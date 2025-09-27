Moray Coast carrot business celebrates 21st year

Moray Coast carrot farmer Steve Jack is right behind a UK-wide celebration of one of the nation’s favourite vegetables.

Surveys show three-quarters of people across Britain eat carrots regularly.

We collectively consume more than 10 billion of them every year.

Steve is the founder and managing director of Nessgro, which is currently celebrating its 21st year. The firm is based at Dalcross Industrial Estate, next to Inverness Airport.

Steve’s carrots in leading supermarkets UK-wide

It supplies organic and speciality carrots in supermarket own label pre-pack to leading UK grocers.

Retailer customers include Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose.

Steve, 59, told us he was focused on seed potatoes before he got into carrots. He now supplies both.

‘Flavour of the Scottish Highlands’

His carrot enterprise spans around 500 acres of fertile Scottish soil along the Moray Firth coast into Aberdeenshire as well as locations in Easter Ross.

A wash facility and pack-house are at the heart of it all. Nessgro says these facilities help to “ensure our products embody the natural freshness and flavour of the Scottish Highlands”.

Steve has farming in his blood — his dad ran a dairy enterprise near Oldmeldrum.

Nessgro’s MD told us he had expected to go down the dairy route too before he moved to the Moray Coast and his lfe took a different path.

The region’s climate and cooler, sandy soil are ideal for growing carrots, he said.

Nessgro – launched in 2004 – employs about 40 people on average and harvests its carrot crop year-round.

Championing the merits of carrots, Steve said: “They are very healthy and versatile – you can steam, bake or boil them.”

Demand for organic carrots is growing fast in the UK, with Scotland supplying much of this market, he said.

He added: “We put a lot of effort into understanding the soil conditions needed to produce a healthy crop.”

Nessgro alone supplies about 6,000 tons of organic carrots a year.

British Carrot Day

The firm is a member of the British Carrot Growers Association (BCGA), which is behind British Carrot Day on Friday.

The annual celebration of the humble but super-healthy root vegetable was created by farmers who want more consumers to “rediscover the versatility, nutritious benefits and local food story of British-grown carrots”.

BCGA added: “From breakfast bowls to winter roast dinners and even your skincare routine, carrots can brighten every part of your day.

“They are a stalwart of the British food story. As British growers provide 97% of the carrots consumers buy in the UK, there is almost no need to buy imported carrots.”

Yes, they are good for our eyes

Outlining the health benefits, Aberdeen University-educated nutritionist Laura Wyness, who has featured on the BBC show Food Detectives, said: “The stand-out nutrient in carrots is beta-carotene. It gives them their bright colour.

“Our bodies convert beta-carotene into retinol, which is the active form of Vitamin A that helps support vision, skin health and our immune system.

“Carrots also have beneficial fibre; something 96% of adults in the UK don’t eat enough of.”

On Friday, the vegetable will be celebrated on farms and across social media with stories, recipes and inspiration.

English carrot grower Will Hunter said: “As farmers, we are very proud of what we grow.

“We want to show the skill and care that goes into growing something as ‘simple’ as a carrot — about the soil, the technology, the innovation and looking after the land.

“This October we are asking people across the nation to pick up an extra bag of carrots.

“If every household ate just a few more, it would make a huge difference to British farming and help keep home-grown produce on our shelves for future generations.”

Fun carrot facts from the BCGA