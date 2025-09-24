21 best pictures from Thainstone Mart’s tup sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
21 best pictures from Thainstone Mart’s tup sale

The annual show and sale attracted increased averages on the year.

Sheep producers gathered at Thainstone Mart to source new stock rams for their breeding flocks. Photographs by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Katrina Macarthur

Sheep producers flocked to Thainstone Mart on Tuesday for the annual multi-breed show and sale of rams.

Trade was strong throughout, with many of the breeds forward producing an almost 100% clearance.

Texel shearlings cashed in dearest at £1,304.63 (+£317.24 on the year) and topped at 2,400gns from Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Cuminestown, Turriff.

This was an AI son of the 10,000gns Loosebeare Chief, which bred other sons to £12,000 and £10,000 at Kelso Ram Sales.

Bred out of a home-bred dam by the 9,000gns Ettrick Enforcer, he sold to the judge, James Barnetson, Lynegar, Caithness.

Suffolk rams also increased on the year, with shearlings averaging £958.44 (+£38.24).

Only seven of the Suffolk rams forward failed to reach new homes, with trade topping at 1,600gns on five occasions from the Birness, Lochton, Auchry, Muirton and Middlemuir flocks.

Border Leicesters from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead of Cairness, Fraserburgh, sold to 2,000gns three times, while Beltex topped at 1,700gns from Alan Millar, The Lurg, Midmar.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at the event to capture some of the moments.

A full report on the show and sale can be found in Wednesday’s Press & Journal.

Blue Texel judging takes place ahead of the sale.
Thainstone Mart ram sale.
Thainstone Mart ram sale.
Breeders enjoy a catch up.
Jimmy Douglas and Ronnie Wilkie have a blether.
Cross-bred tups were in demand at the sale.
Thainstone Mart tup sale.
Consignors Calum Cruden and Laura Wilson.
The sale ring remained busy throughout the day.
Auctioneer Colin Slessor takes bids.
Blue Texel consignor Neil Dawson.
Thainstone Mart tup sale.
Border Leicesters from Jimmy Douglas topped at 2,000gns three times.
A Suffolk from Craig Paterson’s Cranorskie flock.
Pat and Rory Machray selling one of their Suffolks.
Preparation in the pens ahead of the sale.
Thainstone mart tup sale.
Thainstone Mart tup sale.
It was a busy day for the staff at Thainstone.
Hundreds of tups were forward for the annual event.

