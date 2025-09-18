Farmers to receive funding after largest ever wildfires in Scotland

Farmers and rural workers who battled Scotland’s largest ever wildfires are to receive grants to replace damaged equipment used to control the blazes.

Scottish Land Estates (SLE) is to administer an initial £10,000 of funding from the Cairngorms National Park Authority after 11,827 hectares was burnt at Carrbridge and Dava.

The wildfires, which took place in late June and early July, saw more than 100 people from 33 rural business including 27 estates, join forces with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

An estimated value of £3.1 million in specialist firefighting equipment was deployed by land managers including at least 110 ATVs, fogging units, tractors, diggers and water bowsers.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at SLE, said without the involvement of gamekeepers and land managers the devastation caused could have been even worse.

“The scale of these fires is unprecedented, and we commend all those who rushed to the scene, risking their own safety, to bring the fires under control,” said Mr Ewing.

“We are pleased to see the grant being made available from the Cairngorms National Park Authority to compensate rural businesses for damage to equipment.

“It is absolutely vital to replace damaged equipment in order to be ready for future wildfires, which are sadly becoming more common.”

A report from SLE has also been sent to the Scottish Government highlighting the gaps in Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s capability to respond to wildfires.

“An integrated response is required to ensure we are making best use of the expertise and resources we have and to better prepare for future wildfires,” added Mr Ewing.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “We owe an incredible gratitude to the gamekeepers, land managers and all who worked with them to extinguish the wildfires at Dava and Carrbridge, which were still smouldering three weeks later when I met them on the hillside to survey the damage.

“I hope these grants will help repair the damage done to their machinery in getting the fires under control and demonstrate how they are recognised as absolutely vital in protecting our landscapes from fire.

“We will continue to work together to be sure we are better prepared for the growing threat of wildfires.”

The grants are purely to repair or replace equipment damaged during the containment effort.

For more information on how to submit a claim, please email ross.ewing@scottishlandandestates.co.uk