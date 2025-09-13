All smiles at Kelso Ram Sales as record average achieved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

All smiles at Kelso Ram Sales as record average achieved

The sale of rams on Friday grossed just shy of £5 million.

By Katrina Macarthur
Andrew Adam, centre, with his Bluefaced Leicester leader, and Kay Adam and Louise Finnie.
It was a bumper day at Kelso Ram Sales yesterday, with £4.8 million grossed.

A total of 3,411 ram lambs sold to an average of £1,427.02, up £198.84 on the year for 157 more sold.

Texel shearling rams met a huge demand and saw nine hit the five-figure mark, with a
top price of £32,000.

Forfar breeder tops BFL trade at £22,000

Leading the trade for all breeds on the day was Cambwell Hotshot, one of 12 shearlings sold by the Laird family from Cambwell, Biggar.

It sold to Angela Nairey, for the Meinsprideflock in Lancashire.

Forfar breeders Andrew and James Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, topped the Bluefaced Leicester offering at £22,000.

This was their overall champion which sold to the McClymont family, Kirkstead, Yarrow.

Laurence Laing of the Oxmuir Suffolk flock rang the traditional bell at 10am.

Suffolks met a steady trade and produced a new record price for a shearling
when John Elliot’s pen leader sold for £22,000 to the Campbells of Glenrath, Peebles.

Leading the Beltex trade was Dunrod Knockout, a shearling ram which sold at £7,500 from Cameron Cormack’s 15-ewe Dunrod flock at Jedburgh.

He was knocked down jointly to James Wannop, Morecombe and Harry Wood, Dutton.

Texels top the trade at £32,000

Border Leicesters topped at £3,200 from Sandy and Alex Watson’s Intock flock, originally from Crieff but now based in the Scottish Borders.

Sale leader was a shearling which stood reserve male champion at the Highland Show, and sold to Sue Martyn, Cornwall.

Cross-bred tups also met a sound trade, and topped at £4,500 from the Ingram family, Logie Durno, to Stuart Robson, Galashiels.

