Young Farmer Abbie Maclean on breaking barriers for women in agriculture

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Abbie Maclean, of InverRoss YFC.

What’s your background?

I’m from Inverness-shire and grew up in a farming family. My parents own a company that specialises in agricultural contracting, field drainage and plant hire.

Farming has always been a major part of my life—not only through my parents but also my grandparents, who farmed livestock in Inverness and Tomatin.

My boyfriend, Alastair, is an arable farmer and contractor in the Black Isle, alongside his parents, so I’m surrounded by agriculture on all sides.

From a young age I was involved in various aspects of farm work, from lambing on family and neighbouring farms to rolling wool on shearing trailers.

More recently, I’ve been working predominantly with potatoes — grading, roguing, sampling and more.

What do you do for an occupation?

I currently work as a production assistant at Meijer Potato UK, where I’m responsible for overseeing all of its Scottish potato production. It’s a busy and varied role, involving everything from crop inspections, virus testing and yield digging to production assessments across Scotland.

I’m passionate about the industry and aim to progress in the company, becoming a production manager in the near future.

Alongside my job, I’ve also just completed my studies and graduated from Scotland’s Rural College’s Aberdeen campus in August, with an honours degree in agriculture.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I’ve been actively involved in the Young Farmers movement for several years. This is my first year of not holding a committee position with InverRoss Young Farmers, having previously served in a range of roles.

I was first “roped into” being vice-treasurer, which I held for a couple of years before progressing to vice-woman in 2021-2022 and then chairwoman in 2023-2024.

With the pressures of completing my dissertation, finishing my honours degree and starting a new job, I decided to take a step back this year.

However, I definitely plan to rejoin the committee when I can give it my all once again.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I joined in 2019 at the age of 16. Many of my friends were members and I was keen to get involved. What I love most is the way it brings together people with a common interest in farming and rural life. It creates such a strong sense of community.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

There have been so many memorable moments, but one that really stands out is when InverRoss won the Highland Rally in 2021.

It was an amazing achievement and a great example of what we can do when we put our minds to something. It really showed the strength and determination of our club.

What’s your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

It’s definitely harvest and the potato sampling season. I love the buzz of carting in grain and running around the countryside sampling crops.

Being out in the fresh air, whether it’s racing the rain or soaking in the good weather, gives me such an adrenaline rush.

That said, show season also holds a special place in my heart.

Farm shows offer the chance to catch up with people, enjoy a glass of wine in the sunshine with friends, and celebrate all the hard work that’s been put in throughout the year.

I always look forward to reconnecting with club members from across the region and beyond.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

It would be the outdated stigma that women in agriculture are less capable. As a woman in the industry, I’ve experienced the effects of these biases first hand, whether that’s being underestimated or having my skills questioned. It’s something I’m passionate about challenging and changing for future generations.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has had a huge impact. It’s helped shape me into a more confident and resilient person.

Being an office bearer is not always easy — you have to turn up to meetings with a strong and smiley face even when you’re not feeling it inside. But it teaches you to persevere, lead and support others.

It’s about showing up for your club, doing your job and not letting outside opinions get in your way.

What are your life ambitions?

I’d love to continue developing my career in agriculture, particularly in seed potato production. I hope to work my way up the company at Meijer Potato UK and perhaps even mentor other young people in the industry any way I can. Finding a balance between career growth, personal development and giving back to the farming community is something I really strive for.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

To anyone considering joining SAYFC, I would say go for it. Get out there, meet new people, see new things. That’s what life is all about.

The people you’ll meet, the stories you’ll hear, the fun times you’ll have and the opportunities that might come your way are all worth it.

Everyone has something to offer Young Farmers, whether you’re from a farming background or not. There’s a place for you and you’ll always be welcomed.