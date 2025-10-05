Inverurie farmer Ian Cruickshank wins overall prize in RNAS cereals contest

Inverurie farmer Ian Cruickshank has been crowned the overall winner in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) growing cereals competition.

The annual contest, sponsored by McCreath, Simpson and Prentice, attracted 49 entries from 28 competitors.

A section for winter oats was introduced this year and produced double the entries of spring oats.

Judge John Veitch awarded the overall prize to Mr Cruickshank’s 45-acre block of Blackstone winter wheat – a variety grown for the first time at Sauchenloan, Fisherford.

Mr Veitch said the winning crop was “very even and was standing well.”

The crop was sown after oilseed rape on October 2 and produced a yield of 4.71 tonnes per acre, with chicken manure and liquid nitrogen applied beforehand.

Mr Cruickshank, who last entered the competition in 2020, grows 600 acres of cereals and 175 acres of tatties.

His cereal enterprise includes spring barley, winter wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape.

Of the 90 acres of winter wheat grown at Sauchenloan, half was sown with Blackstone and the other half with Skyscraper.

Blackstone is a fairly new variety but has the ability to produce 0.5 tonne per acre more than Skyscraper.

Winter wheat fares well in competition

Mr Cruickshank praised agronomist Andrew Dalgarno of Frontier for his service and expertise.

He said results from this year’s spring barley harvest were poor like most in the region, with screenings ranging from 10–26% but yields of winter wheat, barley and oilseed rape had fared well.

The reserve overall award went to another crop of winter wheat, this time from Stracathro Estates, Laurencekirk.

Stracathro Estates takes reserve overall

Managed by Iain Wilson, the winning crop was KWF Extase, which yielded 4.96 hectare.

The judge said although there were some dark bits through the crop it was “very even otherwise.”

Meanwhile, a block of Sassy spring feeding barley from John Sim and son Eric of Rorandle, Monymusk, was awarded champion Less Favoured Area (LFA) crop.

The next RNAS competition is the turnip and fodder beet competition, with entries to be submitted by November 14.

Entries can be made via rnas.org.uk

RESULTS

Winter barley – 1, AJ Duncan, Muirden Farm (Tardis); 2, Greengrowers LLP, Turriff (Lightning); 3, David Green, Craigiewell (Kingston).

Winter wheat – 1, Ian Cruickshank, Sauchenloan (Blackstone); 2, Stracathro Estates (Extase); 3, John Walker, Longside (Insitor).

Winter oats – 1, I&N Campbell, Kirkton, Kinellar; 2, Woodside of Wrae, Turriff (Cromwell); 3, Ednie Farms, St Fergus.

Spring oats – 1, Stracathro Estates (Conway); 2, Netherton, Garlogie (Merlin); 3, Ednie Farms.

Spring malting – 1, KP Duncan, North Sandlaw Farm, Banff (Laureate); 2, I&N Campbell, Kirkton (Divine); 3, John Dick, Northton Farm, Echt (Laureate).

Spring feeding – 1, Ross Bros, Wardhead, Strichen (Skyway); 2, Daniel Skinner, Lazyfold, Insch (Firefoxx); 3, Ron Farquhar, Tewel, Stonehaven.

Champion LFA crop – John Sim, Rorandle, Monymusk (Sassy).