Video: Aberdeenshire YouTuber shares new-found love of hens

A viral YouTuber in rural Aberdeenshire is urging more people across Scotland to adopt rescued hens.

“They’ve brought me so much joy”, Jude Harper told us after giving a new home to some birds needing a little TLC.

Jude, who lives near Inverurie, described his new feathered friends as “the best pets I’ve ever had”.

He shared his preparations for welcoming the birds on his popular Rewilding Jude YouTube channel. His new chicken coop was described as a “palace” by one follower.

Birds rescued from grim fate

His chickens are all ex-commercial birds that were rescued from a grim fate at the slaughterhouse by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT).

The charity has rehomed more than a million hens throughout the UK since it was launched in 2005.

Jude’s YouTube channel features videos on self-sufficiency and renovating his remote rural cottage.

It has more than 133,000 subscribers and rising.

“Adopting hens from the British Hen Welfare Trust was so easy”, Jude said.

Hens destined for internet celebrity

He added: “I’ve never kept hens before, but they talked me through the process and collecting them was simple and pleasant.

“I picked up four hens and never expected to get nearly so much enjoyment out of them.

“I spend far too much time just watching them scratch around the garden, living their best hen lives. It’s nice not having to buy eggs from the shop too – I’m doing a lot of baking.”

Jude’s new hens are becoming online stars in their own right as he highlights the BHWT’s rescue mission in the hope it will encourage others to adopt rescued birds.

He explained: “The coop took a lot of work – the least they can do to repay me is by becoming internet celebrities.”

BHWT is holding four rehoming events in Scotland on Sunday.

Two of them are in Aberdeenshire, in Inverurie and Stonehaven. The others are in Inverness and Denny, near Stirling.

There are hundreds of birds available. The trust is looking for kind-hearted animal lovers to register their interest at bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption by 4pm on Friday.

Budding hen owners will be contacted with exact locations and times.

Hard-working hens

A BHWT spokesman said: “These hens have passed their prime egg-laying age.

“For 18 months they worked tirelessly laying eggs for us to buy in the supermarket.

“They are now at the end of their commercial life and would have been sent to slaughter.

“The trust wants these hens to experience life as beloved pets.

“They have so much more to give – which is why they deserve a second chance at a free-range retirement. Anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and a little bit of TLC.”

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations at the BHWT, added: “If you’re in Scotland and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens, which will continue popping out the occasional egg, please get in touch as soon as you can.”