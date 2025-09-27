Katrina Macarthur: Why do the maltsters continue to give farmers false hope?

I’ve spoken to several farmers this week who are busy dressing spring barley in hope that they might manage to shift some more tonnes of grain and avoid it going into the feed bin.

It’s the harsh reality of farming, the year everyone finishes harvest in record time and gets the combine put away, they have to face the agonising stress of trying to make a pound and free up space in their sheds ahead of winter.

We know the weather has had an impact on the quality of the grain this year, making it even easier for the maltsters’ to turn their nose up at, and they tell us the market is in an oversupply.

Alter the market specification according to weather patterns

They also tell us there is subdued demand for our spring barley.

This does leave you wondering, why do the maltsters continue to give false hope and encourage the grain merchants to go out and get all these contracts signed by farmers?

Surely, given the state the market is in, it would be kinder to everyone if these conversations happened earlier, before the crop is sown in the ground.

And with climate change such a talking point in our industry, it’s high time the maltsters took into consideration that the weather is indeed the main ingredient of crops.

Don’t select on a ”pick and choose” basis

Given the shift in weather patterns over a growing season, market specification for malting barley should be altered yearly to suit the weather conditions, not just on a “pick-and-choose” basis.

I spoke to an agronomist yesterday who said he’s never seen so much oilseed rape sown this back end. He says because of the good weather, there has been early entry for sowing oilseed rape and winter wheat.

With a global market for these two crops, it is much easier to get the grain onto a boat and shifted away. His only concern was that there could be an oversupply in milling oats as there isn’t a huge market for it.

‘Rotation has never been more important’

He says a rotation has never been more important for arable farmers than it is now, with monocropping simply too high risk.

One farmer told me this week that he has 300 tonnes of spring barley still lying in the shed without a home. At this year’s malting price, that roughly equates to 17 fat cattle or at feed price, 14 fat cattle.

More depressingly, a fat lamb is worth more than a tonne of barley.

Prime lamb has more value than one tonne of barley

We all know how much time and effort goes into lambing but I don’t need to tell any of you that the costs involved in producing one lamb to one tonne of barley is drastically different.

It’s time we shouted to the rooftops about this malting barley fiasco and those at the top took into consideration the mental strain this is having on farmers.

Maybe it’s time the maltsters had a go at growing grain?