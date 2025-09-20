Lurg flock from Aberdeenshire tops Beltex sale at 6,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Lurg flock from Aberdeenshire tops Beltex sale at 6,000gns

Alan Millar's Lurg Lion King sold to breeders from Cupar and Biggar.

Sale leader was Lurg Lion King from Alan Millar. Pictures by Wayne Hutchinson.
Sale leader was Lurg Lion King from Alan Millar. Pictures by Wayne Hutchinson.
By Lynsey Clark

A ram lamb from Alan Millar’s Inverurie-based Lurg flock led the trade at Thursday’s show and sale of Beltex sheep at Lanark Mart, selling for 6,000gns.

Making that top price of the day was Lurg Lion King, a son of the 10,000gns Mellor Vale King Kong, out of the home-bred ewe, Lurg Honour, which had stood first at the Royal Highland Show as a ewe lamb.

Placed reserve champion at the pre-sale show, Lion King sold in a two-way split to Andrew Wainwright, Todhall, Cupar, and the Taylors at Heatheryhall, Biggar.

It was the Taylors that achieved the next best price and the top for a shearling ram, when their Heatheryhall Kryptonite sold for 5200gns to David Cunningham, Walkerdyke, Strathaven.

151 Beltex shearling rams average £943.26

A first prize winner at Carnwath Show during the summer, this one is a son of the 42,000gns Todhall Hercules. The Taylors sold other shearlings at 2800gns and 2500gns.

Champion at the pre-sale show was the shearling ram, Whindyke Kebab King, from Alister and Andrew Meikle, who run 25 Beltex ewes at Helentongate, Kilmarnock.

A son of Stonehills Herbert, that one sold at 4500gns to the judge, Iain Struthers, Collielaw, Carluke, buying alongside Jamie Gibson, Greenwall, Forth.

From the same pen, another Stonehills Herbert son, Whindyke King Kong, sold for 3600gns to JS Shaw, West Lethans, Saline.

On the same day, Texels sold to 4,000gns for Garngour Idol from Alan Clark.

Best for the Hamilton family’s Mid Shawtonhill consignment, from Chapelton, was 2700gns for Mid Shawtonhill King Kong, by Wannop’s Harvey, which sold to A Wright, West Lundie, Argaty, Doune.

Andrew Wainwright sold to a top of 2000gns twice for shearlings from his Todhall entry.

11 ram lambs levelled at £1,517.73

Todhall Kai, by Smart Ass Jackpot, sold to RJ Fallows and Sons, Cockrig, Lanark, while Todhall Kinetic, by Airyolland Goldmine, went to FDA and D MacVicar, Lephinchapel, Strachur.

Ram lambs from Stuart Wood’s Skene-based flock sold to a top of 1900gns, for Woodies Lord of the North, another by Mellor Vale King Kong, which Stuart jointly owns with the Lurg flock.

Out of a home-bred ewe that stood first at the Royal Highland last year, he sold to the Youngs at Muirton, Alford.

Females peaked at 2800gns, with two gimmers from Alistair and Wendy Padkins’ dispersal of their Thornhill-based flock, making that apiece.

First up, Padkin Kerry, by Aviemore Furore, sold to Neil Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, while Padkin Kerria, by the same sire, was knocked down to Jamie Gibson, Greenwall, Forth. The Padkins also sold a shearling ram at 2400gns to Anne Story, Hobbiesburn, Longtown.

Texels reach 4,000gns at Scottish club show and sale

A strong commercial demand saw the ram lamb average rise by £166 per head on the year, at the Scottish Texel Breeders’ Club show and sale.

The 115 ram lambs averaged £856.59 and 17 shearling rams levelled at £940.88.

Top price was 4,000gns, paid from Garngour Idol, from Alan Clark, North Garngour, Lesmahagow.

A son of Overburns Hector, out of a ewe by Allanfauld Flaming Star, he sold in a three-way split to the McKerrow family, Uppermill, Tarves; Kerr Jarvie, for his Duncryne flock at Dunblane, and Kenny Duthie, Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin.

Conversation