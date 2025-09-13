Aberdeenshire couple’s new business is tailor-made for farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire couple’s new business is tailor-made for farmers

Kenny and Nicola Robertson have set up a new division of their KR Group.

By Keith Findlay
Husband-and-wife team Nicola Fraser and Kenny Robertson standing under a recently constructed steel frame
KR Group (Scotland) husband-and-wife team Nicola Fraser and Kenny Robertson standing under a recently constructed steel frame. Image: KR Group

Bosses at north-east firm KR Group (Scotland) say its farming roots run deep.

They’ve reinforced this by launching a new division, KR AgriBuild, focused on the agricultural sector.

And it’s ready to help farmers erect new buildings anywhere in Scotland and beyond.

Group managing director Kenny Robertson is among those at the company able to claim a particularly strong farming connection.

MD’s farming roots

He and his brother Jock, who also works for the firm, grew up helping their dad on a farm near Gardenstown.

KR Group specialises in steel fabrication and installation, cladding and project management.

While it now has a dedicated division for farming projects, agricultural work has always been a cornerstone of its business.

KR Group grain store project for north-east firm Allan Twatt Potato Merchants
KR Group grain store project for north-east firm Allan Twatt Potato Merchants. Image: KR Group

Kenny and his wife, Nicola Fraser, launched the group, which is based in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, 22 years ago.

“Our farming roots run deep,” Kenny, 47, said, adding: “Many of our team come from agricultural backgrounds themselves.

“They understand the sector, care about its future and take real pride in delivering for farmers.

“With KR AgriBuild, we’ve pulled together all of that knowledge and passion into one dedicated service, giving farmers a partner they can rely on.”

KR Group’s new division is one-stop shop for farmers

Wholly focused on agricultural sheds, barns, and storage buildings, the new division delivers structures designed to meet the many demands of farm life.

KR AgriBuild’s services range from full turnkey builds – including design, groundworks, fabrication and installation – to alterations, extensions and repairs of existing sheds

Post-build, the division provides a range of maintenance support, such as gutter cleaning, to help make sure every structure continues to perform for years to come.

KR Group's HQ in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
KR Group’s HQ in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire. Image: KR Group

KR Group recently acquired a groundworks division dedicated to agricultural projects.

Nicola, the company’s business director, told us the new equipment and contacts were a relatively small investment – around £250,000.

But it was a key step for the business in that it gave farmers access to a complete turnkey service, she said.

KR AgriBuild is equipped to handle everything from first dig through to final installation.

New division backed by £1.2m investment

Combined with KR Group’s own fleet of plant and lifting equipment, this ensures the company has total control over every project it works on, while also driving tighter scheduling and leaner costs, Nicola explained.

All of this is backed by KR Group’s £1.2 million investment in its fabrication workshops.

These are now equipped with cutting-edge robotic technology, meaning faster turnaround times, reduced waste and, ultimately, buildings that go up quicker, cost less to maintain and last longer, Nicola said.

Kenny Robertson and Nicola Fraser, of KR Group
Kenny Robertson and Nicola Fraser, of KR Group. Image: KR Group

KR Group has made safety a top priority and this is reflected in competitively priced buildings, she added.

She explained: “There’s a common belief among farmers they’ll save money by cutting corners but that’s a misconception. There’s no need for them to compromise on safety.”

Nicola continued: “When we deliver an agricultural project, we know we’re not just putting up a shed – we’re building something that supports a livelihood. That’s why we focus on trust, quality, and value.

“With our upgraded workshops, in-house groundworks, and full fleet of plant, we’re better placed than ever to deliver reliable, cost-effective buildings that farmers can depend on.”

KR Group to target agricultural shows with its new AgriBuild arm

Nicola also told us the firm plans to beef up its presence at agricultural shows next year.

KR Group was  founded as KR Steel, in 2003, in a flat in Old Aberdeen.

It now employs nearly 60 people and turns over almost £10m a year.

