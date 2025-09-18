Farmers to receive funding after largest ever wildfires in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Farmers to receive funding after largest ever wildfires in Scotland

An initial £10,000 of support will be available from the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

By Katrina Macarthur
The aftermath and containment of the two huge wildfires between Carrbridge and Dallas. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Farmers and rural workers who battled Scotland’s largest ever wildfires are to receive grants to replace damaged equipment used to control the blazes.

Scottish Land Estates (SLE) is to administer an initial £10,000 of funding from the Cairngorms National Park Authority after 11,827 hectares was burnt at Carrbridge and Dava.

The wildfires, which took place in late June and early July, saw more than 100 people from 33 rural business including 27 estates, join forces with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

11,827 hectares devastated

An estimated value of £3.1 million in specialist firefighting equipment was deployed by land managers including at least 110 ATVs, fogging units, tractors, diggers and water bowsers.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at SLE, said without the involvement of gamekeepers and land managers the devastation caused could have been even worse.

“The scale of these fires is unprecedented, and we commend all those who rushed to the scene, risking their own safety, to bring the fires under control,” said Mr Ewing.

Wildfire.
A helicopter attempts to stop the wildfire from spreading. Image: Jasperimage.

“We are pleased to see the grant being made available from the Cairngorms National Park Authority to compensate rural businesses for damage to equipment.

“It is absolutely vital to replace damaged equipment in order to be ready for future wildfires, which are sadly becoming more common.”

£3.1 million worth of equipment used to tackle blazes

A report from SLE has also been sent to the Scottish Government highlighting the gaps in Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s capability to respond to wildfires.

“An integrated response is required to ensure we are making best use of the expertise and resources we have and to better prepare for future wildfires,” added Mr Ewing.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “We owe an incredible gratitude to the gamekeepers, land managers and all who worked with them to extinguish the wildfires at Dava and Carrbridge, which were still smouldering three weeks later when I met them on the hillside to survey the damage.

The wildfire has taken hold of a forestry area; similar to those reported in the area in recent weeks. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I hope these grants will help repair the damage done to their machinery in getting the fires under control and demonstrate how they are recognised as absolutely vital in protecting our landscapes from fire.

‘Incredible gratitude’ owed to rural community, says farming minister

“We will continue to work together to be sure we are better prepared for the growing threat of wildfires.”

The grants are purely to repair or replace equipment damaged during the containment effort.

For more information on how to submit a claim, please email ross.ewing@scottishlandandestates.co.uk

