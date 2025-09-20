Thainstone Mart’s Robbie recognised as ‘unsung hero’

He’s one of the most respected members of staff at Thainstone Mart so it was no surprise when Robbie Cruickshank was announced as a winner in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s awards.

Robbie, who will mark 25 years with Aberdeen and Northern Marts next month, is the recipient of the David Argo award, which recognises an “unsung hero” in the agricultural sector.

Raised on a farm near New Pitsligo before moving to Cuminestown in 1984, Robbie headed straight into the industry after he left school and took on his first job with tattie grower Alan Twatt.

He worked on another farm near Maryculter and then went into construction and plant hire, before starting his career as a drover at Thainstone in October 2000.

After a short while away during the foot-and-mouth period, Robbie returned and soon became involved in the machinery sales, while operating the forklift and obtaining his HGV licence.

Almost 25 years’ service with ANM

In 2019, he was made yard manager at Thainstone and now heads up a team of more than 30 staff.

He is responsible for all the sales at the mart, whether it be a weekly livestock sale or a monthly machinery sale, and he also oversees the running of the mart farm.

Robbie is praised for his “calm demeanour” and “attention to detail” by those who put him forward for the award, with one noting that nothing is ever too much of a bother to Robbie, even on a busy sale day.

One citation reads: “Robbie is the one person who makes the mart work. He takes care of a large team, organises machinery sales, sorts out livestock in the lairage and fixes a burst pipe or a choked drain. He gets it all done.”

‘Nothing is ever too much bother to Robbie’

Another commended Robbie for his kind and friendly manner, and spoke about how he takes time to encourage and support new starts, particularly when taking the younger ones “under his wing”.

Having worked at the mart for over two decades, Robbie has seen lots of changes over the years, particularly with livestock numbers dropping and when the pandemic hit.

He said: “When I started at Thainstone, there would be four sale rings going in the one day.

“There were three different sales of cattle and one sheep ring in the old sales hall where the Exchange is now.

“During the Covid-19 period, we were working in a very strange environment as although we still had the same numbers coming in, we were operating with less staff.

“Some staff were furloughed so that added a lot of pressure and the place was so quiet without the sellers and the spectators.”

‘He takes the youngsters under his wing’

When not busy at Thainstone, Robbie keeps his hand in the family’s commercial sheep flock, which is run by his father John and son Dean.

Robbie concluded: “The award has come as a huge shock and I didn’t ever think I’d need an award for doing what I am paid to do. It’s an honour and I’m very grateful for those who have put me forward for it.”