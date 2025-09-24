‘Every day was a struggle’ says Aberdeenshire farmer who almost took his own life

An Aberdeenshire farmer who attempted to take his own life is now sharing a message of positivity and hope to help fellow farmers suffering with mental health.

Kenny Elphinstone, who farms near New Deer, has battled with depression for much of his life and has now spoken publicly on a short film produced by RSABI.

A few years ago, his mental health reached an all-time low, and he struggled to see a way out.

In the months running up to this, his mood fluctuated between a state of hyperactivity where he had to be flying on with work all the time.

‘I felt trapped’

This left him exhausted and not sleeping properly, to feeling so low he could barely function. The Aberdeenshire farmer said every day was a struggle.

Kenny says: “I would say the best way to describe the way I felt was trapped.

“Every day was a struggle and one particular day I was home alone and I thought this is never going to get any better and I couldn’t see any way out.”

After a hospital visit, Kenny was back home and, initially, he still really struggled with his mental health but things started to improve.

A major part of his recovery has been the support he received from friends and his wife Jill in particular.

“The person who helped me most without a doubt was my wife, Jill.

“She got me out of bed in the morning and got me going and she kept me on the straight and narrow once I was back on my feet,” he added.

The importance of sharing how you are feeling with someone you trust – and not bottling things up – is a huge factor in making it through the really hard times, Kenny says.

He is encouraging farming folk who are feeling low or lonely to find someone they trust to talk to, or contact an organisation like RSABI.

He says a little kindness and compassion can make an enormous difference to someone feeling low.

Prioritise and plan for the future

“On a scale of one to 10 I would say kindness is at least a nine,” he said.

“If you’re really struggling and you find someone who is kind and prepared to listen to what you’ve got to say, it will make you feel a lot better.”

He also urged farming families to prioritise and make time to discuss the future.

“If you are in business with others you really need to make time to get things sorted and cut and dried,” he said.

“Putting things off will only make the situation worse, especially in cases where you are not all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Aberdeenshire farmer says ask for help

Kenny also emphasised that working regularly on your own can really impact farmers, highlighting just how vital it is to get off the farm and catch up with other people.

“The nature of farming means that you can spend time on your own and that really doesn’t help, so its important to meet up with others,” he said.

“Some people will say they don’t have time to go to events but it is so important to get out and about and catch up with folk, especially if something is going round and round in your head.”

The video is available to view on RSABI’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv492cBiEJY