All smiles at Kelso Ram Sales as record average achieved

It was a bumper day at Kelso Ram Sales yesterday, with £4.8 million grossed.

A total of 3,411 ram lambs sold to an average of £1,427.02, up £198.84 on the year for 157 more sold.

Texel shearling rams met a huge demand and saw nine hit the five-figure mark, with a

top price of £32,000.

Forfar breeder tops BFL trade at £22,000

Leading the trade for all breeds on the day was Cambwell Hotshot, one of 12 shearlings sold by the Laird family from Cambwell, Biggar.

It sold to Angela Nairey, for the Meinsprideflock in Lancashire.

Forfar breeders Andrew and James Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, topped the Bluefaced Leicester offering at £22,000.

This was their overall champion which sold to the McClymont family, Kirkstead, Yarrow.

Suffolks met a steady trade and produced a new record price for a shearling

when John Elliot’s pen leader sold for £22,000 to the Campbells of Glenrath, Peebles.

Leading the Beltex trade was Dunrod Knockout, a shearling ram which sold at £7,500 from Cameron Cormack’s 15-ewe Dunrod flock at Jedburgh.

He was knocked down jointly to James Wannop, Morecombe and Harry Wood, Dutton.

Texels top the trade at £32,000

Border Leicesters topped at £3,200 from Sandy and Alex Watson’s Intock flock, originally from Crieff but now based in the Scottish Borders.

Sale leader was a shearling which stood reserve male champion at the Highland Show, and sold to Sue Martyn, Cornwall.

Cross-bred tups also met a sound trade, and topped at £4,500 from the Ingram family, Logie Durno, to Stuart Robson, Galashiels.

Full report in today’s Press & Journal Farming