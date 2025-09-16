Impressive Scottish Simmental cow rears 11 calves in six years

An eight-year-old Simmental cow has had her fifth set of twins in her sixth calving.

The pedigree cow, Kersknowe Ice Cube, owned by John Jeffrey from Kelso, has reared a remarkable five sets of twins in just over five years or eleven calves in six years.

An October 2017-born daughter of Kersknowe Fillet 14, and bred out of Kersknowe Angelic, she has just recently calved down two heifer calves this month.

They are by the 13,000gns stock bull Denzies Neff, by Denzies Hamish, which Mr Jeffrey purchased at Stirling Bull Sales in February 2024.

Her first calving was in August 2020 when she calved two Beef Shorthorn twins, followed by a single bull calf in 2021 which was sold at Stirling in February 2023.

The following year, she had twin heifer calves by Aultmore Jasper, which are now both due to calve later this month.

In 2023 and 2024, she had two other sets of twin heifer calves by the same sire, which have been retained in the herd.

The Kersknowe herd comprises 35 pedigree Simmental cows and features strongly at society sales, with two entries destined for Stirling Bull Sales next month.