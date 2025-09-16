Dangerous objects tumble from sky on Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Dangerous objects tumble from sky on Aberdeenshire farm

Three Chinese lanterns fell on to farmer's land, one with the name Holly scrawled on it.

By Keith Findlay
John Penny withtwo of the large paper lanterns which fell on his land in the run-up to harvest-time.
John Penny withtwo of the large paper lanterns which fell on his land in the run-up to harvest-time. Image: John Penny

Aberdeenshire farmer John Penny had an unwelcome find during this year’s harvest.

He discovered yet another fallen “Chinese lantern” on his land.

Harvest time may be over for another year but the danger to farms caused by people recklessly lighting paper lanterns and then sending them into the sky is ever-present.

John, of Shannas Farm, Clola, near Mintlaw, has had three come down on his land this year.  One of them had the name Holly scrawled on it.

Fallen lantern bearing the name Holly
Fallen lantern bearing the name Holly. Image: John Penny

People will often launch them into the air to celebrate a a birthday or anniversary.

They are also popular around the time of Halloweeen, Christmas and New Year.

Whatever the reason, they are incredibly dangerous.

Incendiary conditions

Parched farmland thoughout Scotland earlier this year created potentially incendiary conditions.

The wildfire threat has eased, with the changing of the seasons bringing wetter weather.

But big lanterns like those which landed on John’s mixed arable and livestock farm, each measuring 3ft tall, may spark other kinds of fire.

Wooden outbuildings or trees could go up in flames if a lit lantern crashed into them.

John measures one of the lanterns
John measures one of the lanterns. Image: John Penny

“Putting these things up in the air is an extremely dangerous thing to do,” John told us.

“These three lanterns landed on our farm just before the harvest and after a very dry summer.

“The field could easily have gone up in flames.”

It’s not just the potential risk to property and crops. Fallen lanterns can destroy habitats and set animal housing, feed and bedding alight.

Threat to farmers’ livestock

Livestock is endangered too. Grazing animals can die if they eat the lanterns.

Small needle-like splinters can also end up in feed, causing internal bleeding and pain.

There is also the risk of animals becoming entangled and injuring themselves as they panic and try to get free.

Marine life can suffer, through digestion or entanglement, if lanterns drop into the sea.

Or they may get stuck in trees while their flame is still burning, creating a huge fire risk.

What exactly are ‘Chinese lanterns’?

The lanterns are usually made from paper-covered wire or bamboo frames, with a candle inside. Heat from the candle lifts the lantern into the sky, where it may float for miles. Once the candle has gone out, the lantern falls to the ground, becoming a hazard.

Currently, sky lanterns are not banned in England or Scotland.

Their use has been banned on council land in Wales since February 2018.

‘Proven fire risks’

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has previously called for a permanent ban for “these proven fire risks” north of the border.

Andrew Connon, the union’s president, said: “When sky lanterns fall on farmland, they can have devastating effects on those businesses.

“The dangers to livestock and fodder crops have been highlighted over the years.”

fallen lantern
Animals could eat or get tangled up in the fallen lanterns. Image: John Penny

Andrew, who runs a farm near Ellon, added: “Lanterns are a serious fire risk to farm buildings, which may house hay and straw, or other flammable products.

“They also pose a threat to animal health if they land on farms as the frame material can get mixed up into feed, such as silage or grain, and be accidently digested by livestock – the effects of which can be fatal.”

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon.
NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon. Image: NFUS

The NFUS president continued: “We have previously called for a ban on these lanterns, and will restate our calls for a ban.

“But in the meantime we would urge the public to understand the potential catastrophic consequences of releasing them and to stop using them.”

Conversation