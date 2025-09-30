Strong trade at Huntly Mart’s tup sale with £3,400 top

Trade reached £3,400 at United Auctions’ annual show and sale of 414 multi-breed rams at Huntly Mart on Saturday.

Rams sold to a packed ringside of buyers, with tups selling to purchasers from Shetland and Orkney in the north to Dumfries and Galloway in the south.

Dearest at £3,400 was a Texel shearling from Nia Rainnie, Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, who sold 18 tups to average £1,633.

Nia’s sale leader was the reserve champion Texel, a shearling by Granite Eddie, bought from the Logie Durno flock, and out of a Strathbogie bred ewe.

The Sutherland family also paid £2,000 for another Texel shearling bred the same way from Nia.

The overall championship, judged by Bobby MacKenzie, The Glebe, Boat of Garten, went to a Bluefaced Leicester shearling from Messrs Fotheringham, Craighall, Perth.

This one is by the £3,300 Philiphaugh and sold to the Stewart family, Bomakelloch, Drummuir, Keith.

Reserve overall was the Texel winner from Robbie Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff, which sold for £1,500.

This was a ram lamb by the 30,000gns Clanfield Golden, out of a ewe by Harestone Eldorado, which is an ET brother to Robbie’s Highland Show champion this year.

He sold to the judge Ryan Shand, Woodside, Aberchirder.

Mr Shand also paid £1,000 for the Suffolk champion, a ram lamb from Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch.

Reserve champion Suffolk was a shearling tup from Robbie Innes, Crossburn, Keith, which sold for £1,000 to David Cowie, Leithhall, Huntly.

Chris Millican’s reserve champion Bluefaced Leicester from Newton of Hassiewells, Rothienorman, sold for £1,300 to Messrs McBain, Newton Farm, Cabrach.