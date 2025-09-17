Budding young farmers Blair and Eilidh are wee stars as ‘trailer of truth’ goes through Aberdeenshire

A pair of bubbly youngsters posed for photos at the wheel of a tractor pulling the “trailer of truth” as it made its way through Aberdeenshire on its way to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

It’s early days, of course, but the two siblings – Blair, six, and his four-year-old sister, Eilidh – may represent the future of Scottish farming.

Farmers fear that future is under threat from looming changes to inheritance tax.

Blair, Eilidh and thousands of other youngsters around the UK could, should they choose, eventually go into jobs in agriculture.

And they may, like generations before them, end up running family farms.

Why are farmers so angry?

But farmers say the UK Government’s plan to slash inheritance tax allowances from next April could wreck their chances of doing so.

And it may spell the end for long-established family businesses, not just on farms but right across their supply chain too, the farmers claim.

Blair and Eilidh’s dad, Scott Campbell, farms at Kirkton of Kinellar, Aberdeenshire.

He took the wheel of the tractor and its “trailer of truth” for the Kintore-Stonehaven leg of a trip of more than 500 miles from John o’ Groats to Liverpool. Russell Rennie, of Clatt, near Huntly, handed over the keys during a rest break at Marshall’s farm Shop.

The trailer, along with two others from England and Wales, is due to arrive on Merseyside in time for the Labour Party Conference from September 28 to October 1.

All three trailers bear blunt messages for the politicians from farmers across the UK.

Tractors are accompanying them on their seperate journeys to Liverpool.

For the Scottish route, donations can be made along the way to support the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Big Build Campaign to develop a new HQ in Edinburgh.

Farmers hope to persuade the government to reverse the so-called “family farm tax”, or at least soften the blow.

Scott told us the industry’s next generation face tax obligations far in excess of any profits they can hope to make.

He added: “Even with the government’s 25-year road map for the industry and its £5 billion investment in farming, this will be just sweeties compared with the impact of the family farm tax.”

Scott owns part of his family farm, alongside his dad, Ian, and uncle, Neil.

Blair and Eildh would be the fifth generation of Campbells to run the arable enterprise, if it ever falls to them.

‘It’s not just farmers’

“The money we get from producing is not a lot and machinery prices keep going up,” Scott said. He added: “It’s not just farmers affected by this – it’s all the other related businesses too.”

After his turn at the “trailer of truth” tractor wheel, Russell told us the UK’s leaders “just don’t get it”.

“We’re just trying to get our family farmers’ perspective across,” he said, adding: “Food is not going to be available if things keep going the way they are. Farms will not be viable.”

Family farm warning

He continued: “This will affect many family farms. We’re fighting for our children and our grandchildren, to give them the opportunity to produce affordable food for the nation.”

“If the government doesn’t change its mind on this, there’ll be no more family farms.”

Russell, 44, is a sixth generation farmer. He said his three children – Anna, 12, Chloe, eight, and Alex, six – were already “very interested” in having a future in agriculture.

We’re fighting for our children and our grandchildren, to give them the opportunity to produce affordable food for the nation.” Russell Rennie, north-east farmer

Hugh Gordon, of Clochnahill Farm, Stonehaven, was driving the trailer from South Aberdeenshire to Dundee.

He runs a 600-acre mixed unit in a family partnership. It’s been in the family more than 100 years. Two of his children, Hannah, 26, and 22-year-old Hugh Jnr work there.

The inheritance tax changes are going to “make things very hard” for transitioning to the next generation, the dad-of-three said.

And he warned the tax policy will only make food much more expensive for consumers.

Angus Riddoch, of Oldmmeldrum, was among those who gathered at Marshall’s to wave the trailer off on the next leg of its journey south.

He’s chairman of the South Aberdeenshire branch of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The agricultural dealership worker said vast numbers of supply chain businesses were at risk.

Angus, 22, added: “If farmers weren’t there, these businesses wouldn’t be there either.”

Beef farmer Keith Will, of Old Rayne, was another onlooker with young children – eight-year-old Eilidh and her brother, Arran, aged five.

“They’re already showing a keen interest in farming,” the 44-year-old said, adding: “They’ve the opportunity to someday become the sixth generation running our farm.

“I’m hear to show support for our farmers. We need to fight this as much as we can.”

‘This is a bad tax’

Patrick Sleigh, 72, of West Fingask, near Oldmeldrum, said: “Many farmers don’t even earn the minimum wage. They do this because they like it.

“Why discourage them from doing what makes them happy. This is a bad tax.”

‘We have to keep up the fight’

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon told farmers he’d be down in Liverpool to fight their corner. “I’ll be doing my dammedest to engage with as many people as I possibly can over this,” the union’s leader said, adding: “We have to keep up the fight.”

Politicians at Marshall’s included West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie.

“The trailer of truth is more than just a campaign,” Mr Bowie said.

The MP explained: “Farming is not just a job – it is a way of life and a deeply rooted tradition across Scotland where they do this hard work as their parents did before them.

“These changes are going to have such damaging consequences for the future of farming in the UK.”

Jeff Goodhall, Liberal Democrat candidate for Aberdeenshire West, said: “Farmers are in a difficult place at the moment, but businesses across the north-east are behind them.”