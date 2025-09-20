Lurg flock from Aberdeenshire tops Beltex sale at 6,000gns

A ram lamb from Alan Millar’s Inverurie-based Lurg flock led the trade at Thursday’s show and sale of Beltex sheep at Lanark Mart, selling for 6,000gns.

Making that top price of the day was Lurg Lion King, a son of the 10,000gns Mellor Vale King Kong, out of the home-bred ewe, Lurg Honour, which had stood first at the Royal Highland Show as a ewe lamb.

Placed reserve champion at the pre-sale show, Lion King sold in a two-way split to Andrew Wainwright, Todhall, Cupar, and the Taylors at Heatheryhall, Biggar.

It was the Taylors that achieved the next best price and the top for a shearling ram, when their Heatheryhall Kryptonite sold for 5200gns to David Cunningham, Walkerdyke, Strathaven.

151 Beltex shearling rams average £943.26

A first prize winner at Carnwath Show during the summer, this one is a son of the 42,000gns Todhall Hercules. The Taylors sold other shearlings at 2800gns and 2500gns.

Champion at the pre-sale show was the shearling ram, Whindyke Kebab King, from Alister and Andrew Meikle, who run 25 Beltex ewes at Helentongate, Kilmarnock.

A son of Stonehills Herbert, that one sold at 4500gns to the judge, Iain Struthers, Collielaw, Carluke, buying alongside Jamie Gibson, Greenwall, Forth.

From the same pen, another Stonehills Herbert son, Whindyke King Kong, sold for 3600gns to JS Shaw, West Lethans, Saline.

Best for the Hamilton family’s Mid Shawtonhill consignment, from Chapelton, was 2700gns for Mid Shawtonhill King Kong, by Wannop’s Harvey, which sold to A Wright, West Lundie, Argaty, Doune.

Andrew Wainwright sold to a top of 2000gns twice for shearlings from his Todhall entry.

11 ram lambs levelled at £1,517.73

Todhall Kai, by Smart Ass Jackpot, sold to RJ Fallows and Sons, Cockrig, Lanark, while Todhall Kinetic, by Airyolland Goldmine, went to FDA and D MacVicar, Lephinchapel, Strachur.

Ram lambs from Stuart Wood’s Skene-based flock sold to a top of 1900gns, for Woodies Lord of the North, another by Mellor Vale King Kong, which Stuart jointly owns with the Lurg flock.

Out of a home-bred ewe that stood first at the Royal Highland last year, he sold to the Youngs at Muirton, Alford.

Females peaked at 2800gns, with two gimmers from Alistair and Wendy Padkins’ dispersal of their Thornhill-based flock, making that apiece.

First up, Padkin Kerry, by Aviemore Furore, sold to Neil Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, while Padkin Kerria, by the same sire, was knocked down to Jamie Gibson, Greenwall, Forth. The Padkins also sold a shearling ram at 2400gns to Anne Story, Hobbiesburn, Longtown.

Texels reach 4,000gns at Scottish club show and sale

A strong commercial demand saw the ram lamb average rise by £166 per head on the year, at the Scottish Texel Breeders’ Club show and sale.

The 115 ram lambs averaged £856.59 and 17 shearling rams levelled at £940.88.

Top price was 4,000gns, paid from Garngour Idol, from Alan Clark, North Garngour, Lesmahagow.

A son of Overburns Hector, out of a ewe by Allanfauld Flaming Star, he sold in a three-way split to the McKerrow family, Uppermill, Tarves; Kerr Jarvie, for his Duncryne flock at Dunblane, and Kenny Duthie, Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin.