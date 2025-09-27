Local auctioneer Scott Chapman recognised for his efforts in industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local auctioneer Scott Chapman recognised for his efforts in industry

Scott is the recipient of the Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) under 35 award.

Scott is employed by Aberdeen and Northern Marts as cattle auctioneer and northern sales manager. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Katrina Macarthur

Auctioneer Scott Chapman has been praised for his ability after being announced as a winner in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) awards.

Scott, 30, is the recipient of the SRUC award for someone 35 years and under who has shown significant achievement and contribution to the industry.

He is employed by Aberdeen and Northern Marts as store cattle auctioneer and northern sales manager, selling livestock on a weekly basis at the firm’s two centres.

When not at Thainstone Centre or Caithness Livestock Centre, Scott can be found out on the road, canvassing for livestock and visiting new and existing customers.

Although not from a farming background, Scott has proven to many that you don’t need to have farming in the blood to be a success in the industry.

In 2008, he moved with his family from the Central Belt to the parish of Forglen, just outside Turriff, where he quickly became interested in farming.

‘A breath of fresh air to a profession which needs young blood’

It was neighbour Ian Anderson from Newton of Carnousie, who took him “under his wing” as a young lad and gave him his first insight into the livestock industry.

He spent many weekends there helping Ian on the farm.

Scott went on to hold various part-time farm roles throughout his school years, before leaving Turriff Academy in 2012 aged 16.

He was encouraged to take an apprenticeship in the oil industry and worked offshore for almost two years but soon realised this line of work wasn’t for him.

“I used to go to the mart in Paisley as a youngster and watch the sales,” said Scott.

“When we moved north to a strong farming area, I quickly became interested in the industry.”

After leaving the oil industry, Scott took on a trainee auctioneer position with ANM in 2015.

Scott Chapman in action at the recent Thainstone Spectacular Show and Sale. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

He then joined Dingwall and Highland Marts, before returning to Thainstone in the spring of 2021.

In 2022, he qualified as an auctioneer at Harper Adams, and was awarded the MJ Thomson prize for top student in Scotland.

“I enjoy all aspects of auctioneering, particularly when selling livestock to a busy ringside of buyers,” said Scott.

“It’s a great way to meet new people and an honour to work with well respected producers of cattle and sheep.”

Top student in Scotland

One of the supporting citations for the award said: “Scott’s large personality, keen eye, worth ethic and an ability to engage with all those around him, make him very popular when in a front facing role such as auctioneering.

“He is known far and wide within the farming community and is always willing to help out at the many shows throughout the country, usually as a commentator within the livestock judging rings.”

Another citation said: “For being such a young person from a non-farming background, Scott has a great ability to put a value on stock and keep a sale going.

“He is also not scared to face up to the problems when they occur and can resolve a situation before it escalates out of control.

“This is a young lad with a great future that has brought a breath of fresh air to a profession which needs young blood coming through the ranks.”

‘A young lad with a great future’

Upon receiving his award, Scott said: “I would like to thank all customers and colleagues for their continued support. It’s a team effort though, and although I head up the team in Caithness, everyone there has played a part in the success over recent years.”

Scott will be presented with his award at the annual lunch on Friday November 7 at Leonardo Hotel, Aberdeen.

Tickets go on sale on October 1 and can be bought via the RNAS website or by contacting the secretary Fiona on 07795 570359.

