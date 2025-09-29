New centre breed record of £4,000 achieved by Munro family at Dingwall

A new centre breed record was achieved at Dingwall Mart on Saturday when a Blue Texel shearling sold for £4,000.

Leading the way was Invercharron Jim Bob, from the Mark and Debby Munro, and children Duncan and Tilly, from Invercharron, Ardgay.

Previously unshown, he is by a Rathbone sire, out of Wood’s Blues, and sold to Huntly with S and AM Moore, Wester Tillathrowie, Gartly.

The Munro family also won the overall championship with a Beltex shearling named Invercharron Knucklehead, which later sold for £3,200 to the pre-sale judge Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms.

Overall champion sells for £3,200

Bred out of a Fowrass dam, he is by Tiree Hurricane, a three-shear ram which the family sold through the ring at £2,200 to Messrs Kennedy, Aberfeldy.

Other Beltex from the Invercharron team sold at £2,800 to Balfour Baillie, Sebay, Orkney, and £2,500 to J Macdonald, West Brims, Thurso.

Texel shearlings topped at £3,000 from Rory McKenzie, Wester Craiglands, Fortrose, to Messrs Clark, Kinnahaird, Strathpeffer.

Traditional Bluefaced Leicesters sold to £3,000 on two occasions from Kevin Joyce, Tarawera, firstly to Robert MacKenzie, Glebe of Deisher, Boat of Garten, and Messrs Munro, Runachloie, Lairg.

Mr Munro also achieved £3,000 for a Bluefaced Leicester shearling by a Welsh tup to Andrew Anderson, Smallburn.

Suffolks topped at £3,400 from Irene Fowlie of the North Essie flock, Strichen, to a breeder in France.

Reserve overall from Orkney sells for £2,000

Reserve overall in the show was a Texel shearling from Douglas Paterson, Veltigar, Orkney, which made £2,000 to Messrs Baird, West Whitefield.

The annual North Country Cheviot park-type show and sale, judged by Sarah Balfour of Craigiebank Farm, Keith, went to a shearling from the Belmaduthy flock, Munlochy.

This was Belmaduthy Fizzer, by Synton BMW, out of a Wandylaw Venture dam, which sold for the top price of £1,400 to Messrs Quin Lewis.

The reserve champion was Longoe Faithful, from The Castle of Mey Trust, to Messrs MacMillan, Stornoway.