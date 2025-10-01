Warning comes as Strathspey farm suffers £8,500 loss due to pneumonia outbreak

Farmers are being encouraged to vaccinate calves for pneumonia this autumn after an outbreak on a farm near Grantown-on-Spey cost the business almost £8,500.

The Strathspey Monitor Farm – run by Malcolm Smith and family at Auchernack – is home to 150 suckler cows, calving from mid-November to early January and from late March to May.

Young cattle and calves are normally vaccinated for pneumonia on the run-up to housing at Auchernack.

In January 2023, the farm had a few clinical cases which were treated on-farm, and a few more cases were treated in the October, with 40 of the back-end calves vaccinated with Bovilis Intranasal RSP.

Overall market loss of £6,790

However, a sudden turn in the weather and the need to get cattle in quickly, coupled with pressure of other work, meant spring-born calves weren’t vaccinated before coming inside in November.

All seemed fine initially, but by December these calves had pneumonia and samples were taken, confirming it as RSV.

The vet and medicine costs for tackling the outbreak came to £800, with lab fees and investigations costing a further £300.

Malcolm says this was only a small part of the cost of the outbreak as the financial implication of lost performance in the cattle was dramatic.

Vet and med costs came in at £800

The farm was feeding for 1kg/head daily liveweight gain (dlwg), but from the start of the outbreak until the end of January, average dlwg fell to 0.6kg/head/day.

“Over the two months of the outbreak, cattle averaged only 36kg/head growth, where we had been expecting 60kg/head,” explained Malcolm.

“After the outbreak, although most cattle recovered and growth efficiency returned, some continued to under-perform due to permanent lung damage.”

With the diet to achieve 1kg/head dlwg costed at £1.35/head/day, or £116/day for the group of 86 calves, the drop in performance saw the equivalent diet cost almost doubling to £2.25/head/day, or £193.50/day for the group.

“Although weight gain increased back to normal for most of the cattle, if you don’t recover the kilograms lost during the outbreak then the costs mount up,” he added.

Lab fees and investigations cost a further £300

With the farm’s usual store sale weight reduced by 24kg/head at an average sale price of £3.29/kg, the cost of reduced performance was almost £79/head, with a group cost of £6,790.

The overall market loss stood at £6,790, with additional costs such as the vet coming in at £1,600, to total £8,390.

“We’ve been open about the costs and losses as it is scary,” said Malcom.

“If you’re feeding for dlwg of 1kg and getting 0.1kg, which we were in some cases, it soon adds up. Vaccinating would have cost us £700 and we have made it a priority now.”

This autumn, the Smiths plan to vaccinate at least a couple of weeks before housing, reducing the stress of doing everything at once.

‘Costs and losses are scary’ says farmer Malcom Smith

Jane Harley, clinical director of Strathspey Vets, encouraged farmers to speak with their vets.

She said: “The farm is nearly £8,500 worse off as a result of this outbreak – and there is the time involved to factor in too.

“Be aware of lungworm before housing and also check in with your own vets re Blue Tongue vaccines and movements.

“Many farm have the odd case of pneumonia here and there, and it’s easy to forget that these do mount up.

“Ask for a test to see what you are contending with and make sure you are treating for the right thing. There are some farmers who do test, but not as many as we would like.”

She added that most vets offer subsidised testing via the vet pharmaceutical companies to confirm farmers are treating for the right thing.