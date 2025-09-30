Video: Aberdeenshire YouTuber shares new-found love of hens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Video: Aberdeenshire YouTuber shares new-found love of hens

Jude Harper is one of a growing army of rescued hen adopters and there's a chance for you to join them at rehoming days in Inverurie, Stonehaven and Inverness this weekend.

YouTuber Jude Harper holding some eggs from his hens.
YouTuber Jude Harper holding some eggs from his hens. Image: BHWT
By Keith Findlay

A viral YouTuber in rural Aberdeenshire is urging more people across Scotland to adopt rescued hens.

“They’ve brought me so much joy”, Jude Harper told us after giving a new home to some birds needing a little TLC.

Jude, who lives near Inverurie, described his new feathered friends as “the best pets I’ve ever had”.

He shared his preparations for welcoming the birds on his  popular Rewilding Jude YouTube channel. His new chicken coop was described as a “palace” by one follower.

One of Jude's rescued hens.
One of Jude’s rescued hens. Image: BHWT

Birds rescued from grim fate

His chickens are all ex-commercial birds that were rescued from a grim fate at the slaughterhouse by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT).

The charity has rehomed more than a million hens throughout the UK since it was launched in 2005.

Jude’s YouTube channel features videos on self-sufficiency and renovating his remote rural cottage.

It has more than 133,000 subscribers and rising.

“Adopting hens from the British Hen Welfare Trust was so easy”, Jude said.

Jude brings his birds home.
Jude brings his birds home. Image: Jude Harper.

Hens destined for internet celebrity

He added: “I’ve never kept hens before, but they talked me through the process and collecting them was simple and pleasant.

“I picked up four hens and never expected to get nearly so much enjoyment out of them.

“I spend far too much time just watching them scratch around the garden, living their best hen lives. It’s nice not having to buy eggs from the shop too – I’m doing a lot of baking.”

Jude’s new hens are becoming online stars in their own right as he highlights the BHWT’s rescue mission in the hope it will encourage others to adopt rescued birds.

He explained: “The coop took a lot of work – the least they can do to repay me is by becoming internet celebrities.”

YouTuber Jude with his chicken coop.
YouTuber Jude built his own chicken coop. Image: Jude Harper

BHWT is holding four rehoming events in Scotland on Sunday.

Two of them are in Aberdeenshire, in Inverurie and Stonehaven. The others are in Inverness and Denny, near Stirling.

There are hundreds of birds available. The trust is looking for kind-hearted animal lovers to register their interest at bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption by 4pm on Friday.

Budding hen owners will be contacted with exact locations and times.

One of Jude's hens.
Jude’s hens are becoming stars in their own right on his YouTube channel. Image: Rewilding Jude.

Hard-working hens

A BHWT spokesman said: “These hens have passed their prime egg-laying age.

“For 18 months they worked tirelessly laying eggs for us to buy in the supermarket.

“They are now at the end of their commercial life and would have been sent to slaughter.

“The trust wants these hens to experience life as beloved pets.

Jude's hens are enjoying their lovely new home.
Jude’s hens are enjoying their lovely new home. Image: BHWT

“They have so much more to give – which is why they deserve a second chance at a free-range retirement.  Anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and a little bit of TLC.”

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations at the BHWT, added: “If you’re in Scotland and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens, which will continue popping out the occasional egg, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

