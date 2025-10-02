North-east dairy farmer says milk business is ‘dead loss’

A north-east dairy farmer supplying milk processor Muller told us the price he gets for every litre of milk has plunged from 39p to around 32-33p since late last year.

He previously supplied Yew Tree, which was acquired by Muller during 2024.

The farmer, who asked not to be named, branded the new arrangements “a shambles”.

His dairy enterprise is running at a “dead loss”, subsidised by a beef business, he said.

And he claimed some farmers had been asked to dump milk because the processor “couldn’t cope”.

Muller UK & Ireland told us milk going into its plant in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, including that of the north-east farmer, was currently destined for the ingredients market and, therefore, “subject to global market returns”.

Earlier this year, the company announced a long-term project aimed at helping dairy farmers who supply the site. A new pricing offer kicks in from November 1, which the firm says is a first step towards higher annualised and more stable returns for farmers.

‘Damaging’ milk price cuts

Union chiefs say Scottish dairy farmers have been hit with “damaging” milk price cuts.

According to NFU Scotland (NFUS), many expected an increase from buyers this autumn – not the opposite.

NFUS expressed “deep concern” after farmers received notifications of significant milk price reductions from the start of this month.

With input costs continuing to rise and farm margins under intense pressure, the union warned these cuts risk “severely undermining confidence across the entire dairy sector”.

Farmers facing ‘serious financial challenges’

NFUS milk committee chairman Bruce Mackie said: “Many Scottish dairy farmers have been hit with damaging milk price cuts. For some, these cuts come at a time when many had been expecting a long-overdue increase, based on recent contractual changes.

“These farmers had legitimate and well-founded expectations of a price uplift this autumn. Instead, they now face serious financial challenges and disruption to their business plans.”

Processors and retailers have enjoyed a sustained period of price stability, boosting investment and planning, the union said.

But dairy farmers have had to navigate volatility, rising costs and regulatory change, it added.

Mr Mackie continued: “The dairy supply chain depends on farmers being able to plan and invest with confidence.

“Sudden, unjustified price drops damage that confidence and threaten not just individual businesses, but the resilience of Scotland’s rural economy and food security.”

NFUS is urging all milk buyers to avoid knee-jerk pricing decisions and “fully reflect the true cost of production in their pricing models”.

It added: “The union continues to press for fairness and transparency across the entire dairy supply chain.”

Arla cutting regular milk price by 1.7p per litre

Earlier this week, milk giant Arla announced it was cutting its price for “conventional” supplies by 1.7p per litre, to 45.34p.​

Arla’s price for organic milk remains unchanged at 57.95p.

The company insisted its quarterly currency exchange rate adjustment “positively impacts the headline price by 0.09p per litre.

It added: “Global milk supplies are increasing, both globally and in the EU​.

“Retail sales are flattening and commodity markets are adjusting down, on the back of a period with highly volatility during summer.

“The outlook is softening further from commodity markets impacted by plenty of milk available shifting the supply and demand balance. Organic markets are stable. ”

Arla is owned by around 8,000 dairy farmers, with more than 2,000 of these UK-based.