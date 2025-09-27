Moray Coast carrot business celebrates 21st year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Coast carrot business celebrates 21st year

Boss Steve Jack tells us the local climate is ideal for growing the nation's favouirte root vegetable. And we've some fun facts about carrots too.

Steve Jack, founder and managing director if Inverness firm Nessgro.
Steve Jack, founder and managing director if Inverness firm Nessgro. Image: Steve Jack
By Keith Findlay

Moray Coast carrot farmer Steve Jack is right behind a UK-wide celebration of one of the nation’s favourite vegetables.

Surveys show three-quarters of people across Britain eat carrots regularly.

We collectively consume more than 10 billion of them every year.

Steve is the founder and managing director of Nessgro, which is currently celebrating its 21st year. The firm is based at Dalcross Industrial Estate, next to Inverness Airport.

Steve’s carrots in leading supermarkets UK-wide

It supplies organic and speciality carrots in supermarket own label pre-pack to leading UK grocers.

Retailer customers include Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose.

Steve, 59, told us he was focused on seed potatoes before he got into carrots. He now supplies both.

‘Flavour of the Scottish Highlands’

His carrot enterprise spans around 500 acres of fertile Scottish soil along the Moray Firth coast into Aberdeenshire as well as locations in Easter Ross.

A wash facility and pack-house are at the heart of it all. Nessgro says these facilities help to “ensure our products embody the natural freshness and flavour of the Scottish Highlands”.

Nessgro's packing line at Dalcross Industrial Estate.
Nessgro’s packing line at Dalcross Industrial Estate. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Steve has farming in his blood — his dad ran a dairy enterprise near Oldmeldrum.

Nessgro’s MD told us he had expected to go down the dairy route too before he moved to the Moray Coast and his lfe took a different path.

The region’s climate and cooler, sandy soil are ideal for growing carrots, he said.

Steve Jack
Steve supplies thousands of tons of carrots every year. His business is celebrating its 21st anniversary. Image: Steve Jack

Nessgro – launched in 2004 – employs about 40 people on average and harvests its carrot crop year-round.

Championing the merits of carrots, Steve said: “They are very healthy and versatile – you can steam, bake or boil them.”

Demand for organic carrots is growing fast in the UK, with Scotland  supplying much of this market, he said.

He added: “We put a lot of effort into understanding the soil conditions needed to produce a healthy crop.”

Nessgro alone supplies about 6,000 tons of organic carrots a year.

British Carrot Day

The firm is a member of the British Carrot Growers Association (BCGA), which is behind British Carrot Day on Friday.

The annual celebration of the humble but super-healthy root vegetable was created by farmers who want more consumers to “rediscover the versatility, nutritious benefits and local food story of British-grown carrots”.

Honey-coated and glazed roasted carrots
Honey-coated and glazed roasted carrots. Image: Shutterstock

BCGA added: “From breakfast bowls to winter roast dinners and even your skincare routine, carrots can brighten every part of your day.

“They are a stalwart of the British food story. As British growers provide 97% of the carrots consumers buy in the UK, there is almost no need to buy imported carrots.”

Steve Jack with some of his freshly-pulled carrots
Steve Jack with some of his freshly-pulled carrots.

Yes, they are good for our eyes

Outlining the health benefits, Aberdeen University-educated nutritionist Laura Wyness, who has featured on the BBC show Food Detectives, said: “The stand-out nutrient in carrots is beta-carotene. It gives them their bright colour.

“Our bodies convert beta-carotene into retinol, which is the active form of Vitamin A that helps support vision, skin health and our immune system.

“Carrots also have beneficial fibre; something 96% of adults in the UK don’t eat enough of.”

TV nutritionist Laura Wyness with some healthy carrots.
TV nutritionist Laura Wyness with some healthy carrots. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

On Friday, the vegetable will be celebrated on farms and across social media with stories, recipes and inspiration.

English carrot grower Will Hunter said: “As farmers, we are very proud of what we grow.

“We want to show the skill and care that goes into growing something as ‘simple’ as a carrot — about the soil, the technology, the innovation and looking after the land.

“This October we are asking people across the nation to pick up an extra bag of carrots.

“If every household ate just a few more, it would make a huge difference to British farming and help keep home-grown produce on our shelves for future generations.”

Carrot and oat mix for making carrot cake.
Carrot and oat mix for making carrot cake. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Fun carrot facts from the BCGA

  • Britain chomps its way through £290 million or about 700,000 tons-worth of carrots every year — about 100 per person or the weight of 70 Eiffel Towers
  • Every year, 22 billion carrot seeds are planted across the UK – producing around 100 vegetables per year for every member of the population
  • The total area in Britain planted with carrots each year is more than 22,200 acres. This is  double the size of Holland’s carrot production area, about 2,000 times bigger than the roof of Wembley Stadium or the equivalent of 18,000 football pitches
  • Scientists have estimated that by the year 2015 carrots will be the new fuel of the future, with 6,000 of them needed per mile
  • The world’s longest carrot was grown by Joe Atheron, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, in 2007. The carrot was more than 19ft long
  • The world’s heaviest carrot was grown by Peter Glazebrook, of Newark, Nottinghamshire, in 2014 and weighed 20lb
  • If you laid all the carrots grown in Britain in just one year end-to-end, they would stretch for 1.4 million miles – that’s two and a half return trips to the moon
  • The ancient Greeks called the carrot “philtron”, which is derived from the word philein. meaning “to love”. They used it as a love medicine to “make men more ardent and women more yielding”
  • According to Asian tradition, where foods are classified as yin, yang or neutral, carrots are regarded as a yang food, known for their tendency to warm the body, tighten muscles and speed up movement

