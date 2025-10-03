Moray farm unveils plans for £2.3 million henhouse

Growing demand for free-range eggs is driving plans for a multi-million-pound poultry shed on a farm in Alves, Moray.

New homes, stables, luxury glamping cabins and a huge wind turbine also feature in our latest monthly round-up of farm and croft-related planning submissions to north and north-east councils.

Kenny Pratt wants to erect a free-range poultry shed and feed silos at Oldtown Farm, Station Road South, Aberdeen. Supporting documents say odour reduction or at least minimisation will be achieved through “tailored infrastructure and good management”.

New agricultural sheds

Other recent submissions to Aberdeen City Council include plans for an agriculture-related building at Milltimber Farm Livery Stables, North Deeside Road, Milltimber.

Meanwhile, Dales Farms wants to put up a new shed at Cowsrieve Farm, Blackhills, near Peterhead.

Aberdeenshire Council has already advised the land there is potentially contaminated.

The local authority wants the “nature of the contamination” to be investigated and a suitable scheme for the mitigation of any risks to be agreed and implemented to its satisfaction.

Power firm SSEN submits farmland plans

Power transmission firm SSEN is seeking permission for temporary road widening and drainage modifications on land next to West Cheyne Farm and the access to Fetteresso electricity substation, both near Stonehaven.

An explanatory note with its planning submission says: “These works are required to facilitate the safe transportation of an electrical transformer from Aberdeen Harbour to the existing Fetteresso substation.”

New home near Mintlaw proposed

Mr M Drysdale aims to build a new home at Backhill Farm, near Mintlaw.

Planning consent for a 1.5-storey, four-bedroom home was granted in 2021.

But the site was then sold and the new owner, Mr Drysdale, wants to

change the house type.

A supporting document from Baxter Design Company says: “They wish to pursue a single-storey house… orientated to maximise solar gain and views in the public rooms.”

Huge wind turbine plan unveiled

Gellan Farm (Aboyne) is seeking permission for an agricultural building at Home Farm, Coull, Aboyne.

There’s also an application into Aberdeenshire Council from a company called CWE V27. It wants to erect a 253ft wind turbine on land south of Upper Mains Farm, Turriff.

Meanwhile, Gregor Davidson has submitted plans for three new homes at Allathan Farm, Udny, near Ellon.

Proposed £400,000 investment in luxury glamping cabins near Elgin

Up in Moray, Ross Mitchell aims to erect four glamping cabins at Scotsburn Farm, Lhanbryde, near Elgin. The project would represent a £400,000-plus investment.

A document outlining the business case says: “The cabins will be targeting couples and young families, offering an exclusive stay in the confines of warm, beautiful and well-detailed accommodation.

“Each unit will be fully self-catered, with additional features such as outdoor bathing and cooking. The cabins will complement and enhance the existing activities on the farm and are designed to run as year-round all-season accommodation.”

It adds: “The business will contribute to the local economy and sustainable tourism in the area.”

Another supporting document says: “The wider farm comprises some 160 acres and the main activity is carrot farming.

“The proposed development site comprises an existing access track and two fields which are not in active use but periodically grazed.”

Charles Davidson hopes to replace a derelict farm steading with a new home at Burns Croft, Newmill, Keith.

What’s happening in the Highlands?

In the Highlands, Mr and Mrs A Wilson plan to build a workshop next to Moorfarm House, Scotsburn Road, Tain.

And Alexander Catto has applied for change of use consent so he can turn Farm Cottage, Gorthleck, Inverness, into a bothy/store.

Meanwhile, Judith Brown wants to build an agricultural shed, hardstanding area and storage container on land next to Floating Farm Croft 3, Gillean, Tarskavaig, on Skye.

Scott Bakker is looking to build a home on land on farmland at Colaboll, Lairg.

And there’s a new agricultural shed proposed for land next to Ladystone Farm, Bunchrew, Inverness. The applicant there is J&M Cuthbert.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, Donald Falconer wants to build an agricultural shed for the storage of machinery for croft use on land near 87 Achlyness, Rhiconich, near Lairg.

New bungalow on family croft

Rory Dobson has applied for planning permission for a bungalow next to Brin Croft, Inverarnie, Farr. The new home is intended to accommodate the current owners of Brin Croft. Their children will occupy the existing house.

A supporting statement from CRGP Architects says: ” This arrangement will ensure intergenerational living and the ability to provide care and support within the family unit, contributing to a sustainable and resilient household.”

A planning application by Nikki And Simon Connor could see a new detached home and stables built near Broomhill Croft, Delny Muir, Delny, near Invergordon.

A supporting statment from Ness Planning says: “The house will occupy an area of previously developed land and semi-derelict agricultural buildings. It is proposed to demolish one of the buildings. This is located close to the public road and is not suitable for repair or renovation.

“The second building will be repaired, retained and developed to form a stable block for use by the applicant in association with the care and management of her horses. The adjacent fields will be used as paddocks.”

Applications to Argyll and Bute Council include one from businessman Lupi Moll.

He’s seeking retrospective change of land use consent for the siting of a dining yurt, kitchen and outdoor cooking facility at Ballygown Farm, Glenlonan.

MacLeod Construction aims to build three new homes near Glenshellach Farm, Oban.

£2.3 million poultry plan for Moray

Back in Moray, JC MacIver is planning a £2.3 million investment in a poultry shed and feed silos at Wester Coltfield Farm, Alves.

It would mean diversification for the mixed arable and livestock farm.

A supporting statement from McWilliam Lippe Architects says a growing number of consumers are showing preference for “a higher welfare free-range product over conventional barn eggs”.

The document adds: “This shift is driving significant expansion within the industry and with a commitment from all major UK supermarkets to phase out barn eggs by the end of 2025, producers are required to expand their production capabilities to take up the shortfall and keep pace with demand.

“To this end the applicant has secured a six-year contract with Turriff egg producer Duncan Farms to supply eggs for Aldi, with an estimated 735.6 tonnes per 411-day production cycle.”

Two full-time jobs expected to be created if new hen shed goes ahead

Subject to planning approval, fabrication and erection of the building will be undertaken by Welsh firm Morspan Construction, a UK market leader in the supply of poultry buildings. The project is expected to create two full-time jobs and support existing roles at Duncan Farms’ egg grading plant at Newton of Fortrie, near Turriff.