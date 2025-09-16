Impressive Scottish Simmental cow rears 11 calves in six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Impressive Scottish Simmental cow rears 11 calves in six years

Kersknowe Ice Cube has given birth to five sets of twins.

By Katrina Macarthur
A family affair on the farm as Kersknowe Ice Cube is pictured with her 2025-born twin calves and father Denizes Neff.
A family affair on the farm as Kersknowe Ice Cube is pictured with her 2025-born twin calves and father Denizes Neff.

An eight-year-old Simmental cow has had her fifth set of twins in her sixth calving.

The pedigree cow, Kersknowe Ice Cube, owned by John Jeffrey from Kelso, has reared a remarkable five sets of twins in just over five years or eleven calves in six years.

An October 2017-born daughter of Kersknowe Fillet 14, and bred out of Kersknowe Angelic, she has just recently calved down two heifer calves this month.

They are by the 13,000gns stock bull Denzies Neff, by Denzies Hamish, which Mr Jeffrey purchased at Stirling Bull Sales in February 2024.

Her first calving was in August 2020 when she calved two Beef Shorthorn twins, followed by a single bull calf in 2021 which was sold at Stirling in February 2023.

The following year, she had twin heifer calves by Aultmore Jasper, which are now both due to calve later this month.

In 2023 and 2024, she had two other sets of twin heifer calves by the same sire, which have been retained in the herd.

The Kersknowe herd comprises 35 pedigree Simmental cows and features strongly at society sales, with two entries destined for Stirling Bull Sales next month.

  • The Simmental cattle breed has a relatively higher twinning percentage compared to some other beef breeds. Some herds have reported twinning rates as high as 15%

