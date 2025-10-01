Warning comes as Strathspey farm suffers £8,500 loss due to pneumonia outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Warning comes as Strathspey farm suffers £8,500 loss due to pneumonia outbreak

The overall market loss stood at £6,790, with additional costs such as the vet coming in at £1,600.

Strathspey monitor farmers Calum and Malcolm Smith from Auchernack Farm.
By Katrina Macarthur

Farmers are being encouraged to vaccinate calves for pneumonia this autumn after an outbreak on a farm near Grantown-on-Spey cost the business almost £8,500.

The Strathspey Monitor Farm – run by Malcolm Smith and family at Auchernack – is home to 150 suckler cows, calving from mid-November to early January and from late March to May.

Young cattle and calves are normally vaccinated for pneumonia on the run-up to housing at Auchernack.

In January 2023, the farm had a few clinical cases which were treated on-farm, and a few more cases were treated in the October, with 40 of the back-end calves vaccinated with Bovilis Intranasal RSP.

However, a sudden turn in the weather and the need to get cattle in quickly, coupled with pressure of other work, meant spring-born calves weren’t vaccinated before coming inside in November.

All seemed fine initially, but by December these calves had pneumonia and samples were taken, confirming it as RSV.

The vet and medicine costs for tackling the outbreak came to £800, with lab fees and investigations costing a further £300.

Malcolm says this was only a small part of the cost of the outbreak as the financial implication of lost performance in the cattle was dramatic.

The farm was feeding for 1kg/head daily liveweight gain (dlwg), but from the start of the outbreak until the end of January, average dlwg fell to 0.6kg/head/day.

“Over the two months of the outbreak, cattle averaged only 36kg/head growth, where we had been expecting 60kg/head,” explained Malcolm.

“After the outbreak, although most cattle recovered and growth efficiency returned, some continued to under-perform due to permanent lung damage.”

With the diet to achieve 1kg/head dlwg costed at £1.35/head/day, or £116/day for the group of 86 calves, the drop in performance saw the equivalent diet cost almost doubling to £2.25/head/day, or £193.50/day for the group.

“Although weight gain increased back to normal for most of the cattle, if you don’t recover the kilograms lost during the outbreak then the costs mount up,” he added.

With the farm’s usual store sale weight reduced by 24kg/head at an average sale price of £3.29/kg, the cost of reduced performance was almost £79/head, with a group cost of £6,790.

The overall market loss stood at £6,790, with additional costs such as the vet coming in at £1,600, to total £8,390.

“We’ve been open about the costs and losses as it is scary,” said Malcom.

“If you’re feeding for dlwg of 1kg and getting 0.1kg, which we were in some cases, it soon adds up. Vaccinating would have cost us £700 and we have made it a priority now.”

This autumn, the Smiths plan to vaccinate at least a couple of weeks before housing, reducing the stress of doing everything at once.

Jane Harley, clinical director of Strathspey Vets, encouraged farmers to speak with their vets.

She said: “The farm is nearly £8,500 worse off as a result of this outbreak – and there is the time involved to factor in too.

“Be aware of lungworm before housing and also check in with your own vets re Blue Tongue vaccines and movements.

“Many farm have the odd case of pneumonia here and there, and it’s easy to forget that these do mount up.

“Ask for a test to see what you are contending with and make sure you are treating for the right thing. There are some farmers who do test, but not as many as we would like.”

She added that most vets offer subsidised testing via the vet pharmaceutical companies to confirm farmers are treating for the right thing.

