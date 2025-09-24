21 best pictures from Thainstone Mart’s tup sale

Sheep producers flocked to Thainstone Mart on Tuesday for the annual multi-breed show and sale of rams.

Trade was strong throughout, with many of the breeds forward producing an almost 100% clearance.

Texel shearlings cashed in dearest at £1,304.63 (+£317.24 on the year) and topped at 2,400gns from Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Cuminestown, Turriff.

This was an AI son of the 10,000gns Loosebeare Chief, which bred other sons to £12,000 and £10,000 at Kelso Ram Sales.

Bred out of a home-bred dam by the 9,000gns Ettrick Enforcer, he sold to the judge, James Barnetson, Lynegar, Caithness.

Suffolk rams also increased on the year, with shearlings averaging £958.44 (+£38.24).

Only seven of the Suffolk rams forward failed to reach new homes, with trade topping at 1,600gns on five occasions from the Birness, Lochton, Auchry, Muirton and Middlemuir flocks.

Border Leicesters from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead of Cairness, Fraserburgh, sold to 2,000gns three times, while Beltex topped at 1,700gns from Alan Millar, The Lurg, Midmar.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at the event to capture some of the moments.

A full report on the show and sale can be found in Wednesday’s Press & Journal.