North Country Cheviot rams hit £6,000 in Caithness

Trade reached £6,000 at the North Country Cheviot Society’s annual show and sale of park-type rams in Caithness yesterday.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 87 of the 106 rams forward to average £1,104.60 and and 8 gimmers at £937.50.

Achieving two of the lead prices in the sale and the champion ticket, was Andrew Polson of the 180-ewe Smerlie flock based at Glenfinnan, near Portlethen.

His sale leader was Smerlie Foreman, one of the first sons sold by Smerlie Epic – a tup which stood first prize at the Royal Highland Show as a shearling and male champion as a ram lamb.

87 rams average £1,104.60

Bred out of a home-bred ewe, this shearling sold to Jonnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, Thurso, and Alan Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Orkney.

Andrew’s champion, Smerlie Falcon, by the £8,500 Upper Cornquoy Classic, made £4,000 to the judge Rhys Davie from Wales.

Upper Cornquoy First-Class from Alan Smith’s 140-ewe flock at Holm, sold for the second top price of £4,800 to Andrew Polson.

This was a shearling by Soutra Cannonball, a tup shared with Bardnaclavan.

Local breeder Alan Simpson from Cairnside, Watten, sold Cairnside Flashman for £4,000 to James Bruce, Hagg Farm, Scarborough.

He is by Bardnaclavan Drummajor, out of a home-bred ewe by Cairnside Clansman.

The reserve champion was Sebay Forever, by Gremista Classy, from Jim Baillie and sons Hamish and Balfour, Sebay, Orkney.

It later sold for £2,400 to Alan Mackay, South Balkeith, Tain.

In the females, it was the reserve champion from James Mackay, Biggins, Wick, which topped the trade at £1,800 to Vickie Elder, Cuminestown.

The champion female from Henry Mill, Achscrabster, sold for £1,000 to James Swanson,

On Thursday evening, ANM sold 145 rams in conjunction with Caithness Sheep Breeders Association.

A Texel shearling from Douglas Webster, Keiss Mains, Wick, topped the trade at £2,600 when sold to the Barnetson family, Lynegar, Watten.

Douglas also won the Texel championship with another shearling which sold for £2,400 to the judge Louise Coghill, Skinnet, Halkirk.

The Barnetsons then received £2,200 for their Suffolk champion bought by Douglas Webster.

Champion any other breed was a Bluefaced Leicester from Andrew Gunn, The Shein, Hill of Forss, which sold for £1,700 to Lynegar.