Aberdeenshire couple’s new business is tailor-made for farmers

Bosses at north-east firm KR Group (Scotland) say its farming roots run deep.

They’ve reinforced this by launching a new division, KR AgriBuild, focused on the agricultural sector.

And it’s ready to help farmers erect new buildings anywhere in Scotland and beyond.

Group managing director Kenny Robertson is among those at the company able to claim a particularly strong farming connection.

MD’s farming roots

He and his brother Jock, who also works for the firm, grew up helping their dad on a farm near Gardenstown.

KR Group specialises in steel fabrication and installation, cladding and project management.

While it now has a dedicated division for farming projects, agricultural work has always been a cornerstone of its business.

Kenny and his wife, Nicola Fraser, launched the group, which is based in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, 22 years ago.

“Our farming roots run deep,” Kenny, 47, said, adding: “Many of our team come from agricultural backgrounds themselves.

“They understand the sector, care about its future and take real pride in delivering for farmers.

“With KR AgriBuild, we’ve pulled together all of that knowledge and passion into one dedicated service, giving farmers a partner they can rely on.”

KR Group’s new division is one-stop shop for farmers

Wholly focused on agricultural sheds, barns, and storage buildings, the new division delivers structures designed to meet the many demands of farm life.

KR AgriBuild’s services range from full turnkey builds – including design, groundworks, fabrication and installation – to alterations, extensions and repairs of existing sheds

Post-build, the division provides a range of maintenance support, such as gutter cleaning, to help make sure every structure continues to perform for years to come.

KR Group recently acquired a groundworks division dedicated to agricultural projects.

Nicola, the company’s business director, told us the new equipment and contacts were a relatively small investment – around £250,000.

But it was a key step for the business in that it gave farmers access to a complete turnkey service, she said.

KR AgriBuild is equipped to handle everything from first dig through to final installation.

New division backed by £1.2m investment

Combined with KR Group’s own fleet of plant and lifting equipment, this ensures the company has total control over every project it works on, while also driving tighter scheduling and leaner costs, Nicola explained.

All of this is backed by KR Group’s £1.2 million investment in its fabrication workshops.

These are now equipped with cutting-edge robotic technology, meaning faster turnaround times, reduced waste and, ultimately, buildings that go up quicker, cost less to maintain and last longer, Nicola said.

KR Group has made safety a top priority and this is reflected in competitively priced buildings, she added.

She explained: “There’s a common belief among farmers they’ll save money by cutting corners but that’s a misconception. There’s no need for them to compromise on safety.”

Nicola continued: “When we deliver an agricultural project, we know we’re not just putting up a shed – we’re building something that supports a livelihood. That’s why we focus on trust, quality, and value.

“With our upgraded workshops, in-house groundworks, and full fleet of plant, we’re better placed than ever to deliver reliable, cost-effective buildings that farmers can depend on.”

KR Group to target agricultural shows with its new AgriBuild arm

Nicola also told us the firm plans to beef up its presence at agricultural shows next year.

KR Group was founded as KR Steel, in 2003, in a flat in Old Aberdeen.

It now employs nearly 60 people and turns over almost £10m a year.