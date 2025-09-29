New centre breed record of £4,000 achieved by Munro family at Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

New centre breed record of £4,000 achieved by Munro family at Dingwall

The Blue Texel shearling Invercharron Jim Bob sold to Huntly.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall champion from the Munro family sold for £3,200 to the judge Andrew Anderson.
The overall champion from the Munro family sold for £3,200 to the judge Andrew Anderson.

A new centre breed record was achieved at Dingwall Mart on Saturday when a Blue Texel shearling sold for £4,000.

Leading the way was Invercharron Jim Bob, from the Mark and Debby Munro, and children Duncan and Tilly, from Invercharron, Ardgay.

Previously unshown, he is by a Rathbone sire, out of Wood’s Blues, and sold to Huntly with S and AM Moore, Wester Tillathrowie, Gartly.

The Munro family also won the overall championship with a Beltex shearling named Invercharron Knucklehead, which later sold for £3,200 to the pre-sale judge Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms.

Overall champion sells for £3,200

Bred out of a Fowrass dam, he is by Tiree Hurricane, a three-shear ram which the family sold through the ring at £2,200 to Messrs Kennedy, Aberfeldy.

Other Beltex from the Invercharron team sold at £2,800 to Balfour Baillie, Sebay, Orkney, and £2,500 to J Macdonald, West Brims, Thurso.

Texel shearlings topped at £3,000 from Rory McKenzie, Wester Craiglands, Fortrose, to Messrs Clark, Kinnahaird, Strathpeffer.

Traditional Bluefaced Leicesters sold to £3,000 on two occasions from Kevin Joyce, Tarawera, firstly to Robert MacKenzie, Glebe of Deisher, Boat of Garten, and Messrs Munro, Runachloie, Lairg.

Mr Munro also achieved £3,000 for a Bluefaced Leicester shearling by a Welsh tup to Andrew Anderson, Smallburn.

Suffolks topped at £3,400 from Irene Fowlie of the North Essie flock, Strichen, to a breeder in France.

Reserve overall from Orkney sells for £2,000

Reserve overall in the show was a Texel shearling from Douglas Paterson, Veltigar, Orkney, which made £2,000 to Messrs Baird, West Whitefield.

The annual North Country Cheviot park-type show and sale, judged by Sarah Balfour of Craigiebank Farm, Keith, went to a shearling from the Belmaduthy flock, Munlochy.

This was Belmaduthy Fizzer, by Synton BMW, out of a Wandylaw Venture dam, which sold for the top price of £1,400 to Messrs Quin Lewis.

The reserve champion was Longoe Faithful, from The Castle of Mey Trust, to Messrs MacMillan, Stornoway.

Conversation