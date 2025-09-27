Katrina Macarthur: Why do the maltsters continue to give farmers false hope?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Katrina Macarthur: Why do the maltsters continue to give farmers false hope?

A farmer told Katrina that his £300 tonnes of grain equates to the value of 17 prime cattle.

Katrina Macarthur, farming editor of The Press and Journal, sitting next to a flowerbed.
Katrina Macarthur, farming editor of The Press and Journal. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Katrina Macarthur

I’ve spoken to several farmers this week who are busy dressing spring barley in hope that they might manage to shift some more tonnes of grain and avoid it going into the feed bin.

It’s the harsh reality of farming, the year everyone finishes harvest in record time and gets the combine put away, they have to face the agonising stress of trying to make a pound and free up space in their sheds ahead of winter.

We know the weather has had an impact on the quality of the grain this year, making it even easier for the maltsters’ to turn their nose up at, and they tell us the market is in an oversupply.

Alter the market specification according to weather patterns

They also tell us there is subdued demand for our spring barley.

This does leave you wondering, why do the maltsters continue to give false hope and encourage the grain merchants to go out and get all these contracts signed by farmers?

Surely, given the state the market is in, it would be kinder to everyone if these conversations happened earlier, before the crop is sown in the ground.

And with climate change such a talking point in our industry, it’s high time the maltsters took into consideration that the weather is indeed the main ingredient of crops.

Don’t select on a ”pick and choose” basis

Given the shift in weather patterns over a growing season, market specification for malting barley should be altered yearly to suit the weather conditions, not just on a “pick-and-choose” basis.

Emma Gauld’s aerial shot of combining Laureate spring barley at Stonehaven.

I spoke to an agronomist yesterday who said he’s never seen so much oilseed rape sown this back end. He says because of the good weather, there has been early entry for sowing oilseed rape and winter wheat.

With a global market for these two crops, it is much easier to get the grain onto a boat and shifted away. His only concern was that there could be an oversupply in milling oats as there isn’t a huge market for it.

‘Rotation has never been more important’

He says a rotation has never been more important for arable farmers than it is now, with monocropping simply too high risk.

One farmer told me this week that he has 300 tonnes of spring barley still lying in the shed without a home. At this year’s malting price, that roughly equates to 17 fat cattle or at feed price, 14 fat cattle.

More depressingly, a fat lamb is worth more than a tonne of barley.

Prime lamb has more value than one tonne of barley

We all know how much time and effort goes into lambing but I don’t need to tell any of you that the costs involved in producing one lamb to one tonne of barley is drastically different.

It’s time we shouted to the rooftops about this malting barley fiasco and those at the top took into consideration the mental strain this is having on farmers.

Maybe it’s time the maltsters had a go at growing grain?

