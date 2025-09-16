Dangerous objects tumble from sky on Aberdeenshire farm

Aberdeenshire farmer John Penny had an unwelcome find during this year’s harvest.

He discovered yet another fallen “Chinese lantern” on his land.

Harvest time may be over for another year but the danger to farms caused by people recklessly lighting paper lanterns and then sending them into the sky is ever-present.

John, of Shannas Farm, Clola, near Mintlaw, has had three come down on his land this year. One of them had the name Holly scrawled on it.

People will often launch them into the air to celebrate a a birthday or anniversary.

They are also popular around the time of Halloweeen, Christmas and New Year.

Whatever the reason, they are incredibly dangerous.

Incendiary conditions

Parched farmland thoughout Scotland earlier this year created potentially incendiary conditions.

The wildfire threat has eased, with the changing of the seasons bringing wetter weather.

But big lanterns like those which landed on John’s mixed arable and livestock farm, each measuring 3ft tall, may spark other kinds of fire.

Wooden outbuildings or trees could go up in flames if a lit lantern crashed into them.

“Putting these things up in the air is an extremely dangerous thing to do,” John told us.

“These three lanterns landed on our farm just before the harvest and after a very dry summer.

“The field could easily have gone up in flames.”

It’s not just the potential risk to property and crops. Fallen lanterns can destroy habitats and set animal housing, feed and bedding alight.

Threat to farmers’ livestock

Livestock is endangered too. Grazing animals can die if they eat the lanterns.

Small needle-like splinters can also end up in feed, causing internal bleeding and pain.

There is also the risk of animals becoming entangled and injuring themselves as they panic and try to get free.

Marine life can suffer, through digestion or entanglement, if lanterns drop into the sea.

Or they may get stuck in trees while their flame is still burning, creating a huge fire risk.

What exactly are ‘Chinese lanterns’?

The lanterns are usually made from paper-covered wire or bamboo frames, with a candle inside. Heat from the candle lifts the lantern into the sky, where it may float for miles. Once the candle has gone out, the lantern falls to the ground, becoming a hazard.

Currently, sky lanterns are not banned in England or Scotland.

Their use has been banned on council land in Wales since February 2018.

‘Proven fire risks’

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has previously called for a permanent ban for “these proven fire risks” north of the border.

Andrew Connon, the union’s president, said: “When sky lanterns fall on farmland, they can have devastating effects on those businesses.

“The dangers to livestock and fodder crops have been highlighted over the years.”

Andrew, who runs a farm near Ellon, added: “Lanterns are a serious fire risk to farm buildings, which may house hay and straw, or other flammable products.

“They also pose a threat to animal health if they land on farms as the frame material can get mixed up into feed, such as silage or grain, and be accidently digested by livestock – the effects of which can be fatal.”

The NFUS president continued: “We have previously called for a ban on these lanterns, and will restate our calls for a ban.

“But in the meantime we would urge the public to understand the potential catastrophic consequences of releasing them and to stop using them.”