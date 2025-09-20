North Country Cheviot rams hit £6,000 in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North Country Cheviot rams hit £6,000 in Caithness

Andrew Polson's Smerlie flock produced the champion winner and lead price.

Judges John Robert Burgess and Alistair Armstrong with the champion ram, shown by Raymond Smith.
Judges John Robert Burgess and Alistair Armstrong with the champion ram, shown by Raymond Smith. Pictures by Angus Mackay.
By Katrina Macarthur

Trade reached £6,000 at the North Country Cheviot Society’s annual show and sale of park-type rams in Caithness yesterday.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 87 of the 106 rams forward to average £1,104.60 and and 8 gimmers at £937.50.

Achieving two of the lead prices in the sale and the champion ticket, was Andrew Polson of the 180-ewe Smerlie flock based at Glenfinnan, near Portlethen.

His sale leader was Smerlie Foreman, one of the first sons sold by Smerlie Epic – a tup which stood first prize at the Royal Highland Show as a shearling and male champion as a ram lamb.

87 rams average £1,104.60

Bred out of a home-bred ewe, this shearling sold to Jonnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, Thurso, and Alan Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Orkney.

Andrew’s champion, Smerlie Falcon, by the £8,500 Upper Cornquoy Classic, made £4,000 to the judge Rhys Davie from Wales.

Upper Cornquoy First-Class from Alan Smith’s 140-ewe flock at Holm, sold for the second top price of £4,800 to Andrew Polson.

This was a shearling by Soutra Cannonball, a tup shared with Bardnaclavan.

Local breeder Alan Simpson from Cairnside, Watten, sold Cairnside Flashman for £4,000 to James Bruce, Hagg Farm, Scarborough.

He is by Bardnaclavan Drummajor, out of a home-bred ewe by Cairnside Clansman.

The reserve champion was Sebay Forever, by Gremista Classy, from Jim Baillie and sons Hamish and Balfour, Sebay, Orkney.

It later sold for £2,400 to Alan Mackay, South Balkeith, Tain.

In the females, it was the reserve champion from James Mackay, Biggins, Wick, which topped the trade at £1,800 to Vickie Elder, Cuminestown.

Young James Mackay with the reserve female champion. 

The champion female from Henry Mill, Achscrabster, sold for £1,000 to James Swanson,

On Thursday evening, ANM sold 145 rams in conjunction with Caithness Sheep Breeders Association.

A Texel shearling from Douglas Webster, Keiss Mains, Wick, topped the trade at £2,600 when sold to the Barnetson family, Lynegar, Watten.

Douglas also won the Texel championship with another shearling which sold for £2,400 to the judge Louise Coghill, Skinnet, Halkirk.

The Barnetsons then received £2,200 for their Suffolk champion bought by Douglas Webster.

Champion any other breed was a Bluefaced Leicester from Andrew Gunn, The Shein, Hill of Forss, which sold for £1,700 to Lynegar.

 

