Local auctioneer Scott Chapman recognised for his efforts in industry

Auctioneer Scott Chapman has been praised for his ability after being announced as a winner in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) awards.

Scott, 30, is the recipient of the SRUC award for someone 35 years and under who has shown significant achievement and contribution to the industry.

He is employed by Aberdeen and Northern Marts as store cattle auctioneer and northern sales manager, selling livestock on a weekly basis at the firm’s two centres.

When not at Thainstone Centre or Caithness Livestock Centre, Scott can be found out on the road, canvassing for livestock and visiting new and existing customers.

Although not from a farming background, Scott has proven to many that you don’t need to have farming in the blood to be a success in the industry.

In 2008, he moved with his family from the Central Belt to the parish of Forglen, just outside Turriff, where he quickly became interested in farming.

It was neighbour Ian Anderson from Newton of Carnousie, who took him “under his wing” as a young lad and gave him his first insight into the livestock industry.

He spent many weekends there helping Ian on the farm.

Scott went on to hold various part-time farm roles throughout his school years, before leaving Turriff Academy in 2012 aged 16.

He was encouraged to take an apprenticeship in the oil industry and worked offshore for almost two years but soon realised this line of work wasn’t for him.

“I used to go to the mart in Paisley as a youngster and watch the sales,” said Scott.

“When we moved north to a strong farming area, I quickly became interested in the industry.”

After leaving the oil industry, Scott took on a trainee auctioneer position with ANM in 2015.

He then joined Dingwall and Highland Marts, before returning to Thainstone in the spring of 2021.

In 2022, he qualified as an auctioneer at Harper Adams, and was awarded the MJ Thomson prize for top student in Scotland.

“I enjoy all aspects of auctioneering, particularly when selling livestock to a busy ringside of buyers,” said Scott.

“It’s a great way to meet new people and an honour to work with well respected producers of cattle and sheep.”

One of the supporting citations for the award said: “Scott’s large personality, keen eye, worth ethic and an ability to engage with all those around him, make him very popular when in a front facing role such as auctioneering.

“He is known far and wide within the farming community and is always willing to help out at the many shows throughout the country, usually as a commentator within the livestock judging rings.”

Another citation said: “For being such a young person from a non-farming background, Scott has a great ability to put a value on stock and keep a sale going.

“He is also not scared to face up to the problems when they occur and can resolve a situation before it escalates out of control.

“This is a young lad with a great future that has brought a breath of fresh air to a profession which needs young blood coming through the ranks.”

Upon receiving his award, Scott said: “I would like to thank all customers and colleagues for their continued support. It’s a team effort though, and although I head up the team in Caithness, everyone there has played a part in the success over recent years.”

Scott will be presented with his award at the annual lunch on Friday November 7 at Leonardo Hotel, Aberdeen.

Tickets go on sale on October 1 and can be bought via the RNAS website or by contacting the secretary Fiona on 07795 570359.