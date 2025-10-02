North-east dairy farmer says milk business is ‘dead loss’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east dairy farmer says milk business is ‘dead loss’

Farmers' union expresses 'deep concern' at fresh round of milk price cuts.

By Keith Findlay
Dairy cows on the march. Image: David Cheskin

A north-east dairy farmer supplying milk processor Muller told us the price he gets for every litre of milk has plunged from 39p to around 32-33p since late last year.

He previously supplied Yew Tree, which was acquired by Muller during 2024.

The farmer, who asked not to be named, branded the new arrangements “a shambles”.

His dairy enterprise is running at a “dead loss”, subsidised by a beef business, he said.

And he claimed some farmers had been asked to dump milk because the processor “couldn’t cope”.

“Mullerlicious” sign on side of a delivery lorry. Image: Shutterstock

Muller UK & Ireland told us milk going into its plant in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, including that of the north-east farmer, was currently destined for the ingredients market and, therefore, “subject to global market returns”.

Earlier this year, the company announced a long-term project aimed at helping dairy farmers who supply the site. A new pricing offer kicks in from November 1, which the firm says is a first step towards higher annualised and more stable returns for farmers.

‘Damaging’ milk price cuts

Union chiefs say Scottish dairy farmers have been hit with “damaging” milk price cuts.

According to NFU Scotland (NFUS), many expected an increase from buyers this autumn – not the opposite.

NFUS expressed “deep concern”  after farmers received notifications of significant milk price reductions from the start of this month.

With input costs continuing to rise and farm margins under intense pressure, the union warned these cuts risk “severely undermining confidence across the entire dairy sector”.

Farmers facing ‘serious financial challenges’

NFUS milk committee chairman Bruce Mackie said: “Many Scottish dairy farmers have been hit with damaging milk price cuts.  For some, these cuts come at a time when many had been expecting a long-overdue increase, based on recent contractual changes.

“These farmers had legitimate and well-founded expectations of a price uplift this autumn. Instead, they now face serious financial challenges and disruption to their business plans.”

Processors and retailers have enjoyed a sustained period of price stability, boosting investment and planning, the union said.

But dairy farmers have had to navigate volatility, rising costs and regulatory change, it added.

Dairy cow in pasture. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Mackie continued: “The dairy supply chain depends on farmers being able to plan and invest with confidence.

“Sudden, unjustified price drops damage that confidence and threaten not just individual businesses, but the resilience of Scotland’s rural economy and food security.”

NFUS is urging all milk buyers to avoid knee-jerk pricing decisions and “fully reflect the true cost of production in their pricing models”.

It added: “The union continues to press for fairness and transparency across the entire dairy supply chain.”

Arla cutting regular milk price by 1.7p per litre

Earlier this week, milk giant Arla announced it was cutting its price for “conventional” supplies by 1.7p per litre, to 45.34p.​

Arla’s price for organic milk remains unchanged at 57.95p.

The company insisted its quarterly currency exchange rate adjustment “positively impacts the headline price by 0.09p per litre.

Arla lorry filling up with milk

It added: “Global milk supplies are increasing, both globally and in the EU​.

“Retail sales are flattening and commodity markets are adjusting down, on the back of a period with highly volatility during summer.

“The outlook is softening further from commodity markets impacted by plenty of milk available shifting the supply and demand balance. Organic markets are stable. ”

Arla is owned by around 8,000 dairy farmers, with more than 2,000 of these UK-based.

