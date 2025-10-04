Young Farmer Abbie Maclean on breaking barriers for women in agriculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Young Farmer Abbie Maclean on breaking barriers for women in agriculture

She also tells us she loves 'the buzz' of carting in grain and running around the countryside sampling crops.

Abbie Maclean, of InverRoss Young Farmers Club
Abbie Maclean, of InverRoss Young Farmers Club. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Abbie Maclean, of InverRoss YFC.

What’s your background?

I’m from Inverness-shire and grew up in a farming family. My parents own a company that specialises in agricultural contracting, field drainage and plant hire.

Farming has always been a major part of my life—not only through my parents but also my grandparents, who farmed livestock in Inverness and Tomatin.

My boyfriend, Alastair, is an arable farmer and contractor in the Black Isle, alongside his parents, so I’m surrounded by agriculture on all sides.

From a young age I was involved in various aspects of farm work, from lambing on family and neighbouring farms to rolling wool on shearing trailers.

More recently, I’ve been working predominantly with potatoes — grading, roguing, sampling and more.

What do you do for an occupation?

I currently work as a production assistant at Meijer Potato UK, where I’m responsible for overseeing all of its Scottish potato production. It’s a busy and varied role, involving everything from crop inspections, virus testing and yield digging to production assessments across Scotland.

I’m passionate about the industry and aim to progress in the company, becoming a production manager in the near future.

Alongside my job, I’ve also just completed my studies and graduated from Scotland’s Rural College’s Aberdeen campus in August, with an honours degree in agriculture.

Abbie on her graduation day
Abbie on her graduation day. Image: Abbie Maclean

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I’ve been actively involved in the Young Farmers movement for several years. This is my first year of not holding a committee position with InverRoss Young Farmers, having previously served in a range of roles.

I was first “roped into” being vice-treasurer, which I held for a couple of years before progressing to vice-woman in 2021-2022 and then chairwoman in 2023-2024.

With the pressures of completing my dissertation, finishing my honours degree and starting a new job, I decided to take a step back this year.

However, I definitely plan to rejoin the committee when I can give it my all once again.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I joined in 2019 at the age of 16. Many of my friends were members and I was keen to get involved. What I love most is the way it brings together people with a common interest in farming and rural life. It creates such a strong sense of community.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

There have been so many memorable moments, but one that really stands out is when InverRoss won the Highland Rally in 2021.

It was an amazing achievement and a great example of what we can do when we put our minds to something. It really showed the strength and determination of our club.

What’s your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

It’s definitely harvest and the potato sampling season. I love the buzz of carting in grain and running around the countryside sampling crops.

Being out in the fresh air, whether it’s racing the rain or soaking in the good weather, gives me such an adrenaline rush.

That said, show season also holds a special place in my heart.

Farm shows offer the chance to catch up with people, enjoy a glass of wine in the sunshine with friends, and celebrate all the hard work that’s been put in throughout the year.

I always look forward to reconnecting with club members from across the region and beyond.

Abbie's dog, Rooster.
Getting out and about with her dog, Rooster, is another favourite activity of Abbie’s. Image: Abbie Maclean

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

It would be the outdated stigma that women in agriculture are less capable. As a woman in the industry, I’ve experienced the effects of these biases first hand, whether that’s being underestimated or having my skills questioned. It’s something I’m passionate about challenging and changing for future generations.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has had a huge impact. It’s helped shape me into a more confident and resilient person.

Being an office bearer is not always easy — you have to turn up to meetings with a strong and smiley face even when you’re not feeling it inside. But it teaches you to persevere, lead and support others.

It’s about showing up for your club, doing your job and not letting outside opinions get in your way.

What are your life ambitions?

I’d love to continue developing my career in agriculture, particularly in seed potato production. I hope to work my way up the company at Meijer Potato UK and perhaps even mentor other young people in the industry any way I can. Finding a balance between career growth, personal development and giving back to the farming community is something I really strive for.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

To anyone considering joining SAYFC, I would say go for it. Get out there, meet new people, see new things. That’s what life is all about.

The people you’ll meet, the stories you’ll hear, the fun times you’ll have and the opportunities that might come your way are all worth it.

Everyone has something to offer Young Farmers, whether you’re from a farming background or not. There’s a place for you and you’ll always be welcomed.

Conversation