Strong trade at Huntly Mart’s tup sale with £3,400 top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Strong trade at Huntly Mart’s tup sale with £3,400 top

Top price was £3,400 for a Texel from Nia Rainnie while a Bluefaced Leicester from the Craighall flock took champion.

By Katrina Macarthur
Robert McNee pictured centre with the overall champion, sponsor Ollie White ATV, left, and judge Robert MacKenzie, right.
Robert McNee pictured centre with the overall champion, sponsor Ollie White ATV, left, and judge Robert MacKenzie, right.

Trade reached £3,400 at United Auctions’ annual show and sale of 414 multi-breed rams at Huntly Mart on Saturday.

Rams sold to a packed ringside of buyers, with tups selling to purchasers from Shetland and Orkney in the north to Dumfries and Galloway in the south.

Dearest at £3,400 was a Texel shearling from Nia Rainnie, Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, who sold 18 tups to average £1,633.

Nia’s sale leader was the reserve champion Texel, a shearling by Granite Eddie, bought from the Logie Durno flock, and out of a Strathbogie bred ewe.

The Sutherland family also paid £2,000 for another Texel shearling bred the same way from Nia.

The overall championship, judged by Bobby MacKenzie, The Glebe, Boat of Garten, went to a Bluefaced Leicester shearling from Messrs Fotheringham, Craighall, Perth.

This one is by the £3,300 Philiphaugh and sold to the Stewart family, Bomakelloch, Drummuir, Keith.

Reserve overall was the Texel winner from Robbie Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff, which sold for £1,500.

This was a ram lamb by the 30,000gns Clanfield Golden, out of a ewe by Harestone Eldorado, which is an ET brother to Robbie’s Highland Show champion this year.

He sold to the judge Ryan Shand, Woodside, Aberchirder.

Mr Shand also paid £1,000 for the Suffolk champion, a ram lamb from Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch.

Reserve champion Suffolk was a shearling tup from Robbie Innes, Crossburn, Keith, which sold for £1,000 to David Cowie, Leithhall, Huntly.

Chris Millican’s reserve champion Bluefaced Leicester from Newton of Hassiewells, Rothienorman, sold for £1,300 to Messrs McBain, Newton Farm, Cabrach.

Conversation