trailer for the first 50 miles to Dunbeath.

He said: “We have to keep the pressure on this government. Succession planning has never been more paramount than now.

‘We have to keep pressure on this government’

“But if the inheritance tax does come into play, I know for some it will already be too late to avoid the disastrous consequences.”

The trailer will be handed over to numerous farmers throughout the journey and organisers are encouraging others to get involved.

“Each trailer will carry banners for other farmers or members of the public to write messages on to take to Liverpool,” said Andrew.

“Farmers can also join the convoy as we pass through villages and towns.

“We have to get everyone involved, particularly the next generation, as this will impact them the most.”

‘Labour made the promises and broke them’

Donations can also be made along the way to support the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ (SAYFC) Big Build Campaign to develop a new headquarters at Ingliston.

Once the trailer reaches Huntly Mart on September 17, farmers are invited to take part in a tractor run following the trailer to Marshalls Farm Shop, Kintore.

Scott Campbell from Kirkton, Kinellar, will drive this leg of the journey.

Farmers encouraged to get involved

He is advising tractors to meet at 9.30am for a 10am start at Huntly Mart, before meeting politicians and the media at the farm shop at 12 noon.

Justin Rogers, chairman of Farmers to Action, said: “This isn’t about party politics. It’s about principle.

“If another government had done this, we’d be responding the same way. It just happens to be Labour who made the promises and broke them.”